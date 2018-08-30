COLLEGE STATION — Jimbo Fisher’s coaching debut with Texas A&M lived up to the expectations of Aggie fans.
With No. 2 Clemson coming to Kyle Field next week, the Aggies overcame a lackluster start to put away overmatched Northwestern State, 59-7, Thursday night in both teams’ opener.
Running back Traveon Williams was as advertised, rushing for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. His total was the second-best rushing performance in a game in A&M history. The record is held by Bob Smith, with 297 yards against SMU in 1950.
The Aggies (1-0) had only a 7-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to Williams’ 73-yard TD gallop. But they blew it open in the second quarter, scoring four touchdowns to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.
“We took control of the game,” Fisher said. “I thought we played tough and hard.”
Fisher was pleased with the Aggie defense as well. A&M limited Northwestern State to 21 rushing yards on 13 carries.
“Our defensive front played very well,” he said.
Texas A&M outgained the Demons, 758-251, and did much of the damage on the ground, with 503 yards on 61 rushes. Kwame Etwi added 83 yards on eight carries with a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Williams said he didn’t realize how many yards he piled up until he came out of the game.
“It was crazy,” he said. “I was caught up in the moment.”
A&M starting quarterback Kellen Mond found tight end Jace Sternberger twice for TDs in the second quarter. Sternberger had five catches for 56 yards.
Mond completed 17 of 25 passes for 184 yards and did not throw an interception.
Texas A&M built a 52-0 advantage through three quarters as kicker Daniel LaCamera matched his career long with a 52-yarder late in the period.
The Demons, who were stymied with missed field goals from 47 and 39 yards out, scored early in the fourth quarter on a 71-yard pass play from Clay Horgorsen toJazz Ferguson.
Holgerson connected on nine of 19 passes for 125 yards.
It was Texas A&M’s 29th straight home victory over nonconference opponents.