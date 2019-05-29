Waco police arrested a woman wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at Oakwood Park on multiple charges and were continuing to investigate the incident Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. to the 700 block of Hines Street for a report of two people shooting at each other, Swanton said. Police had a description of a vehicle that left the scene and made a stop at University Parks Drive and La Salle Avenue. Young children and “several” women were in the vehicle, including Tierra Joyce Smith, 32, of Waco, who had a gunshot wound to her hand, Swanton said.
Officers looking for other gunshot victims found shell casings and blood in the parking lot of Oakwood Park. They determined an argument between Smith and her cousin had escalated into a physical fight involving the two women and several others, Swanton said.
“During the fight, Smith’s cousin retrieved a handgun and initially fired a shot or two in the air and then began threatening Smith,” he wrote. “Smith then retrieved her own weapon and both subjects began firing at each other.”
Multiple people were nearby at the time of the shooting, but only Smith and several parked cars were hit by gunfire, Swanton said. Police had not found Smith’s cousin as of Wednesday morning.
Smith was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, then to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carry of a weapon with bond listed at $7,000.
Aggravated assault
A Bellmead man was arrested Tuesday night after family called police, saying he was threatening a murder-suicide plot with a handgun, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers responded to the 4400 block of East Harris Street at about 9:15 p.m. During an argument, Billy Fuller, 55, threatened to kill family members and then kill himself, Kinsey said.
Fuller told family if they called police, they should bring the SWAT team, Kinsey said. Officers arrived and found Fuller sitting on his front porch with a handgun, she said.
Officers started talking with Fuller, and he said he knew they were wearing body armor but that he would shoot them in the head, Kinsey said.
They continued communicating with Fuller and were able to talk him into stepping away from the home, leading to his arrest without incident about 45 minutes after the initial call, Kinsey said.
No one was hurt in the incident, Kinsey said. No shots were fired, but two handguns were recovered from Fuller’s possession, she said.
Fuller was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond listed at $45,000.
Shooting search
Waco police are searching for at least two people involved in a brawl and shooting that started at an apartment complex Wednesday evening and slipped into Oscar DuConge Park.
Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the park at after a caller reported shooting had broken out during a fight involving several people, Waco police Sgt. Aaron Mitzel said. Witnesses reported at least two shots were fired at the park before a man and a woman got into a car and fled.
Some people involved in the fights had injuries, but none were caused by gunfire, Mitzel said.
Preliminary information indicates the incident started at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, when a group of women were fighting over information given to police about a wanted man, Mitzel said.
“One of the females involved, her brother ended up pulling a gun and firing at least two rounds. Then him and another female fled,” he said. “We have people that have injuries that you’d expect people to have in a brawl, but nothing serious.”
At least five people were involved in the initial fight at the apartment complex, Mitzel said. A Waco police K-9 unit responded to help in the search. The man they were searching for is wanted on a previous warrant.
Police arrested at least two other people on warrants unrelated to the shooting.
No arrests were made in connection to the shooting by 7 p.m. The investigation remained ongoing.