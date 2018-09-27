October 1
Beall-Russell Lectures
PBS documentary-maker Ken Burn is this year’s speaker for the Beall-Russell Lectures in the Humanities, 3:30 p.m. in Waco Hall. Tickets are free, but only available through the Baylor Ticket Office on a first-come, first-serve basis. Online: baylor.edu/beall-russell/
October 2
Young at Heart Dance Club
Silver Wings will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
October 4
Military exhibit
The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., will begin an exhibition of articles and artifacts representing the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The exhibit will focus on local veteran experiences. The exhibit runs until Nov. 10. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. No admission fee. For information or to arrange a special tour, call 254-755-6762 and leave a message. Online: cityofwest.com and on Facebook
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its monthly show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
October 4-13
HOT Fair & Rodeo
The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo returns for its 66th edition at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. In addition to the rodeo, the midway and carnival will have rides and food, and performers will be on the concert stages. Online: hotfair.com
October 5
DAR presentation
Author Robert Lull will present “Four Baylor Brothers in Texas: Tough Men in Tough Times” to the Henry Downs Chapter of the DAR at The Center, North 12th Street and Columbus Avenue. Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will begin at 1:30 p.m.
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
October 5-7
Waco Cultural Arts Fest
This annual festival, which presents a variety of media, entertainment and hands-on art projects, returns to Indian Spring Park. Online: wacoartsfest.org
October 6
Dogtoberfest
This event, benefitting the Animal Birth Control Clinic, is a street party in front of the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave., noon to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $25. Online: wacohippodrometheatre.com
Baylor football
Baylor Bears host Kansas State in McLane Stadium. Gametime to be announced. Online: baylorbears.com
October 6-7
Sitting Up with the Dead
Historic Waco begins "Sitting Up with the Dead," which looks at Victorian funeral customs and spiritualism, on Saturdays and Sundays in October at the McCulloch House Museum. A twilight tour is on Oct. 13 and a midnight tour is on Oct. 20. Regular house admission will be charged except for the tours. Online: historicwaco.org
October 9
GOP women's luncheon
Rafael Cruz, father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women’s luncheon, 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Cost is $20, which includes lunch. Reservations are required by calling Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or emailing MCRWreservations@gmail.com by Oct. 4.
Young at Heart Dance Club
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
October 11
Waco Symphony
Canadian violinists Corey Cerovsek returns to Waco to perform Beethoven, Bruch and Kabalevsky, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. Online: wacosymphony.com
October 13
Winefest
The Humane Society of Central Texas’s Food and Wine Festival will celebrate its 19th year in Indian Spring Park. More than 200 wines and food from 40 vendors available. Tickets Cost $60 in advance, $70 at the door. VIP tickets cost $100 in advance and $110 at the door. Online: wacowinefestival.com
Walk MS: Waco
This walk, benefiting multiple sclerosis research, will be held in Heritage Square Park. To ask questions, call 469-619-4714.
October 14
Family Fun Day
Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St., will host a pumpkin-themed Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission costs $10 per family. Online: historicwaco.org
October 16
Young at Heart Dance Club
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
October 17
Newcomers and Neighbors
Author and inspirational speaker Cindy Hobbs Janecka will discuss her book “My Heart Hurts: Finding Hope in Heartache,” 11:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club. Reservations are due by Oct. 11; those new to the club need to contact Kathy Northrup at 254-836-5170. Lunch costs $20. Online: newcomersandneighborsofwaco.com or on Facebook
October 18
Sweet Sounds
The annual fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco brings in local bakers and a dance ensemble as new twists in the dessert and music-themed event. It begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets cost $65. Call 752-0316 or email janet@mowwaco.org. Online: mowwaco.org
October 19
Genealogy event
Discover your family history at the West Waco Library & Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The free event is from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is come-and-go and will feature a beginner’s class at noon, eight live virtual programs throughout the day, and one-on-one research assistance with professional genealogists and hereditary groups. Online: wacolibrary.org
West Over 40 Dance
Branded Heart will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. These attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
October 20
Waco Wild West 100 bike tour
Bicycle rides of varying lengths are the options for this annual event. Proceeds benefit the Be The Match Registry and various other local organizations. The ride begins from Heritage Square. Online: wildwest100.com
October 21
Organ, piano duet
Baylor graduate Kiyo Watanabe and his wife, Chiemi Watanabe, will give a 4 p.m. organ and piano duet concert to showcase the refurbishing of the sanctuary organ at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave. Free. Online: firstpreswaco.org
October 22
Jazz concert
The Waco Jazz Orchestra will perform its “Fall Into Jazz” concert at 7:30 p.m. at McLennan Community College's Ball Performing Arts Center. The concert is free. Online: wacojazzorchestra.com
October 23
Young at Heart Dance Club
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
October 24
Brazos Forum
“Kaleidoscope: A World of Wonder” is the theme for this year's one-day presentation of three topics, at the SBC Theatre in Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Reservations required by Oct. 18. Call 254-776-6929.
Online: brazosforum.org
October 27
Dragon Boat Festival
Get 20 co-workers, friends and/or family members to compete against other teams in this fun event. The race is held on the Brazos River near McLane Stadium. Online: battleonthebrazos.com
Zombie Run
Fuzzy Friends Rescue's annual Zombie Run begins at 4 p.m. with the 5K at 4 p.m. and the 1K dog/person fun walk at 4:10 at Brazos Park East. A variety of awards will be handed out. The 5K costs $30 and the 1K costs $25. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.
October 28
Ironman 70.3 Waco
The first Ironman 70.3 (also known as a Half Ironman) in Waco will bring approximately 3,000 triathletes to town competing in swimming, biking and running. Online: ironman.com
October 29
Movie Mondays
This program at the Waco Hippodrome presents documentary and independent films. “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future" will be shown at 7 p.m. It was co-produced by Melvin Schuetz, assistant to curators at Baylor’s Armstrong-Browning Library. Free but tickets required. Online: wacohippodrometheatre.com
October 30
Young at Heart Dance Club
Silver Wings will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
November 6
Baylor football
Baylor Bears host Oklahoma State in McLane Stadium. Gametime to be announced. Online: baylorbears.com
November 15
Philanthropy Day
The National Philanthropy Day luncheon honoring local residents will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. For information, email Paige.Corley@ascension.org.
Waco Symphony
Trumpeter Chris Botti will perform with the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m. in Waco Hall. He has had four No. 1 jazz albums, as well as multiple gold, platinum and Grammy Awards, most recently winning a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album. Online: wacosymphony.com
November 17
Baylor football
Baylor Bears host TCU in McLane Stadium. Gametime to be announced. Online: baylorbears.com
