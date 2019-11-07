Week 11: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Midway at Belton
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Copperas Cove at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|Midlothian at University
|Midlothian
|Midlothian
|Midlothian
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|Gatesville at La Vega (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Brownwood at China Spring (7 p.m.)
|Brownwood
|Brownwood
|Brownwood
|DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
|Godley at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Godley
|Hillsboro
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Connally at Robinson
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Mexia at Lorena
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Lorena
|Fairfield at Salado
|Salado
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|Whitney at Groesbeck
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|West at Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Cameron Yoe at Lago Vista
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
|Clifton at Rogers
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Florence at Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|Hico at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Goldthwaite at Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Axtell at Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Italy at Riesel
|Italy
|Italy
|Riesel
|Itasca at Moody
|Moody
|Moody
|Itasca
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Hearne at Rosebud-Lott
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Thorndale at Marlin
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
|Mart at Frost
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Wortham at Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Meridian at Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
|Granger at Chilton (7 p.m.)
|Granger
|Chilton
|Granger
|TAPPS DISTRICT 3 DIV. III
|Reicher at Boerne Geneva (7 p.m.)
|Geneva
|Geneva
|Reicher
|DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
|Aquilla at Abbott
|Abbott
|Aquilla
|Abbott
|Covington at Gholson
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. I
|Penelope at Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I
|Evant at Jonebsoro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. II
|Walnut Springs at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. II
|Bynum at Mount Calm
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|DISTRICT 14-1A DIV. II
|Buckholts at Oglesby
|Buckholts
|Buckholts
|Buckholts
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
|Austin Veritas at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Veritas
|Vanguard
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. II SIX-MAN
|Live Oak at Kerr. Our Lady/Hills (6 p.m.)
|Our Lady
|Our Lady
|Live Oak
|POSTSEASON
|Lewisville Lakeland at Methodist Home
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Parkview Chr. at Garland Chr.
|Garland Chr.
|Garland Chr.
|Garland Chr.
|Eagle Chr. at Red Oak Ovilla Chr. (8:30 a.m. Sat. at Gholson)
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|39-4
|38-5
|34-9
|Season to date
|336-98
|332-102
|305-129
