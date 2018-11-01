Soccer fans in Waco will soon have no shortage of entertainment options.
The United Premier Soccer League has announced the formation of the semipro Waco United Soccer Club, as a new member for its 2019 season. The Waco United will play in the Central Division of the UPSL’s Women’s Division.
Currently, FC Waco is in the midst of its inaugural fall season in the UPSL’s Men’s Division. They both fall under the umbrella of the Waco Soccer Club.
“We have been interested in adding another level and through FC Waco, the UPSL Men’s Team, we started a conversation that moved quickly,” said Waco United president Sam Ojadima in a statement. “We’re good friends with the leadership of FC Waco, and Waco is a small enough community that you want to make those types of connections. We’re excited to get started and to a part of the UPSL Women’s Division and be a leader in the new Central Division.”
A press release noted that Waco United is finalizing its home venue plan, and will announce tryout dates and its 2019 schedule in the coming weeks.
Baylor women’s tennis trio heads to California
The Baylor women’s tennis team will send a trio of players to Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., for the Jack Kramer Club Collegiate Invitational Thursday through Sunday.
Kristina Sorokolet, Livia Kraus and Katelyn Parker will represent the Bears in matches beginning at 11 a.m. CDT. Baylor will be competing primarily against West Coast teams, including Pepperdine, UCLA, UC-Riverside, UC-Santa Barbara, University of San Diego, USC, Marymount, Fresno State and Cal State Fullerton.