SEPTEMBER 1
Westfest
The final day of this celebration of Czech heritage and community fundraiser includes the Kolache 5K race and Polka Mass on the grounds. Online: westfest.org
SEPTEMBER 2
Sorghum Festival
Homestead Heritage will hold its 25th annual festival, showing the process of making syrup from sorghum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Homestead Craft Village, 650 Halbert Lane. Other activities such as horse-drawn hayrides and craft demonstrations are scheduled. Free. Call 254-754-9600. Online: homesteadcraftvillage.com
SEPTEMBER 3
Retired teachers luncheon
A luncheon honoring newly retired teachers will be at 10 a.m. at the Region 12 Service Center, 2101 West Loop 340 in Waco. It is sponsored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association. Guest speaker is Tim Lee, executive director of TRTA. The cost is free for new retirees and $10 for members. New retirees should make reservations with Bonnie Emmons at 254-644-0926. All others should contact Walter Drake for reservations at 254-776-5960, or send lunch payment with dues.
Young at Heart Dance
Silver Wings Band will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
SEPTEMBER 4
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.
SEPTEMBER 5
Fashion show
The inaugural Seasons of Style fashion show is designed to raise awareness of the Caritas Hidden Treasures thrift store program and raise funds to assist the hungry and poor. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at The Venue, 110 Ritchie Road in Woodway. Tickets cost $40 per person. Call 753-4593, ext. 213. Online: caritas-waco.org.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will celebrate its ninth anniversary and its 109th show, 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performers include Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Teresa Byford, Rick Buckner and Danielle Reed. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. with Sami Brown.
Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Texas Heartbeat Band will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Dance lessons from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. RSVP to Gia Delancia at 214-799-3694.
SEPTEMBER 6
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
SEPTEMBER 6-8
‘Calendar Girls’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “Calendar Girls,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
SEPTEMBER 7
Baylor football
The Bears host the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners, 3 p.m. at McLane Stadium (Kickoff time could change). Online: baylorbears.com
SEPTEMBER 8
Sunday Funday
Historic Waco Foundation invites families to learn about flight at “Lift Off,” the topic of the Sunday Funday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St. From 1 to 4 p.m. guests can make kites and paper airplanes, watch model airplane demonstrations, and take part in other activities. Cost is $10 per family. Online: historicwaco.org
Art reception
A reception for artists with local group Art Expressions will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The art exhibit runs from Aug. 27 to Oct. 6. Online: woodway-texas.com
SEPTEMBER 9
Square dance lessons
Waco Stars Dance Club begins a series of 12 square dance lessons for new dancers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Allamande Hall, 106 Westlake Road in Speegleville. First two lessons are free; after that, cost is $3 per person per session. Casual dress. Call 254-715-2749 or email wendellmr662@gmail.com.
SEPTEMBER 10
GOP women
McLennan Country Republican Women will meet 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. The speaker will be announced on the website. Reservations are due by Sept. 6. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Visit the homepage to reserve a seat or call Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773. Online: mcrwpac.com
Young at Heart Dance
Out of the Blue Band will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
SEPTEMBER 12
Waco Under 40 Banquet
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will honor emerging young leaders at luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. For information, contact Brittany Knight at 254-757-5606 or bknight@wacochamber.com.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Backroads Band will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Dance lessons from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. RSVP to Gia Delancia at 214-799-3694.
SEPTEMBER 12-15
‘Calendar Girls’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “Calendar Girls,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
SEPTEMBER 13
Lifelong Learning
Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning (LLL) Program will feature David Lintz, director of the Red Men Museum and Library, at its Fall Events Coffee at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Coffee will be available at 9:30 a.m., followed by the presentation at about 10 a.m. The lecture, “Waco Mammoths: The Early Years,” will cover Lintz’s first-hand experiences during the period from the discovery, recovery, planning and construction that led to the site becoming the Waco Mammoth National Monument. The event is open to the public at no charge. Call 254-710-6440 for information. Online: Baylor.edu/LifelongLearning
SEPTEMBER 14
Spurfest
Coryell Museum and Historical Center, which has a collection of more than 10,000 spurs, hosts this event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 718 Main St. in Gatesville. Admission is free. Activities include Shriners Karem cowboy skits and photos with them, a fiddle contest, quilt raffle and book signings by Waylon Corgil and Joyce Shackston. Call 254-865-5007 or email coryellmuseumhc@yahoo.com. Online: coryellmuseum.org
Woodway barbecue
The 46th annual Woodway Public Safety Association Barbecue fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. at Woodway Elementary School, 325 Estates Drive. Plates of brisket, sausage, turkey and sides from Rudy’s BBQ cost $13 for adults and $10 for children (ages 4-12). Other events include fire truck rides, a bounce house, snow cones and a raffle. Funds raised go toward training, equipment, scholarships and community outreach. Online: woodway-texas.com
Down on the Bayou
Cajun-themed fundraiser for the Youth Connection Inc. will be from 7 to 11 p.m. at Knox Center, adjacent to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. Tickets cost $75. Call 202-8480 or email Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org. Online: youthconnectionwaco.wordpress.com
Artists reception
A reception for artists in the Climate Change Art Exhibit, sponsored by Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Visitors may attend for free, view the art, enjoy free wine, soft drinks and snacks, listen to live guitar by Frank Exum, and attend the announcement of awards for the top art pieces. Online: friendsofpeace.org
Bosque Art Classic opening night
Celebrate opening night dinner and awards ceremony with the artists at the Bosque Arts Center in Clifton. More than 230 pieces by 136 artists from across the nation will be entered. Tickets cost $50 and must be purchased in advance; available online/by phone at 254-675-3724. Online: BosqueArtsCenter.org
SEPTEMBER 15
Bosque Art Classic
The 34th annual representational art exhibit and sale at the Bosque Arts Center opens to the public. The event remains on display with free admission through Sept. 28 at the following times: Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sept. 16-20 and 23-27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sept. 21 and 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online sale begins Sept. 16. Online: BosqueArtsCenter.org
SEPTEMBER 17
Young at Heart Dance
Texas Heartbeat Band will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
SEPTEMBER 18
Lunch with the Masters
Lunch with the Masters, sponsored by the McLennan County Master Gardeners, will have herbalist and teaologist Kay Bell talking about homegrown, fresh herbs. Bring your lunch for the free noon to 2 p.m. presentation in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Online: https://txmg.org/mclennan/
SEPTEMBER 19
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs Band will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Dance lessons from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. RSVP to Gia Delancia at 214-799-3694.
