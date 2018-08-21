Former board members of the Eastern Waco Development Corp. are challenging the sale of a corporation building to a health and fitness company and hope to reverse the transaction and take back the building.
Monday, August 20, 2018
Three months after the Hewitt City Council hired a Fort Worth law firm to investigate misconduct allegations involving its members, the inquiry is now in the hands of the Texas Municipal League, which insures the city against claims.
Student identification cards could soon double as bus passes on the Waco Transit system under a program the city of Waco and Waco Independent School District are set to approve this week.
Dockless electric scooters that surprised Waco leaders and residents on Friday will no longer sit on downtown sidewalks.
Jim Holmes has become the third Waco City Council member affiliated with local banks, not a quorum but an asset when budget matters arise.
Police are investigating what they believe was an exchange of pistol and assault rifle fire between two groups outside a recently opened Waco nightclub early Sunday.
Waco police arrested a Pflugerville man late Saturday on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and ran her over with a car at a Waco apartment complex, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested late last week after she was accused of hitting her disabled mother in the face in an argument last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Holly Tucker, Tough on Fridays and Cinema for the Blind will perform a back-to-school concert Sept. 13 at the TSTC Recreation Center.
Sunday, August 19, 2018
The twins just wanted doughnuts.
With heavy interstate travel running through a city of about 2,000 residents in southern McLennan County, the newest member of the Lorena Police Department is ready to hit the ground running, on her four furry paws.
"She sang with a passionate hurt in her voice (but) the saddest eyes I've ever seen."
McLennan Community College will have its summer commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center in Chisholm Hall.
Saturday, August 18, 2018
“The Texas Department of Transportation is remodeling our place at no charge to us,” Jimmy Dorrell said. “You can’t beat that.”
With a tip of the cap to Chip and Joanna Gaines, their Magnolia Market at the Silos and a stimulated economy, Waco officials announced this week the city leads the state with an 82.7 percent hotel occupancy rate.
The state cited Waco Independent School District for 10 violations related to special education during the past school year, and a corrective action plan presented last week focuses on new staff training.
Baylor University clinical assistant professor Ann Theriot has lived in her new small home on Tyler Street for about three months, but sometimes has to think hard where to find something.
Local transportation leaders are divided over how much of their allocation of state money should be used to support an overhaul of Interstate 35 through Waco, a project many say has more benefit nationally and statewide than locally.
Olmsted-Kirk Paper Co.’s sale to New York-based Lindenmeyr Munroe could mean another piece of real estate near Magnolia Market at the Silos will soon be available for redevelopment.
Local entertainer Holly Tucker will perform a new song titled “Welcome to Waco” during the first ever Tourism Ambassador Program meant to celebrate people who make the 2.2 million visitors to Waco annually feel welcome.
Waco Rotary Club recently passed the gavel from the outgoing president to its new leader for the 2018-19 year.
Pauline Angerman Rosenauer, of Waco, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with her family.
Many a soldier who’s fought in battle will tell you the same thing: the quality of their training made all the difference. But history shows that quality training wasn’t always available. It’s no secret that the U.S. Army had some training issues during World War II, especially in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the deadliest for Americans, with about 20,000 U.S. soldiers killed.
The city of Waco Water Utilities Services will start a systemwide cleaning Monday and continue work through next month.
Friday, August 17, 2018
A small milestone in James Gonzales’ long recovery came recently when he attended his son’s second birthday party sober.
Scores of scooters came to roost Friday on the sidewalks of downtown Waco and Baylor University, charged up and ready to ride.
Red balloons, a packed house and a boisterous crowd in the Waco Hilton’s Brazos Ballroom greeted the arrival of a new permanent resident Friday afternoon.
After three years of holding a death sentence over Todric Deon McDonald’s head, prosecutors said Friday they will not seek the death penalty if McDonald is convicted in a 2014 double murder.
Vandals hit the small town of Hallsburg this week, spray-painting offensive messages on City Hall, school buses and at Tradinghouse Lake Park, and knocking over street signs and mailboxes in the area.
A McLennan County judge on Friday denied a motion from Twin Peaks defendant Marcus Pilkington to quash the May rioting indictment against him on procedural grounds.
As the Roman Catholic church struggles with a new wave of clergy abuse cases, several prominent evangelical institutions have been rocked in recent weeks by their own sexual misconduct allegations against pastors and church leaders who exploited the trust they had gained from faithful churchgoers.
A couple was arrested late Thursday after a caller alerted police they were using marijuana in front of their baby boy, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
The Central Texas Astronomical Society will conduct a public Sidewalk Star Party on Saturday night at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
Saturday
Editor’s Note: The following column first appeared in the Tribune-Herald in December 2015.
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Local, state and federal authorities Thursday arrested 22 suspects accused of federal drug conspiracy charges that focused on methamphetamine and cocaine distribution rings in Waco and Killeen, officials announced.
Limestone County leaders took a stand this week against the city of Waco’s proposal to place the majority of a 502-acre landfill on their side of the boundary with McLennan County.
Several companies eyeing the Greater Waco market would need a combined 1 million square feet of usable space, meaning they would build new facilities or expand existing ones, Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s industry recruiter, told contractors during a presentation Thursday.
A judge granted a defense request Thursday to postpone the next Twin Peaks shootout trial, bumping a priority setting for the trial of former Baylor University defensive end Shawn Oakman.
Woodway Police are asking for help identifying theft suspects they are calling “wine bandits,” after 21 bottles of wine worth a total of about $1,100 were taken late last month from the H-E-B at 9100 Woodway Drive, Woodway Department of Public Safety Capt. Todd Gill said.
Registration is open for the City of Waco’s after-school programs, which start Monday at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center, Dewer Community Center and South Waco Community Center.
The Hewitt Lions Foundation recently presented a check to Hewitt Elementary School for $5,500.
Grande employees through their donations to the Grande Cares program presented a gift of $2,000 to the Heart of Texas Sertoma Club.
Corie Depue, a 2014 graduate of Midway High School and a performance studies and agricultural communications and journalism double major at Texas A&M University, had a summer internship in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Four out of five Transformation Waco schools are no longer on the Texas Education Agency’s dreaded “improvement-required” list, according to new accountability data released Wednesday.
McLennan County public school districts received A’s, B’s, C’s and a couple D’s Wednesday on the first accountability report cards issued by the Texas Education Agency.
Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso congressman Texas Democrats hope will upend the state’s decades of Republican representation in the U.S. Senate, continued his campaign in Waco on Wednesday night with a call to civic action.
Cyndy B. Dunlap, a veteran of the nursing field in Central Texas, has been named the chief nursing officer for the Providence Healthcare Network.
A gang member with six prior felony convictions was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after his conviction for dealing methamphetamine in Waco.