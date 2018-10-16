Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS AND NORTHEAST TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS, BOSQUE, COLLIN, COMANCHE, CORYELL, DALLAS, DENTON, EASTLAND, ELLIS, ERATH, HAMILTON, HILL, HOOD, HUNT, JOHNSON, KAUFMAN, LAMPASAS, MCLENNAN, MILLS, NAVARRO, PALO PINTO, PARKER, ROCKWALL, SOMERVELL, STEPHENS, TARRANT, AND WISE. IN NORTHEAST TEXAS, DELTA, HENDERSON, HOPKINS, RAINS, AND VAN ZANDT. * THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THE DAY TUESDAY. THE MOST LIKELY AREA FOR HEAVY RAIN IS FROM THE COMANCHE AREA THROUGH THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE DFW METROPLEX INTO EAST TEXAS. * ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS IN THE FLOOD WATCH AREA WILL AVERAGE BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES WITH ISOLATED 6-INCH AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR HEAVY RAIN WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS ALONG CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&