SEPTEMBER 20-21
McGregor Founders Day
The event begins with a Friday night concert. Saturday monring includes a 9 a.,m. parade, followed by a variety of activities, including a car show, country dance contest and cutest baby concert. Call 254-840-2292. Online: mcgregorfoundersday.com
SEPTEMBER 21
Wild West Bike Ride
The Skittles Waco Wild West Bike Ride starts at 8 a.m. from Heritage Square, offering distances of 62 miles, 56 miles, 26 miles and a 10-mile family ride. At the end, riders can fill their helmets with candy donated by Wrigley’s. Online: www.facebook.com/waco.wildwest/
Medical Mission at Home
Ascension Providence’s focus on serving the poor and vulnerable is on display at the third Medical Mission at Home at the Waco Convention Center. Doors for the health care event open at 8 a.m.; the last patient will be brought in at 3 p.m. All services are free and no health insurance is needed. Online: Providence.net/MedicalMission
Waco Oktoberfest
The event, hosted by Barnett’s Public House, returns to benefit the Muscular Dystophy Association with a 0.5K beer run, craft biergarten, games, food and music beginning at 10 a.m. at Indian Spring Park,. Tickets cost $10 for general admission; $30 includes the beer run and souvenir stein with beer. Online: On Facebook
DAR Constitution Week luncheon
Waco-area National Society Daughters of the American Revolution chapters Henry Downs and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley, will co-host a Constitution Week luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive. Educator, re-enactor and historian William S. Covington Jr. will bring to life “The Constitution and Its Signers.” Cost of the luncheon is $20. Reservations are due by Sept. 18. Contact Elizabeth Gordon Bradley treasurer Kathy Jobe at KK2job@gmail.com; Henry Downs treasurer Angela Granger at henrydownstreasurer@gmail.com; or registrar Peggy Duty at 254-754-5119 or pasd@mindspring.com.
Museum golden gala
The Lee Lockwood Scottish Rite Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will celebrate 50 years during “A Night at the Museum” gala. Keynote speaker is David Dewhurst. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner starting at 6:30. Silent auction, wine pull, raffle and building tours are scheduled. Go online or call 254-754-3942 for information on tickets and sponsorships. Online: LeeLockwood.org
Wine and Food Festival
This Humane Society of Central Texas fundraiser will let guests taste more than 200 wines and beer and sample food from more than 40 restaurants. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on the McLane Stadium concourse. General admission tickets cost $60 in advance and $70 at the door. VIP tickets can be purchased for $100 in advance and $110 at the door. Online: humanesocietycentraltexas.org
Caregiver conference
This free community service event from 8 to 11:45 a.m. equips and encourages family caregivers through skill-building workshops and resources. It is hosted by CarePartners and First Methodist Waco’s Austin Avenue campus, 1300 Austin Ave. Register at CarePartnersTexas.org or call 713-682-5995.
SEPTEMBER 22
Kayak for a Cause
Benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Waco, this event has leisure and competition courses starting at 9 a.m. from under the pedestrian bridge connecting Touchdown Alley to the South Plaza of Baylor. Call 254-710-8112 or email operations@mclanestadium.com. Online: mclanestadium.com/events/kayak-cause-fall/
Church picnic
St. Martin of Tours annual picnic will be at Tours Hall. 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. A fried chicken and sausage dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost of meal is $11. The live auction starts at 1 p.m. Activities include bingo, raffle, children’s area and country store.
SEPTEMBER 24
Historic Waco fall lecture
Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture is at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Vann de Cordova, the great-great-great grandson of Waco founder Jacob de Cordova, will provide a glimpse into his ancestor. Admission is free. Online: historicwaco.org
Young at Heart Dance
The Ragland Trio will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
SEPTEMBER 25
Central Texas Literacy Coalition
The group will celebrate International Literacy Month at its quarterly meeting, 3 p.m. at the Waco-McLennan County Public Library, 1717 Austin Ave. in the first floor meeting room. Kent McKeever, executive director of Greater Waco Legal Services, will be the presenter. It is open to the public. Call 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
SEPTEMBER 26
Dancing with the Waco Stars
Twelve couples will compete on the dance floor at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave., in this benefit for the Family Abuse Center. Dinner and drinks are part of the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktails and a selfie station. Dinner is at 7 p.m., and the dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online on EventBrite. Online: familyabusecenter.org
SEPTEMBER 28
Heart Walk
The 2019 Waco Heart Walk, hosted by the American Heart Association - Heart of Texas, starts at 5 p.m. at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Participants can view the zoo animals during their 5K walk. Call 866-430-9255 or email WacoHeartWalk@heart.org. Online: WacoHeartWalk.org
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the October issue is Sept. 4.
