A car crash late Saturday landed a China Spring man in jail on numerous charges, including indecency with a child and driving while intoxicated with children present.
Waco police arrested Richard Edward Tatro III, 34, around 10 p.m. at 2500 East Lake Shore Drive, where he wrecked his car while leaving the nearby Landing Apartments. Police had already arrived at the complex on a call that Tatro was breaking items inside an apartment, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Tatro had left the apartment with his two 7-year-old children, Bynum said. When police arrived at the crash, Tatro had taken the children out of the car and was walking away, he said. Bynum said Tatro smelled of alcohol and was acting “belligerent.” Officers pulled their stun guns and placed him under arrest on drunken driving charges.
Tatro was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, then sent to McLennan County Jail. The children were unharmed and were later released to the family after Child Protective Services was contacted.
As officers investigated the incident, they heard accusations from witnesses that Tatro had touched a 14-year-old girl earlier that evening during a gathering at the apartment. Tatro now faces two state jail felony charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a Class B misdemeanor of driving with an invalid license and a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.
Tatro remained in jail Wednesday with a bond listed at $45,000, and Bynum said police continue to investigate.
Stabbing suspect
Bellmead police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man multiple times late Tuesday during an argument at a local motel.
Police were called to the Rodeway Inn, 1510 N. Interstate 35, at about 11:30 p.m., after an argument led to an assault, said Chief Lydia Alvarado. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for the wounds and later released.
The victim said he and the suspect, Emanuel Castillo, were at a local restaurant earlier in the night. The man said he and Castillo were drinking alcohol before they began arguing at the motel stairwell.
Alvarado said Castillo left the area before police arrived, and he may have fled to the Houston area to avoid arrest.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellmead police at 799-0251.
Store robbery
Police are investigating the robbery early Wednesday of a Bosque Boulevard convenience store, where a masked man pointed a handgun at a clerk.
Police were called around 2:45 a.m. to the scene of the robbery at Valero Corner Store, 4025 Bosque Blvd. Witnesses told police that four customers were in the store when the man, wearing a white T-shirt over his face, pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded money.
The employee complied and handed the man a small amount of cash, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect left the store on foot, and police were unable to track him down as of Wednesday.
Waco Police Victim Services spoke with the customers who were in the store during the robbery.
The suspect was described as a man standing 5-foot-6 inches to 5-foot-8 inches tall. He was reported to be wearing a black hoodie at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Waco police at 750-7500.