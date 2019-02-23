The Oglesby Lions Club kicked off its 50th annual Rattlesnake Roundup on Saturday as thousands of people descended on the Coryell County town for a day food, fun, car shows and an up close look at one of the deadliest snakes in Texas.
The event continues Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main. Ogelsby is just south of Highway 84, six miles west of McGregor. Admission is $5 per person, with children under 6 admitted free.
Event festivities include snakehandler Jackie Bibby, star of Animal Planet’s “Rattlesnake Republic.” Bibby and other snake handlers perform live demonstrations about every hour in the snake pit. They also offer information on what do upon encountering a rattlesnake in the wild.
The Oglesby Lions Club rattlesnake roundup started as a fundraiser 50 years ago, making it one of the oldest such events in Texas, along with one in Sweetwater. The event usually draws about 3,000 per weekend and raises thousands of dollars for vision services in local schools and a children’s camp in Kerrville.
“Fifty years ago we had an abundance of rattlesnakes around here,” said Charles Walter, longtime member of the Oglesby Lions Club. “We had people who would milk them for venom and use their skins for belts and billfolds.”
Though rattlesnakes are less plentiful now, hunters still catch snakes in the months before the roundup, looking under abandoned houses, under rocks and in crevices and storing them in boxes until the roundup, Walter said.
Event officials keep antivenom around for emergencies, and it is expected that at some time during the annual event it will be needed.