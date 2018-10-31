A Waco woman wanted by Robinson police on charges that she got a 14-year-old boy drunk and sexually assaulted him turned herself in Wednesday.
Stephanie Olivarez, 32, was booked at McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and four Class A misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Robinson police said they were searching for Olivarez on Tuesday, the day they arrested a Robinson woman, Tricia Dawn Volpe, 41, of Robinson, in a separate but related case involving the sexual assault of another 14-year-old boy.
The two women gave liquor to the two 14-year-old boys and other underage friends in January, police said. Volpe is accused of having sex with one of the boys at that time. Olivarez is accused of having sex with the other boy after an April gathering at her house, in which she got the boy drunk along with two of his 13-year-old friends.
Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said the sexual assault cases are separate, but Volpe and Olivarez know each other and both provided the boys alcohol at the same place.
Volpe turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon and was released the same day on a $108,000 bond.
Parents of both boys reported the sexual assaults in late August, and the boys underwent interviews at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.
Olivarez was released from the jail Wednesday kon a bond of $104,000.
Sexual assault
A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a woman reported last year that he sexually abused her elementary-school-age daughter in a Waco home in January 2008, an arrest affidavit states.
David Tovar Ramirez, of Waco, was arrested in the 1600 block of Clay Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim’s mother told police Ramirez allegedly had sexual contact with her daughter, who was in the first or second grade, the affidavit states.
After the mother’s report, police investigated and had the girl, who was in first or second grade at the time of the alleged abuse, undergo a medical examination and a forensic interview, the affidavit states. The girl made consistent reports during both interviews, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with police, Ramirez denied the accusation but said he was with the child at the time she said the abuse happened.
Police arrested Ramirez Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving with an invalid license. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond listed at $76,000.
Card skimmer
Houston police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of using a skimmer to glean credit and debit account information and steal thousands of dollars at Waco and Woodway ATMs.
Stefan Banica, 23, of Houston, was named the suspect in more than 20 cases of credit card abuse, in which victims reported their card information was used to withdraw money from ATMs in McLennan County. Banica stole more than $20,000 between Oct. 19 and Oct. 24, Woodway Department of Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
Crook said Woodway detectives launched an investigation into the skimmers, and surveillance footage was publicly released in hope of identifying one of several suspects in these cases. When the Houston Police Department arrested Banica at a Houston ATM on Wednesday, he had more than 140 fraudulent debit cards on him, authorities said.
Crook said Banica matched the description of one of the suspects seen in the Woodway and Waco cases.
Woodway detectives obtained a warrant charging Banica with a second-degree felony of engaging in organized crime. He remained in custody in Harris County.
Crook said detectives are continuing to investigate other possible suspects connected to the crimes.
Fire alarm
A 39-year-old woman was arrested late Tuesday morning, accused of pulling a fire alarm in an attempt to burglarize McLennan Community College’s Northwood House, an arrest affidavit states.
An alarm was pulled Nov. 9 in the basement of the historic house at 4601 N. 19th St., which is used for offices and special events. The building was not on fire, and Paula Ann Becker, of Waco, was in the home when the alarm was pulled, according to the affidavit.
Becker told police she pulled the alarm, and the statement was recorded on camera, according to the affidavit. Becker, who is also known as Paula Brown, intended to burglarize the building, the affidavit states.
MCC spokeswoman Lisa Elliott said Becker was a student “off and on” from 1999 to 2014 and has not been enrolled since.
Becker was arrested on a state jail felony charge of false alarm or report to authorities. She was taken to McLennan County Jail and released after posting a $3,000 bond.