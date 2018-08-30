September 1-2
Westfest
The annual celebration of Czech culture and heritage continues in West. Saturday events include the crowning of Miss Westfest and the downtown parade. Online: westfest.com
September 1
Baylor football
Baylor Bears host Abilene Christian Wildcats, 7 p.m. in McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
September 2
Brazos River 0.5K
Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners presents the Inaugural Brazos River 0.5K (one-third of a mile), 11 a.m. at Brazos Park East in Waco. Participants receive a free beer for hydration. Proceeds go to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Registration costs $30 through Sept. 1. Online: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/BrazosRiver05K
September 4
Retired teacher luncheon
Newly retired teachers will be honored at a luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Region 12 Service Center, 2010 W. Loop 340. Tim Lee, executive director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association will speak. It is sponsored by the Waco-McLennan County Chapter of TSTA. Cost is free for new retirees and $10 for members. New retirees should make reservations with Bonnie Emmons at 254-644-0926. Current members and those who retired before the 2017-18 school year should call Walter Drake for reservations at 254-776-5960, or send lunch payments with dues.
September 6
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its monthly show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. It is a week later because the July 4 holiday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
September 7
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
September 9
Art reception
Art reception celebrating the Willie + Rose Photography exhibit that runs from Aug. 28 until Oct. 14, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Online: Check on Facebook
September 11
GOP women’s luncheon
Derek Rowden of PragerU will speak at the McLennan County Republicans Women's Luncheon on September 11 at 11:30 in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S University Parks Drive. Rowden is the regional development director in Texas. He will be addressing myths by liberals. Reservations are due by Sept. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Reservations are required, call Rosemary Stovall at 855-3373 or email MCRWreservations@gmail.com.
September 13
Champions breakfast
Champions of Christian Service Breakfast, sponsored by Mission Waco Mission World, 6:45 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center. Speaker is Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone. Call 254-753-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org for tables or tickets. Online: missionwaco.org
Golf tournament
A fundraiser golf tournament at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be hosted by China Spring ISD to raise funds for scholarships and academic grants for teachers and students. Email nancy_gupton@agtitle.com for information.
September 14
Hispanic Heritage celebration
Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presents visual and performing artists to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Admission is free to enjoy music, food, and entertainment, 6 to 9 p.m. at Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
September 15
McGregor Founders Day
The annual community event, featuring a parade, cute baby contest, barbecue cookoff, 5K race and music is in downtown McGregor. It is sponsored the nonprofit The McGregor Movement. Online: mcgregorfoundersday.com
September 15
Baylor football
Baylor Bears host Duke Blue Devils, 2:30 p.m. in McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
September 17
Waco Homespun Quilters Guild
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. Guest speaker is M.J. Fielek, who will present a program on bindings. “Meet for the Technique” will start at 5:30 p.m.
September 19
Newcomers & Neighbors
KXXV-TV news anchor Ann Harder will present "The Top 10 Things To Know About Waco." Plan to arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club. Reservations are due Sept. 13; those new to the club need to contact Kathy Northrup at 836-5170. Lunch cost is $20. Online: newcomersandneighborsofwaco.com Also on Facebook,
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener and Waco Today columnist Melody Fitzgerald will discuss Asian gardening, vegetables and tools, noon to 2 p.m. at the Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way in Woodway. You can bring you lunch.
September 20
NARFE meeting
NARFE Chapter 229 monthly meeting, 1 p.m. in the West Waco Public Library, 5300 Bosque Blvd. Local attorney Danny Palmer from Haley and Olson Law Firm will speak on elder law, estate planning and other issues.
September 22
Henry Downs DAR Luncheon
“The Constitution and Women” will be the topic of a presentation by Dr. Rebecca McCumbers Flavin at the luncheon of the Henry Downs DAR chapter, 11 a.m. at The Center, N. 12th St. and Columbus Avenue. Cost is $20; reservations are due by Sept. 18. Contact Peggy Duty at pasd@mindspring.com or 254-754-5119 or Angela Granger at henrydownstreasurer@gmail.com.
September 23
Walk for the Homeless
Join Mission Waco on a 1.2-mile homeless education and prayer walk. Learn how you can make a difference at various nonprofits in town. There is no fee to participate, but donations of hygiene items are encouraged. The walk is from 8 10:30 a.m. at the Mission Waco Meyer Center, 1126 Washington Ave.
September 26
International Literacy Day
Central Texas Literacy Coalition will celebrate the day at its 3 p.m. meeting at Community Bank and Trust board room, 1409 Wooded Acres Drive. Monetary awards will be presented by Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver to five nonprofit organizations that support literacy. It is open to the public. Call 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
September 27
Dancing with the Waco Stars
This dance-themed benefit for the Family Abuse Center will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Online: www.familyabusecenter.org
September 29
Waco Oktoberfest for MDA
First-ever Waco Oktoberfest, benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Indian Spring Park. Live music, cornhole tournament, 0.5K Beer Run, food trucks and other activities are planned. Contact john@barnettspublichouse.com. Also on Facebook.
Down on the Bayou
This Cajun-themed fundraiser benefits Youth Connection Inc. It runs from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Knox Center, adjacent to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. Tickets cost $75 per person (tables of eight cost $525). Patrons will feast on Cajun cuisine while dancing to live music of The Morticians. Contact Carolyn Nichols at 254-202-8480 or Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org. Online: youthconnectionwaco.wordpress.com SEPTEMBER
September 29
Red Caboose Grape Stomp
The harvest is in, but the grapes have to be stomped, noon to 10 p.m. at the Red Caboose Winery in Meridian. Music, food trucks and a craft booth are planned. Online: redcaboosewinery.com
October 11
Waco Symphony
Canadian violinists Corey Cerovsek returns to Waco to perform Beethoven, Bruch and Kabalevsky, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. Online: wacosymphony.com
October 24
Brazos Forum
“Kaleidoscope: A World of Wonder” is the theme for this year's one-day presentation of three topics, at the SBC Theatre in Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Call 254-776-6929. Online: brazosforum.org
October 27
Dragon Boat Festival
Get 20 co-workers, friends and/or family members to compete against other teams in this fun benefit for the YMCA of Central Texas. The race is held on the Brazos River near McLane Stadium. Online: battleonthebrazos.com
October 28
Ironman 70.3 Waco
The first Ironman 70.3 (also known as a Half Ironman) in Waco will bring approximately 3,000 triathletes to town competing in swimming, biking and running. Online: ironman.com
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ksury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the October issue is Sept. 7