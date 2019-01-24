Class acts
Students who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during fall commencement ceremonies in Greeley, Colorado, were:
Gayle VanTrease, of Robinson, Master of Arts in teaching American Sign Language.
Matthew Bailey, of Waco, Bachelor of Arts in political science, and Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
Applause
The Texas Association of School Administrators has named Midway ISD’s Courtney Jerkins as one of the 2019 recipients of its Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship, which the organization has awarded annually since 2014 to outstanding doctoral students pursuing careers in educational leadership, with particular emphasis on the superintendency.
Each of the recipients will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship during the TASA Midwinter Conference in Austin, Sunday through Wednesday.
Jerkins, coordinator of elementary science/social studies and English learners for Midway ISD, is working toward her doctorate in educational leadership from Baylor University.
The scholarship recognizes the leadership of Dr. Johnny L. Veselka, who dedicated nearly 44 years of service to the association, including 32 years as TASA’s executive director.
Brett Rhodes, owner of Home Instead Senior Care serving McLennan and Falls counties, was presented the Caring Stars 2019 Award for outstanding service in senior care.
The Hewitt-based business was recognized based on consumer ratings and reviews on Caring.com.
The Caring Stars Award represents a five-star rating while also having a high volume of positive reviews and meeting other criteria.
Rhodes’ office has served McLennan and Falls counties for the past 11 years.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Brayan S. Sanchez, a 2017 graduate of China Spring High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
He is the son of Salomon and Leticia Sanchez, of Valley Mills.