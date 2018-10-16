Baylor sophomore defensive end Deonte Williams underwent surgery for two broken bones in his arm following Saturday’s game against Texas, and will miss the rest of the season.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule said Williams underwent surgery on Saturday in Austin after he suffered his injury in the second half of the Bears’ 23-17 loss to Texas. Williams had made 11 tackles with three for loss this season.
The Bears (4-3, 2-2) will have a bye week before playing No. 13 West Virginia on Oct. 25 in Morgantown.
Highlassies in 12th after 1st round of Fall Preview
OKLHAHOMA CITY – McLennan College’s Highlassie golf team finished the first round Monday of the NAIA Fall Preview shooting a 333, which placed them in 12th place at Lincoln Park Golf Club. They trail leader Savannah College of Arts & Design, which shot 299 for the first round.
Ellie Darnell shot 79 for the Lassies, which has her tied for 26th. Other MCC players are Elin Eriksson (80), tied for 29th; Briana Venegas and Rylee Taylor-Perez (87), tied for 63rd; and Valeria Enriquez (92) who is in a tie for 73rd.
Other teams who are in the competition are Texas Wesleyan (302), South Carolina Beaufort (304), William Carey (307), Loyola-New Orleans and Dalton State (309), Oklahoma City A (311) and William Penn (316). Also competing are Oklahoma City B (322), St. Thomas (340), Murray State (341), Grand View (358) and Seminole State (OK) (360.
Weather conditions have reduced the tournament from 54 holes to 36, meaning the tournament will end with the final round Tuesday morning.
Mulkey, Brown, Cox to be part of Tipoff Tuesday
Kim Mulkey, Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox will represent Baylor at the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tipoff Tuesday in Dallas at the St. Phillip’s School and Community Center.
Head coaches and student-athletes from around the conference will take place in the preseason media event.
the Big 12 coaches are slated for a group photo shoot at 9:45 a.m. before participating in a media question and answer session at 10 a.m. The preseason favorite and defending regular season and tournament champions Baylor Lady Bears will start that part of the morning.
ESPN and Fox Sports will be present to cover the event along with local, regional and national media previewing the 2018-19 Big 12 season.
Brown will participate in an Associated Press Twitter chat at 9:30 a.m. and fans can follow along by searching for the hashtag #APBKW or following @BaylorWBB.
Cox and Brown will conduct interviews with ESPN, Fox, the Big 12, general media and St. Phillip’s students. In addition, the pair will get a chance to read to a third-grade class at St. Phillip’s in the afternoon. The pair were both named preseason all-Americans by multiple publications, both earned spots on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and Brown was named Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year.