Week 6: Trib staff high school football picks
|KRISTA
PIRTLE
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CHAD
CONINE
|DISTRICT 8-6A
|Waco High at Copperas Cove
|Waco High
|Cove
|Waco High
|Belton at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|Joshua at University
|University
|Joshua
|University
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Lorena at Connally
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Salado at Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Saladoa
|Madisonville at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|Groesbeck at West
|West
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|McGregor at Maypearl
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Grandview at Teague
|Teague
|Grandview
|Grandview
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Troy at Jarrell
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Bosqueville at Italy
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bruceville-Eddy at Itasca
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Moody at Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Rosebud-Lott at Marlin
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|TAPPS 6-MAN DISTRICT 2 DIV. II
|Live Oak at New Braunfels Christian
|Live Oak
|N.B.
|N.B.
|TCAF 6-MAN DISTRICT 1
|Parkview at Granbury Cornerstone
|Parkview
|Cornerstone
|Parkview
|NON-DISTRICT
|China Spring at Hou. St. Thomas (6:30)
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at La Vega (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Glen Rose at Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Glen Rose
|Hillsboro at Wills Point
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Katy St. John XXIII at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Clifton at Venus
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Hamilton at Bremond (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Hamilton
|Chilton at Florence
|Florence
|Florence
|Chilton
|Tyler T.K. Gorman at Reicher
|Reicher
|Gorman
|Gorman
|Texas Wind at Conroe Northside (7 p.m.)
|Wind
|Northside
|Wind
|6-MAN
|Methodist Home at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Jonesboro at Aquilla
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Aquilla
|Covington at Penelope
|Covington
|Covington
|Penelope
|Kopperl at Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Coolidge at Calvert
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Calvert
|Evant at Three Way
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Cranfills Gap at Bluff Dale
|Bluff Dale
|Gap
|Gap
|Iredell at Bynum
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Gorman at Morgan
|Gorman
|Morgan
|Gorman
|McDade at Mount Calm
|McDade
|McDade
|Calm
|Prairie Lea at Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Prairie Lea
|Prairie Lea
|Lingleville at Walnut Springs (7 p.m. Sat.)
|WS
|WS
|WS
|RECORDS
|Last week
|28-17
|25-20
|33-12
|Season to date
|133-72
|117-88
|143-62