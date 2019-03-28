It’s that time of year when Central Texas goes green.
Flowers are blooming, trees are budding and grass is growing. Homeowners get the itch to go outside and dig in the dirt a little. It’s that time of year when people want to plant something and water it and nurture it while it grows.
That’s when it’s time to take a field trip to Westview Nursery and Landscape where pallets of plants delight those with the green thumb.
“We have a little of everything in spring,” said Keith Houck, president and co-owner. “Of course, flowers are the biggest thing. Trees are something people love, too.”
Customers love to brighten up their yard, he said.
“Seasonal color: annuals, which is something you have to plant every year and perennials, which you plant and they die and will come back after winter.”
It’s a perfect time to fertilize and give your yard a boost for a beautiful spring.
“Fertilizer is the next thing people do every year on a regular basis,” Keith said. “We have a fertilizer program where we come out four times a year and put out the correct fertilizer on their yard.”
Gregg Houck, co-owner of Westview and Keith’s brother, said people enjoy making their yard look great this time of year.
“People will be putting in new grass, a lot of grass, a lot of color and a lot of new shrubs,” he said. “We've now gotten into irrigation and sprinkler systems. We are doing more and more of that every day.”
In the fierce Texas heat, people find that watering their lawn can be a bit of a chore.
“When it doesn’t rain, they can push a button and water. We do installation and repair. If they have an older system, we can take care of that as well,” he said.
Among his customers favorite flowers for spring are begonias and periwinkles.
For the hardier, long-lasting summer plants, Central Texans love lantana and other native plants.
“We’re selling more and more of that every year, plants that don’t need as much water,” Gregg said. “In the fall and winter, we sell a ton of pansies because they will bloom all winter long.”
“We sell a ton of oak trees, too,” he said. “We also sell a lot of herbs and a lot of vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, squash, etc.”