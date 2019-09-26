OCTOBER 2
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.
OCTOBER 3
Celebrate Life Banquet
Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will speak at Care Net’s benefit event. The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $100 per person with VIP tickets and tables available. Online: pregnancycare.org
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will present its Oldies Jukebox show, 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Guest performers include Ken Elliott as Elvis, Royce Montgomery, Norris Powell and Mary Baugh. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
OCTOBER 3-13
HOT Fair & Rodeo
The 67th Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo returns to the Extraco Events Center and fairgrounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd., for an 11-day run. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the gate for ages 9 and older. Children 8 and under are free. Saturday night rodeo action is a separate cost. Online: hotfair.com
OCTOBER 4
DAR meeting
“Life of a Texas Justice of the Peace” will be the topic for the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting in the Community Room of the Community Bank Wealth Management & Trust Building, 1711 Lake Success Drive. Dianne Hensley, justice of the peace for Precinct 1, Place 1, will present the talk. Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will begin at 1:30.
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
OCTOBER 5
Mayborn exhibit
“Doc McStuffins” exhibit opens at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. The new Backyard Ecology Hall also opens with a ribbon cutting at 9:15 a.m. and grand opening activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., such as seed planting in the Bill and Vara Daniel Historic. Call 254-710-1110. Online: MaybornMuseum.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association of Waco and the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter will host this walk from 9:30 a.m. at Brazos Park East. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Call 254-753-7722 or email wacowalk@alz.org. Online: act.alz.org
OCTOBER 8
GOP women
McLennan Country Republican Women will meet 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. The speaker will be announced on the website. Reservations are due by Oct. 4. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Visit the homepage to reserve a seat or call Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773. Online: mcrwpac.com
OCTOBER 10
Christian Women’s Connection
Sue Bohlin will speak on “How to Handle the Things you Hate but Can’t Change” at the Waco Christian Women’s Connection luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Simply Irresistible will share home décor, clothing, jewelry and gift ideas. Cost is $21. Call for reservations at 254-722-9420 or email je5@twc.com.
OCTOBER 11-12
Quilt show
The Homespun Quilt Guild will host a quilt show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center. Cost is $8 each day. For entry forms, email guildnews@hot.rr.com or call 972-768-6273. Online: wacohomespunquiltguild.org
OCTOBER 12
Baylor football
The Bears host Texas Tech in their homecoming game, time to be announced, at McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
OCTOBER 13
Sunday Funday
Historic Waco Foundation invites families to enjoy an afternoon at Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St., for a Funday focused on apples. Cost is $10 per family. Online: historicwaco.org
OCTOBER 15
Distinguished Lecture Series
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, will headline The McLennan Distinguished Lecture Series at McLennan Community College at 7 p.m. in The Highlands on the MCC campus. Free tickets to the lecture will be released at midnight Aug. 30 at kareematmclennan.eventbrite.com. Online: mclennan.edu
OCTOBER 16
Newcomers, Neighbors
Newcomers and Neighbors will celebrate 30 years as a club at Ridgewood Country Club, sharing memories, pictures and history. Many of the club’s past presidents will be attend. Plan to arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required and must be made by Oct. 10. Those new to the club may contact Angelika Hoeher at 254-292-0337 to make arrangements. Luncheon cost is $25. Online: newcomersandneighborsofwaco.com and Facebook at Waco Newcomers and Neighbors.
Cancer Escape Day
Altrusa International of Waco will have its 14th annual Cancer Escape Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaBella Salon and Beauty Lounge, 4312-B W. Waco Drive. This event is for anyone receiving cancer treatment or have been diagnosed recently with any form of cancer. Enjoy one of a menu of free spa services including manicures, pedicures, facials, hand/foot massages or hairstyles and haircuts. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 754-776-1270 and mention you are a part of Cancer Escape Day.
Lunch with the Masters
Lunch with the Masters, sponsored by the McLennan County Master Gardeners, will have Robin Liebe teaching on “Bees, Bees, Bees.” Bring a lunch for the free noon to 2 p.m. presentation in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Online: https://txmg.org/mclennan/
OCTOBER 17
Remember Recess
This fundraiser benefits Inspiracion, a nonprofit that partners with Waco ISD to help prepare children for kindergarten. It will be held at the Freight Ice House and Yard Bar, 1613 James Ave., and will have games, food trucks, beverages and a DJ. Tickets cost $100. Online: inspiraciónwaco.org
Golf tournament
Mission Waco’s Caring Cup Classic will be played at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Registration and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for the four-player scramble. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 15. Register online or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. Online: missionwaco.org
Symphony concert
American pianist Drew Petersen will perform in this Waco Symphony Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. in Waco Hall. Call 254-754-0851. Online: wacosymphony.com
OCTOBER 18
Genealogy lock-in
Central Texas Genealogical Society and the West Waco Genealogy Center will host its 19th Annual Genealogy Lock-In, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 5301 Bosque Blvd. This free event includes a beginner’s class, eight live virtual programs, professional genealogists for one-on-one research assistance, and local and state historical groups. Call 254-750-5945.
