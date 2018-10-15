A Bellmead veterinarian’s office employee was scammed out of $600 Monday by someone who posed as a sheriff’s deputy and threatened to arrest her for missing jury duty, local officials said.
The person who called had the woman’s cellphone number and home address and said he would come to her home and arrest her if she didn’t electronically transfer $600 to an account. He called from a number beginning with 757, a phone number associated with county phones, said McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble.
The woman transferred the money but took the caller up on his offer to come to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 901 Washington Ave. to check the accuracy of his claim. The woman was on the phone with the scammer as she pulled up in front of the sheriff’s office Monday and the caller hung up, Gimble said.
The woman had already transferred the funds from her account, Gimble said.
“If someone misses jury duty, we will always allow that person an opportunity to explain why they didn’t show up before getting fined,” Gimble said. “Depending on the circumstances surrounding your absence, we are sometimes able to reschedule your jury service.”
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.
Child sexual assault
A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday on a sexual assault of a child charge after a teenage girl said she had a sexual relationship with him.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Abel Hernandez Jr. of Waco after a referral from Waco police, who had arrested him in a shoplifting case in February 2017. In the earlier case, Hernandez was captured with the girl, then 16.
During the shoplifting investigation, police questioned the girl and concluded she was lying for Hernandez, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Police discovered the girl was living with Hernandez, then 26.
“It was later discovered with the parent of the victim present that Abel and the victim had previous sexual contact and were currently staying together,” the affidavit states. Abel was aware of the victim’s age as the victim admitted to having sex with Abel at his McLennan County residence, it says.
On a referral from police, sheriff’s deputies took the girl to a local hospital for a sexual abuse exam, where the girl told medical professionals that she had been living and having sex with Hernandez since August 2016, the affidavit states.
Deputies arrested Hernandez on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child and took him to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $50,000 bond.
Sexual assault arrest
A Waco man was arrested Sunday for allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him at an apartment in July, an arrest affidavit states.
William Akeem Smith, 28, was arrested after a woman told police that Smith forced himself on her, held her down on a bed and sexually assaulted her.
Smith began making physical advances toward her in July, and she told him she was not interested, the affidavit states.
Police found bruises and abrasions on the woman’s body during a physical exam, the affidavit states. Police attempted to contact Smith, who reportedly told officers that “he was nervous about coming to the police department because he feared being sent to prison,” the affidavit states.
Smith reportedly told Waco police that he knew the victim. The affidavit states that Smith “admitted there had been an incident at his apartment and he had sex with the victim.”
Investigators tried to get Smith to come to police headquarters for an in-person interview, but he did not show up, the affidavit states. Smith’s sister allegedly called the victim in an attempt to “persuade her to drop criminal charges,” police reported.
Police arrested Smith on a warrant issued in September for a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault.
Smith remained at McLennan County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Solicitation of a minor
A Whitney man who drove to Woodway early Sunday to have sex with a 16-year-girl he had met online learned that he had been chatting with an undercover Woodway Police Department officer.
Brad Lee Landrum, 39, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor after spending five weeks messaging the officer, who had posed as a teenager, Woodway Department of Public Safety Capt. Larry Adams said.
Landrum sent the officer pictures of male genitals and descriptions of sex acts, Adams said.
Landrum allegedly told the undercover officer that he was suspicious of law enforcement in the area and did not want to get arrested, establishing that his criminal intentions were clear, Adams said.
The officer gave Landrum a Woodway address, saying she would be home alone late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Landrum was arrested when he showed up at the address and was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $10,000 bond.