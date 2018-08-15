Waco police were searching Wednesday for a shooter who left a 41-year-old man injured at a North Waco apartment complex.
Police responded to the 3700 block of Sleeper Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on a call that a man had been shot in a bottom-floor apartment. They found a man, later identified by police as Bobby Thompson, with a gunshot to the upper torso, Waco police Sgt. Stephen Drews said.
Emergency medical responders attended to the man and transported him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Drews said. The extent of his injuries were not known Wednesday evening.
Witnesses and residents of the apartment building were reluctant to provide information about the incident, Drews said. He said officers smelled marijuana when they entered the apartment.
Officers found drugs, multiple weapons and cash at the scene, which may have been involved in the shooting, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
“Other people in the apartment complex said they heard two shots, but we do have two guns in the apartment,” Drews said. “We believe the shooter already fled when we arrived.”
Police continued to gather information Wednesday in an attempt to identify the shooter.
Bank threat
A Bellmead man was arrested Tuesday after he entered a local bank and threatened to shoot up the bank with a machine gun, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
William Kyle Reynolds, 35, was arrested after police were called to the BBVA Compass Bank in the 4000 block of Bellmead Drive at about 1:45 p.m., when Reynolds entered the bank and started asking employees about the money in cash drawers, Martin said.
When employees declined to answer Reynolds’ questions, he became upset and, as he left, threatened to return and “shoot the bank up with a machine gun,” Martin said. He said Reynolds did not demand money while he was in the bank.
Police found Reynolds in a vehicle about a block from the bank, and he complied when officers conduced a felony traffic stop, Martin said.
Reynolds was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat and taken to McLennan County Jail.
He remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $4,000. He was also being held on a parole violation and other bond revocations on unrelated charges, according to jail records.