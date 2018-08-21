Monday, August 20, 2018
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Lorena introduces new police dog
Lorena

Lorena introduces new police dog

With heavy interstate travel running through a city of about 2,000 residents in southern McLennan County, the newest member of the Lorena Police Department is ready to hit the ground running, on her four furry paws.

Saturday, August 18, 2018
Veterans’ Voices: Othel Neely
Veterans' Voices

Veterans’ Voices: Othel Neely

Many a soldier who’s fought in battle will tell you the same thing: the quality of their training made all the difference. But history shows that quality training wasn’t always available. It’s no secret that the U.S. Army had some training issues during World War II, especially in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the deadliest for Americans, with about 20,000 U.S. soldiers killed.

Friday, August 17, 2018
Evangelicals confront sex abuse problems in #MeToo era
National News

Evangelicals confront sex abuse problems in #MeToo era

  • Updated

As the Roman Catholic church struggles with a new wave of clergy abuse cases, several prominent evangelical institutions have been rocked in recent weeks by their own sexual misconduct allegations against pastors and church leaders who exploited the trust they had gained from faithful churchgoers.

Thursday, August 16, 2018
1 million square feet of development potentially on horizon in Waco
Business

1 million square feet of development potentially on horizon in Waco

Several companies eyeing the Greater Waco market would need a combined 1 million square feet of usable space, meaning they would build new facilities or expand existing ones, Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s industry recruiter, told contractors during a presentation Thursday.

Woodway police seek H-E-B 'wine bandits'
Police

Woodway police seek H-E-B 'wine bandits'

Woodway Police are asking for help identifying theft suspects they are calling “wine bandits,” after 21 bottles of wine worth a total of about $1,100 were taken late last month from the H-E-B at 9100 Woodway Drive, Woodway Department of Public Safety Capt. Todd Gill said.

Briefly

Waco-area news briefs: Aug. 17, 2018

Registration is open for the City of Waco’s after-school programs, which start Monday at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center, Dewer Community Center and South Waco Community Center.

Wednesday, August 15, 2018