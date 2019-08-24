Paul Millo (left) with the Gulf Coast Woodturnners Association, works with a piece of mesquite at the annual Southwest Association of Woodturners symposium held inside the Waco Convention Center this weekend. The event concludes today, with doors open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The annual event brings woodturners from 28 clubs in five state to Waco each August and is the largest of its kind in the U.S.
Mike Oglesby fills out a display card next to some of his artwork made from mesquite. Oglesby, from Lubbock, said he started “turning” wood as a kid in the third grade after being introduced by a friend. He’s been coming to the Southwest Association of Woodturners for the last 14 years. Some of the projects on display took more than three months to finish.
George Freeman explains some of his unique wood for sale at the symposium. He harvested the wood from parts of a 1,000 acre timberland he has access to in East Texas. Freeman will even cut the exotic wood to diameter. He says many people overlook whats available just in this state.
A visitor looks over a wood vase in the gallery at the annual Southwest Association of Turners Convention, held inside the Waco Convention Center this weekend. It is open to the public Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LEFT: More than 50 vendors from the U.S. and Canada feature displays and demonstrations of the newest tools, equipment, wood and related accessories for woodturning. Artwork is also on display, and for sale to the public.
Just about any type of wood one can think of is for sale at the annual Southwest Association of Woodturners symposium at the Waco Convention Center. A vendor area with over 50 vendors from the U.S. and Canada features displays and demonstrations of the newest tools, equipment, wood and related accessories for woodturning.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Alex Ross, age 14, works on his lathe while turning “Bocote” wood for a unique writing pen. He is from Georgia.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Decorative pens made out of wood and turned show how much detail can be formed through the craft.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
