November 1
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
November 1-3
Deck the Halls
The Junior League of Waco’s holiday extravaganza returns for three days at the Waco Convention Center. Ladies Night Out will be held on Saturday night instead of the usual Thursday evening. Admission costs $7 in advance and $10 at the door with three-day passes for $15. Special events require a separate ticket and admission charge. Online: JLWaco.org
November 2
Mayflower luncheon
Waco Colony Mayflower Descendants will meet at 11 a.m. to celebrate Mayflower Compact Day at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The program is “Building the Mayflower II,” a presentation of construction of the replica sailing ship docked at Plymouth, Massachusetts. A memorial ceremony for Geraldine Geisler will be held. A light lunch will be available. Contact Dottie Tate at datdnt4@gmail.com. Online: texasmayflower.com
November 3
Church anniversary
Bosqueville Baptist Church, 7465 Rock Creek Road, will celebrate its 165th anniversary during its 10:45 a.m. worship service. Dr. Alan LaFever, a professor at Truett Seminary as well as director of the Texas Baptist Historical Collection, is the featured speaker. The service will include several former pastors and music ministers. A luncheon will follow. Online: bosquevillebaptist.org
November 5
Baylor basketball
Central Arkansas plays the Baylor men, 11 a.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Lady Bears basketball
New Hampshire plays the Baylor women, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Young at Heart Dance Club
Out of the Blue will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
November 5-8
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
Waco Civic Theatre presents this Christmas classic, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
November 6
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.
November 7
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will present its “Salute to Veterans” show, 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Guest performers include John McAnally, Megan Brucker, Bridgett Huffhines (as Patsy Cline) and Joyce Marek (as Minnie Pearl). Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
November 8
Lady Bears basketball
Grambling State plays the Baylor women, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
November 8-10
Brazos Fine Art Show
The 2019 Brazos Fine Art Show and Sale will be at the Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The show is free and open to the public. A ticketed “Meet the Artists” gala and reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and benefits the local Raising Wheels nonprofit group. Over 40 artists from Texas will be exhibiting and selling. Online: brazosart.com
Scottish Gathering & Highland Games
The annual Scottish Gathering & Highland Games at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., brings bagpipe bands, highland dancers, caber tossing, live Celtic music, a Scottish clans village and more. Proceeds benefit the Salado Museum and College Park, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Call 254-947-5232. Online: saladoscottishfestival.com
November 9
Zoo Stampede
Cameron Park Zoo holds its annual H-E-B Zoo Stampede. The event features a 5K at 8:45 a.m., a 10K at 8:30 a.m. and 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m. Online: cameronparkzoo.com
Book conversation
Historic Waco Foundation presents “Fox & Friends” anchor and author Brian Kilmeade in conversation about his book, “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers,” with Clifton Robinson and Ken Starr. The free presentation is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The first 150 families will receive a complimentary autographed copy of Kilmeade’s book. Call 254-753-5166. Online: historicwaco.org.
November 10
Veterans service
Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. in Waco, will honor veterans with a 3:30 p.m. service. Veterans, spouses and friends or anyone who wants to thank a veteran for their service may attend. Call 799-7328.
November 11
Veterans Day parade
The annual Veterans Day parade starts at 11 a.m. at Austin Avenue and 13th Street and proceeds down Austin to Third Street. Bleachers will be provided in front of the Waco Hippodrome at Eight Street and Austin. Call 855-3655.
Memorial dedication
Ascension Providence will dedicate its new Veterans Memorial and Healing Garden at 3 p.m. with speakers U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, state Sen. Brian Birdwell and Ascension Providence President Phillip Patterson. Call 751-4762.
