After its historic win on Friday, Baylor volleyball came back to earth a bit on Saturday.
The 15th-ranked Bears closed out the Baylor Classic with a split, picking up a four-set win over Rice while suffering a five-set loss to UT-Rio Grande Valley at the Ferrell Center.
All the teams in the event went 1-1, but Rice (6-3) took the team title based on fewest number of sets lost.
Baylor (6-3) got 29 kills from Yossiana Pressley in Saturday’s opener against UT-Rio Grande Valley. But UTRGV proved gritty, and held the Bears to a .000 hitting percentage in the fifth and final set.
In the win over Rice, Pressley had 15 kills, while Marieke van der Mark chipped in a career-high seven. Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre called the tournament “a roller-coaster weekend,” which of course started with the high of defeating No. 2 Wisconsin on Friday.
The Bears will head to UTSA next weekend for their final nonconference tournament action of the season.
MCC men’s golf finishes fifth in fall opener
McClennan Community College men’s golf finished in fifth place at the Andrews Collegiate/Amateur Invitational Sunday at Andrews Country Club in Andrews, Texas. The tournament was the Highlanders’ fall opener, and the team shout a two round 573.
Western Texas won the tournament with 549, followed by Midland (557), Wayland Baptist (559) and Odessa (561).
MCC’s Parker Scaling, Caden Hones and Mason Mikeska each shot 143 in the tournament. Colin Juban shot 145, Trent Leffingwell had 146 and Matt Lorentzen finished with 142.
The Highlanders will next play in the NJCAA Division I National Previewat Duran Golf Club in Viera, Florida. The tournament will be played on Oct. 8-9.
Baylor women’s golf in 9th after first round
Baylor women’s golf opened their season with the first round of the 2018 Cougar Classic in Hanahan, South Carolina, Sunday. The team left the course tied for ninth place at the end of the day.
The Bears shot an 3-over 291 and are currently tied with Florida State and North Carolina State. Baylor was one of only four teams to complete the course before weather forced the other teams off the course. Florida (-10) and Arkansas (-6) both finished the course with a better score than Baylor, while Central Florida (+4), Indiana (+13), Maryland (+14) and Charleston Southern (+30) also completed the course. The remaining 12 teams will finish the first round early Monday morning.
Baylor’s Maria Vesga had the Bears’ best round with a 1-under 71. She was followed by Gurleen Kaur, who shot an even par, and Fiona Liddell is one over at 73. Diane Baillieux shot a 3 over for the round. Vesga is in a tie for 15th place, while Kaur is tied for 27th, Liddell is tied for 41st place and Baillieux is in a tie for 65th. Baylor’s fifth player, Jordan Shackelford, shot a 5-over 77 in her first time to play for Baylor.
The second round is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Baylor will be paired with Florida and Arkansas and will start on the back-9.
Arizona rolls to 3-1 win over Baylor soccer
TUCSON, Ariz. — Emily Knous and Hallie Pearson scored second-half goals as Arizona overcame the Baylor soccer team, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon.
Baylor (5-3) tied the game at 1-1 early in the second half when Julie James scored on a header after she was set up by Emily Bunnell. The Wildcats (6-1) scored first in the opening half on a Knous goal.
The Bears went 1-1 on the western road trip as they knocked off Arizona State, 1-0, on Friday in Tucson.