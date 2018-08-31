A Robinson woman was arrested on an indecency with a child charge Friday, accused of inappropriately touching the same 3-year-old girl her husband, a former Greater Waco Young Marines chapter commander, is accused of inappropriately touching.
Rebecca Ann Martinez, 58, turned herself in at about 3:15 a.m. at McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.
Her husband, Joe Martinez Jr., 76, was arrested by Robinson police in July last year on the same charge with the same alleged victim. The girl gave consistent statements about inappropriate contact by the couple, according to Rebecca Martinez’s arrest affidavit filed by Robinson police.
Joe Martinez was indicted in August last year on eight counts of indecency with a child that he was originally arrested on in 2014, involving two alleged victims who were adults by the time they made their reports.
Joe Martinez has not been indicted on the 2017 charge involving the 3-year-old. He co-founded the Greater Waco Young Marines in 1999 and remained with the organization through 2004, the Tribune-Herald has reported.
Rebecca Martinez was released from jail on a $10,000 bond by Friday evening.
Indecency charge
A Waco man called police to report he had inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl earlier this summer and that he wanted to turn himself in, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Marcus Mendoza, 21, made the report to Waco police at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Martin said. Officers determined the offence happened in Bellmead, and Bellmead officers went to the girl’s home, Martin said. The girl corroborated Mendoza’s report, and a detective got an arrest warrant for Mendoza on a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child, he said.
Mendoza was arrested Thursday and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.
Warehouse fire
A warehouse containing wood shavings in the 2900 block of East Industrial Boulevard caught fire Friday morning and prompted a large response from emergency responders, Waco Fire Department officials said.
Fire crews were called shortly before 8 a.m. to the industrial fire at Agri Wood Products Inc., where a large metal-sided building was emitting white smoke. Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said crews learned the building was full of wood shavings used for agricultural needs, which fueled a rapid build-up of the fire. The business is between Gholson Road and New Dallas Highway.
“This type of fire can extend for hours, if not days, so we are methodically opening the building, wetting the contents down and we are doing what we can to extinguish this fire,” Tatum said. “It is going to be a labor-intensive operation.”
Tatum said the building had active electrical service during the blaze, making the building unsafe for firefighters to enter. Fire crews shifted to a defensive attack after determining no employees or personnel were in the building.
Preliminary reports indicated an exhaust fan in the building was on when the fire started, Tatum said. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.
Officials at Oncor cut the power at about 9:30 a.m., and firefighters were able to pull portions of the wall down and spray water into the building.
Members of the American Red Cross and the Heart of Texas Fire Corps offered aid to firefighters who continued to work into the afternoon.
Waco police officers and emergency personnel were also at the scene helping direct traffic. One firefighter suffered a knee injury, but no other first responders were injured.