Bill Covington portraying Neil McLennan talks about how McLennan and George B. Erath surveyed the site of the City of Waco in the early 1800’s and hardship the family had with several members of his family who were killed by Indians. McLennan’s grave was moved from Lake Waco to Oakwood. This is the ninth year for Walking Tales sponsored by Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild. Enactors relive the lives of those buried 160 acre cemetery.
