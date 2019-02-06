Mary Bauer, of Lorena, has claimed another American Cutting Horse Association world champion title.
Bauer earned a saddle and buckle as the $20,000 non-pro ACHA champion in December.
She rode her own horse, Shake Your Budha, for the first 13 contests in 2018 but the horse developed an eye injury, so she moved to an inexperienced horse, Cruise N Smooth, for the ACHA Championship Show and won the yearly points competition by six points.
The former national barrel racing champion runs Painted Ridge Farm in Lorena. She stopped competing in barrel racing to raise her family.
With her sons now grown, she began competing in cutting horse competitions and has found a lot of success, winning Rookie of the Year in 2017 in the American Cutting Horse Association and being named World Circuit Champion.