Athletes take off from the starting line during the first leg of the 2019 11th Annual TriWaco Triathlon at the Waco Suspension Bridge. The race, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, began with a 1,500-meter open-water swim in the Brazos River followed by a 40K bike ride and 10K run for Olympic distance and included a sprint division.
