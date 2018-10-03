An Elm Mott man was arrested Tuesday after a McLennan County grand jury indicted him on a manslaughter charge in a fatal two-vehicle wreck April 12 in Lacy Lakeview.
Jamesom Genest, 28, is accused of causing the wreck by running a red light at New Dallas Highway as he drove west on Loop 340, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Oscar Hernandez, 27, was the driver of the other vehicle involved and died in the wreck, Truehitt said. Two passengers in Genest’s vehicle were not seriously injured.
Genest was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, but the traffic violation likely caused the crash, Truehitt said. Police requested a grand jury review, which led to the manslaughter indictment.
Genest was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into McLennan County Jail. He was released by Wednesday evening on $25,000 bond.
Aggravated assault arrest for 2014 attack
A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, accused of attacking his cousin with a pipe and causing severe injuries on New Year’s Eve in 2014, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
McLennan County deputies pulled over Jose Trinidad Renteria on Tuesday and arrested him after finding there was
a warrant for his arrest charging first-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon. Renteria is accused of following his cousin to his home in the 500 block of Woodall Street in Lacy Lakeview after a party and beating him with his hands and a pipe.
Police are unclear about Renteria’s motive, but his cousin suffered orbital fractures, a fractured jaw and a broken nose, Truehitt said. His cousin went to the hospital and reported the attack to police Jan. 2, Truehitt said.
Police issued an arrest warrant about two weeks after the incident but were unable to find Renteria, he said.
Renteria was arrested on the warrant Tuesday and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday. Bond information was not immediately available, but jail records state he is also being held on an immigration detainer.
Convenience store gambling arrest
An attendant at a convenience store Waco police raided last week in a gambling investigation turned himself in on a Class A misdemeanor charge Wednesday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Javid Iqbal, 59, of Waco, is accused of running an illegal gambling operation out of the store, an arrest affidavit states. Waco police executed a search warrant at the Mini-Mart convenience store in the 5300 block of Sanger Ave.
on Sept. 26 and confiscated 16 electronic gaming machines.
During their investigation, officers had seen Iqbal pay out cash prizes to customers playing the machines, according to the affidavit. He was not at the business at the time of the raid, but police continued to search for him, Swanton said.
Iqbal turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of keeping a gambling place. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $2,000.
Free smoke alarm installation
American Red Cross volunteers and local firefighters are partnering with 400 residents of East Waco next weekend for a “Sound the Alarm; Save a Life” smoke alarm installation event.
Volunteers and fire crews will go door-to-door Friday in East Waco neighborhoods offering to sign up residents for free smoke alarm installation. Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said the partnership is intended to help install working smoke detectors and check existing smoke detectors for safety purposes.
Volunteers will return between 12:15 and 4 p.m. Oct. 13 to install smoke alarms at homes that sign up to participate.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can call the American Red Cross at 523-4985.