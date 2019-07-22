A story on page 1A of the July 6 edition of the Tribune-Herald on the A.J. Moore school reunion erroneously described the degree Lillian Manning earned from Clark Atlanta University. Manning earned a master’s degree in social work from the university.

Brooke Crum joined the Tribune-Herald as the education reporter in January 2019. She has worked for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri, Abilene Reporter-News, Beaumont Enterprise and the Port Arthur News. Crum graduated from TCU in Fort Worth.