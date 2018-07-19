Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas has been named the 2018 Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and regional nominee for the Texas Superintendent of the Year.
Kazanas has served as superintendent of Midway ISD since 2012 and as an educator for 27 years. The native Central Texan also received this recognition in 2004, while serving as superintendent in China Spring ISD.
“We are delighted to recognize Dr. Kazanas as one of the top superintendents in the state of Texas,” said Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of ESC Region 12. “He was chosen by a committee of school board members from around our region for his skilled leadership and unwavering commitment to his students, staff and community. We are proud to have him represent our region at the state level.”
Kazanas has overseen a number of innovative, forward-thinking instructional programs and impactful student support services. Innovative programs include the district’s 1-to-1 technology program, flexible learning environments and collaborative research partnerships with Baylor University.
“We are excited and proud of George for this well-deserved recognition,” said Pete Rusek, president of the Midway ISD board of trustees. “In the time that George has been superintendent at MISD, there have been many noteworthy accomplishments and achievements, both for him individually and for the district. Any one of these would be worthy of recognition of this caliber, and yet we are blessed to have endless celebrations and successes due to his leadership.”
Kazanas serves on the long-range planning steering committee for the State Board of Education, which is working to develop recommendations for the future of Texas public education. Kazanas also teaches and mentors future administrators through Baylor University’s educational leadership doctoral program and serves as a superintendent mentor.
Kazanas is a product of Central Texas public schools, growing up in and teaching in West ISD and later serving in leadership positions in China Spring ISD. Prior to joining Midway ISD, Kazanas served as superintendent of the Wichita Falls and China Spring school districts. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Tarleton State University, a Master of Science in educational administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration with teacher certification from Baylor University.
He and his wife, Kim, reside in Woodway and have two grown sons, both Midway graduates.
Kazanas will serve as the Region 12 nominee for the 2018 Texas Superintendent of the Year award presented by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). The state winner will be announced in September at the TASA/TASB Convention.