With Hurricane Florence bearing down on North Carolina, the Duke football team will travel to Texas on Thursday morning instead of Friday evening to face Baylor at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
After arriving in Texas, the Blue Devils plan to find a high school near Waco to hold a final practice and a walk-through before the game.
Both Duke and Baylor are off to 2-0 starts this season. The Blue Devils have wins over Army and Northwestern while Baylor has beaten Abilene Christian and UTSA.
Men’s tennis places six in ITA preseason rankings
Baylor men’s tennis placed six players in the Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s preseason rankings.
Five Bears were named in the singles rankings — senior Johannes Schretter (No. 33), junior Bjoern Petersen (No. 59), sophomore Matias Soto (No. 79), sophomore Sven Lah (No. 85), redshirt senior Will Little (No. 115).
Freshman Finn Bass also received recognition by coming in at No. 5 in the freshmen/newcomers rankings. Bass signed his National Letter of Intent this fall and will join the team in the spring.
MCC women’s golf takes third at fall opener
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas – The McLennan Community College women’s golf team opened its fall season with a third-place showing at the Hawks Creek Invitational hosted by Texas Wesleyan.
MCC had rounds of 326, 303 and 335 for a 964 total, behind only host Texas Wesleyan (937) and Western Texas College (946). Murray State also shot a 964 to tie the Highlassies for third.
Sophomore Elin Eriksson and freshman Ellie Darnell shot 82-77-79 – 238 and 79-75-84 – 238, respectively, to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for 10th place.
MCC will next compete at the LPGA International Sept. 14-16 at Daytona Beach, Fla.
Florence forces 3 games off slate
Hurricane Florence has forced the cancellation of several Top 25 games this weekend, including No. 13 Virginia Tech’s home game against East Carolina, No. 14 West Virginia’s trip to North Carolina State and No. 18 UCF’s game at North Carolina.
The Category 4 storm’s approach led to a series of schedule adjustments Tuesday for teams in the Carolinas and Virginia. The University of Virginia’s scheduled home game Saturday against Ohio was relocated to Nashville, Tennessee and the start time for Wake Forest’s Atlantic Coast Conference home game Thursday against Boston College was moved up. The decisions were made as Florence appears set to come ashore along the Carolinas’ coastline late Thursday or early Friday with strong winds and heavy rain.
Several of the schools appeared to be publicly in agreement on the need for schedule changes due to Florence, though East Carolina’s decision not to travel to Blacksburg nixed Saturday’s game. ECU — which has already called off the rest of the week’s classes — cited “significant imminent safety concerns” that included “the high probability of a catastrophic impact on the region and perilous travel conditions before, during and after the storm.”
East Carolina’s announcement also noted the Greenville campus’ history with serious flooding issues from Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Randle charged with rape in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been charged with rape in Wichita.
KAKE-TV reports Randle was charged Tuesday with two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated battery. He also was charged with a probation violation. His probation was revoked in two other cases.
Randle was arrested Friday after police were called to an apartment complex, where a 28-year-old woman said Randle had sexually assaulted her.
A judge set his bond at $500,000 and ordered Randle back in court Sept. 27.
Randle has been arrested numerous times in the last several years. He was sentenced to probation in June for a fight at a house party in February 2016.
Woman sues Mich. St., says Nassar raped her
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against Michigan State University, saying she became pregnant after she was drugged and raped by Larry Nassar when he was a medical student in 1992 but that campus police refused to investigate.
The lawsuit was among dozens filed to meet a Monday deadline for legal claims against Michigan State, although the complaint might be too old to qualify for a share of $75 million set aside by the university for victims who aren’t part of a larger $425 million settlement.
Nassar, 55, became a sports doctor at MSU and for elite U.S. gymnasts but now is in prison for child pornography crimes and molesting female athletes with his hands.