November 12
Young at Heart Dance Club
Texas Heartbeat will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
November 14
Philanthropy Day luncheon
This luncheon honoring this year’s group of philanthropists by the Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals begins at 11 a.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. Tickets are at https://community.afpglobal.org/
Habitat Harvest
Waco Habitat for Humanity will hold its Habitat Harvest fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Happy Hour, dinner and auction are planned. Call 254-756-7575 or email Kenny@wacohabitat.org. Online: wacohabitat.org
Symphony concert
Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis will perform in a Waco Symphony Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. in Waco Hall. Call 254-754-0851. Online: wacosymphony.com
Lady Bears basketball
Houston Baptist plays the Baylor women, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
November 15
Baylor basketball
Texas State plays the Baylor men, 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
West Over 40 Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours, 7 to 10 p.m. Those attending should bring finger foods. Cost is $5.
November 15-16
Apple Tree Bazaar
The 39th edition of this Meals on Wheels-sponsored arts and crafts show runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The event features handmade items from approximately 55 vendors who are age 50 or older. An evening VIP party will be from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Friday with appetizers, beer and wine, live music, a raffle and door prizes and shopping. Tickets cost $30. Call 254-752-0316. Online: Visit the Meals on Wheels Facebook page.
November 16
Baylor football
The Bears host the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 Conference game at McLane Stadium (Kickoff time to be announced). Online: baylorbears.com
November 17
Flag retirement ceremony
The annual flag retirement ceremony properly retires old and worn-out American flags, 2 p.m. at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Call 399-9204. Online: woodway-texas.com
November 19
Lady Bears basketball
South Florida plays the Baylor women, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Young at Heart Dance Club
Silver Wings will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
November 20
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Pat Goaley will share “Anecdotes from the Garden” at this horticultural seminar. Bring a lunch for the free noon to 2 p.m. presentation in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Online: https://txmg.org/mclennan/
November 21
Giving Thanks, Giving Hope
Compassion Ministries celebrates 25 years with this fundraising event at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Call 755-7640 or email compassion@compassionwaco.com. Online: compassionwaco.com
Lady Bears basketball
Lamar plays the Baylor women, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
November 23
Central Texas Turkey Trot
The 14th annual Central Texas Turkey Trot offers 5K and 10K races, 9 a.m. at Brazos Park East. It is hosted by Altrusa International of the Brazos with proceeds benefiting The Cove and literacy programs. Registration costs $40 for each race and must be received by Nov. 22. Register by Nov. 8 to ensure a T-shirt in the correct size. Online: Altrusa International of the Brazos is on Facebook.
Baylor football
The Bears host the Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 Conference game at McLane Stadium (Kickoff time to be announced). Online: baylorbears.com
Central Market
Central Christian Church’s 13th annual Central’s Market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive. It is hosted by the Disciples Women’s Ministries. Vendors will sell unique, handmade goods, clothing, jewelry and home décor as well as Christmas items. A bake sale included some items raffled off. A barbecue lunch will be available as well as take-home fresh chicken salad and frozen casseroles to purchase. Online: cccwaco.org
November 26
Young at Heart Dance Club
The Ragland Trio will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
November 28
Waco Turkey Trot
The Waco Turkey Trot 5K run/walk on Thanksgiving Day will run downtown and start at Indian Spring Park. The event benefits Susan G. Komen of Greater Central and East Texas. Cost is $60 for the 5K and $9.99 for a 5K kids division fun run. Register online. Online: txruns.com/wacoturkeytrot
December 3
Baylor basketball
Maryland-Eastern Shore plays the Baylor men, 6:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
December 4
Lady Bears basketball
Georgia plays the Baylor women, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
December 7
Baylor basketball
Arizona plays the Baylor men, 6:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
December 9
Christmas jazz
Waco Jazz Orchestra will perform favorite Christmas songs with a jazz twist, 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center on the McLennan Community College campus. Free. Online: wacojazzorchestra.com
December 10
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays the Baylor men in a Big 12/Big East Alliance game, 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
December 18
Lady Bears basketball
Arkansas State plays the Baylor women, noon in the Ferrell Center.
December 30
Lady Bears basketball
Morehead State plays the Baylor women, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the December issue is Nov. 6.