Golf tournament
The fifth annual Greg May Caritas Golf Classic will be played at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. A hole-in-one contest will be held. Call 254-753-4593, ext. 201 or go online to register. Online: caritas-waco.org
West Over 40 Dance
Branded Heart will perform at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours, 7 to 10 p.m. Those attending should bring finger foods. Cost is $5.
OCTOBER 19
‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
Waco Civic Theatre presents this comedy, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
OCTOBER 20
Children’s Garden Fair
Free event for children and their families will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Activities will to teach about growing plants in Central Texas. Everyone can take home seeds ready to plant. All activities will be outdoors at the arboretum unless weather forces a move into The Pavilion. Online: https://txmg.org/mclennan/ and on the arboretum’s Facebook page
OCTOBER 21
Homespun Quilters
Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. Guest speaker will be Jennifer Snyder, who will present a program titled “Emotional Attachment to Things” and how to rid ourselves of clutter in the sewing room. A “Meet for the Technique” session is at 5:30.
Golf tournament
Brazos Education Foundation hosts its 10th annual Education 4 Everyone Golf Tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. An anniversary fiesta will be held after play on the course. A raffle drawing will be held. Call 254-744-2396. Online: brazosfoundation.org
OCTOBER 23
Brazos Forum
“The Art in Science and The Science in Art” is the theme of 35th Brazos Forum, 9 a.m. at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Renowned speakers will present on a variety of topics Registration opens at 8:15 a.m. First-time attendees can buy tickets for $75. Tickets cost $90 for Brazos Forum members and$130 for non-members. Online: brazosforum.org
OCTOBER 24
Tip-Off Luncheon
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe will be guest speaker at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip-Off Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Baylor coaches Kim Mulkey and Scott Drew and McLennan Community College coaches Ricky Rhodes and Kevin Gill will preview with basketball teams. Tickets cost $45. Online: wacochamber.com
OCTOBER 24-27
‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
Waco Civic Theatre presents this comedy, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
OCTOBER 25
Lifelong Learning
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Group will take its fall bus trip to Round Top, then on to Brenham for an ice cream party. In Round Top, will be a guided tour of the Festival Hill Concert Hall, time to explore downtown and grab lunch (on your own), then to Brenham. Reservations are needed by Oct. 18, which can be done online or by calling 254-710-6440. Cost for the transportation, tour and snacks is $40. Departure will be from Columbus Avenue Baptist Church’s “The Center,” 12th Street and Columbus Avenue. Meet at 7:45 a.m. for an 8 a.m. departure. Return to Waco should be around 6 p.m.
OCTOBER 27
Ironman 70.3 Waco
The second Ironman 70.3 Waco, sponsored by Bicycle World Texas, will start at 7 a.m. and end at Indian Spring Park with 3,000 athletes competing in swim, bike and run portions of the triathlon. Online: ironman.com
OCTOBER 31
Baylor football
The Bears host West Virginia in a Halloween night Big 12 contest, 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
NOVEMBER 1-3
Deck the Halls
The Junior League of Waco’s holiday extravaganza returns for three days at the Waco Convention Center. Ladies Night Out will be held on Saturday night instead of the usual Thursday evening. Admission costs $7 in advance and $10 at the door with three-day passes for $15. Special events require a separate ticket and admission charge. Online: JLWaco.org
NOVEMBER 14
Habitat Harvest
Waco Habitat for Humanity will hold its Habitat Harvest fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Happy Hour, dinner and auction are planned. Call 254-756-7575 or email Kenny@wacohabitat.org. Online: wacohabitat.org
Symphony concert
Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis will perform in a Waco Symphony Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. in Waco Hall. Call 254-754-0851. Online: wacosymphony.com
NOVEMBER 16
Baylor football
The Bears host the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 Conference game at McLane Stadium (Kickoff time to be announced). Online: baylorbears.com
NOVEMBER 23
Baylor football
The Bears host the Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 Conference game at McLane Stadium (Kickoff time to be announced). Online: baylorbears.com
NOVEMBER 28
Waco Turkey Trot
The Waco Turkey Trot 5K run/walk on Thanksgiving Day will run downtown and start at Indian Spring Park. The event benefits Susan G. Komen of Greater Central and East Texas. Cost is $60 for the 5K and $9.99 for a 5K kids division fun run. Register online. Online: txruns.com/wacoturkeytrot
