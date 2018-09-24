A story on page 1A of the Sept. 21 Tribune-Herald misstated the scope of the proposed online speech therapy program for Waco Independent School District. WISD officials say the online therapy program will serve 150 handpicked students out of a total of 536 students receiving speech therapy services within the district.
Correction
