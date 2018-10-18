A 19-year-old man was stabbed at least three times Thursday evening, possibly the result of retaliation for a confrontation earlier in the day, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said.
Police were called to a home at the intersection of North 22nd Street and Maple Avenue at about 6 p.m., where a man claimed he was attacked and robbed of some of his property at his home. Police believe the 19-year-old was stabbed at the home and driven away from the area, Graeter said.
As police gathered information, the 19-year-old man was found in a vehicle in the 900 block of North 66th Street and taken to a local hospital. The severity of his wounds was not clear Thursday night.
Witnesses provided limited information, Graeter said.
“The person involved in the disturbance this morning came back with a brother and several friends and attacked the people in the driveway of the home,” Graeter said. “There were numerous people fighting, and a 19-year-old man who returned with the group was stabbed.”
No arrests had been made Thursday night as police continued to investigate the incidents.
Fire at car dealership
A short in an electrical charging device likely caused thousands of dollars in damage at a used car dealership early Thursday morning, fire officials said.
Waco Fire Department crew responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of smoke at Family Fine Cars, Trucks & SUVs, 2524 Franklin Ave., Deputy Fire Chief R.M. Bergerson said. When crews arrived, firefighters noticed a small plume of smoke coming from the office building.
Because the building windows were tinted, fire crews forced entry, where they found small flames and quickly extinguished it, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said. It appeared the fire was sparked by a charging device on the floor, he said.
Kilgo said the small fire had likely burned for several hours, but had died down for lack of oxygen.
The office suffered about $5,000 in damage, Kilgo said. He added that several vehicle keys were damaged in the fire, but employees were able to recover office files with little damage.
The fire was ruled accidental, Kilgo said.