ATLANTA — De’Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday night following a controversial finish to the first extra period.
Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists for Atlanta, and Hunter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with a career-high 40 points.
After Hunter’s clutch trip to the line, Rozier missed a 3-pointer. Two free throws by Cam Reddish, who had 22 points, iced the win.
Young’s pass set up a jam by Reddish for a 138-135 lead. Rozier answered with a tying 3-pointer.
Two reviews by the officials at the end of the first overtime produced different results. Following the first review, officials said Rozier was fouled by Atlanta’s Treveon Graham with 0.8 seconds remaining.
Before Rozier had a chance to attempt two free throws with the score tied, Atlanta’s Lloyd Pierce registered a coach’s challenge. This time, the officials ruled Rozier was not fouled. Young missed a last-gasp jumper for Atlanta.
John Collins had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. He made 12 of 13 shots from the field.
Young made only one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation to force the overtime.
Devonte’ Graham scored 27 points and made two free throws that gave Charlotte a 122-121 lead with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation.
Rozier’s 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in regulation gave Charlotte its first lead of the second half.
Caleb Martin scored a career-high 23 points for Charlotte before fouling out in the second overtime.
Atlanta led 66-63 at halftime despite Martin’s 11 second-period points.
Graham limped off the court with soreness in his left ankle with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. He returned early in the final period.
Charlotte, coming off a 108-99 win over Houston on Saturday night, fell to 1-7 against Southeast Division opponents. No other team in the league has played so few games against division opponents. Atlanta is 6-7 in the Southeast Division.
