Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS, BELL, BOSQUE, CORYELL, DALLAS, ELLIS, FALLS, HAMILTON, HILL, HOOD, JOHNSON, LAMPASAS, LIMESTONE, MCLENNAN, NAVARRO, PARKER, SOMERVELL, AND TARRANT. IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS, MILAM. * UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING. * SOILS ARE VERY SATURATED FROM RECENT RAINFALL AND HIGH RAIN RUN- OFF RATES ARE POSSIBLE. RAIN THAT DOES FALL IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR HEAVY RAIN WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&