November 1
Lady Bears basketball
The Lady Bears host Texas A&M-Commerce, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Salute to Veterans” show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Free admission to U.S. military veterans; otherwise, $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
November 1-4
Deck the Halls gift market
The Junior League of Waco will hold its 13th annual Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market in the Waco Convention Center. A Ladies Night Out Preview Party is from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. General market shopping is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Mother-Daughter Tea is 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Online: jlwaco.org
November 2
Henry Downs DAR
DeLisa Russell, CEO of Waco’s Veterans One Stop, will present the topic, “Setting the Standard for Veteran Care” at the Henry Downs Chapter of the DAR meeting in the community room of the Community Bank Wealth Management building, 1711 Lake Success Drive. Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m.; the program starts at 1:30.
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
November 3
Baylor football
The Bears host Oklahoma State in Baylor’s homecoming game, 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
November 6
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host Nicholls State, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. The game also will be an awareness night for diabetes. Lady Bear Lauren Cox has Type 1 diabetes. Online: baylorbears.com
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
November 8
Repurpose for a Purpose
This Salvation Army party benefiting Sally’s House, a shelter for homeless women and their children, is at 6 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom. Old items are repurposed into something new, and the creations are sold in live and silent auctions. Tickets cost $50 or $25 with the donated of a repurposed item. Email salarmywaco@gmail.com or call 254-756-7271.
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host St. Francis (Pennsylvania) University, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
November 9-10
Texas Film Roundup
Waco and surrounding area residents can bring their old family films and videotapes to the library for free digitization. The materials can be taken to the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They will be digitized in Austin and returned by mail to the owners at no cost, along with a digital copy. Advanced dropoff at other libraries. Online: waco-texas.com/cms-library/
November 9-11
Brazos Fine Art Show
Professional artists display their work in this first show, hosted by Professional Artists of Central Texas, at the Waco Hilton. A VIP preview party begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $50 a person or $75 per couple. The free art show runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Online: pactart.org
‘Once’
Waco Civic Theatre presents this play about an Irish musician and Czech immigrant who fall in love over their shared passion for music. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
November 10
Woodway Park Cleanup Day
Woodway residents will clean the trails of Woodway Park of debris from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Grabbers will be provided.
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Southern, 5 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
November 12
Amy Grant benefit concert
Popular singer-songwriter Amy Grant will perform a benefit concert, 7:30 p.m. at Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., for Restoration Gateway, which helps the residents of war-torn Northern Uganda. Auction doors open at 6 p.m.; concert doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets cost $35 to $100 and can be purchased online. Online: restorationgateway.org.
Homespun Quilters Guild
The Waco Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. It will be a community service night with sewing groups formed to create charity items. Visitors are welcome to attend. To ask questions, call 254-772-4052. Online: wacohomespunquiltguild.org
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Prairie View A&M, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
November 13
GOP women's luncheon
Ken Starr, former Baylor president and chancellor at Baylor, will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women’s luncheon, 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Starr, a former U.S. circuit judge and a Solicitor General, will discuss his new book, “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation.” His book also will be available to purchase. Cost of the luncheon is $17, which includes lunch. Reservations are required by calling Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or emailing MCRWreservations@gmail.com by Nov. 8.
Giving Thanks, Giving Hope
This banquet benefiting Compassion Ministries begins at 6 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom. Summer Shine, owner of Luna Juice Bar, is the guest speaker. Tickets cost $75 per person or $600 for a table for eight. Call 254-755-7640.
November 15
Philanthropy Day
The National Philanthropy Day luncheon honoring local residents will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. For information, email Paige.Corley@ascension.org.
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host Southern, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Habitat Harvest
Habitat Humanity of Waco hosts this party and fundraiser, which will have a dinner, music, silent and live auctions and presentation by Baylor’s new men’s tennis coach Brian Boland. Call 254-756-7575.
Waco Symphony
Trumpeter Chris Botti will perform with the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m. in Waco Hall. He has had four No. 1 jazz albums, as well as multiple gold, platinum and Grammy Awards, most recently winning a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album. Online: wacosymphony.com
November 15-18
‘Once’
Waco Civic Theatre presents this play about an Irish musician and Czech immigrant who fall in love over their shared passion for music. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
November 16
Food for Families
The annual food drive that benefits nine local food pantries is sponsored by H-E-B, KWTX-TV, the Boy Scouts of America and the Texas Army National Guard. Extra items can be bought at H-E-B, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Brookshires, and can be left with volunteers stationed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Online: caritas.org
West Over 40 Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. These attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
November 17
Turkey Trot
Runs of 5K and 10K benefiting The Cove begin at 9 a.m. at Brazos Park East. The event is sponsored by Altrusa International of the Brazos, will give a number of awards to the top finishers. Registration Turkey can be done online or on the day of the race at a cost of $40 per runner. Participants must register by Nov. 7 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Online: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/CentralTexasTurkeyTrot
Baylor football
The Bears host TCU in McLane Stadium. Gametime to be announced. Online: baylorbears.com
November 18
Flag retirement ceremony
Old and worn-out American flags will be retired in this annual ceremony at the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Online: woodway-texas.com
November 21
Newcomers and Neighbors
Marilyn Patterson will present a review of Jen Hatmaker’s book, “7: An Experimental Mutiny Against Excess,” Janecka will discuss her book “My Heart Hurts: Finding Hope in Heartache,” 11:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club. Reservations are due by Nov. 15; those new to the club need to contact Kathy Northrup at 254-836-5170. Lunch costs $20. Online: newcomersandneighborsofwaco.com or on Facebook
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Pat Goaley will deliver her “Anecdotes from the Garden” from noon to 2 p.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way. Pack your own lunch to attend.
November 23-24
Book signings
Six area authors will sell and sign their books at this event, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday near the Hallmark store in Richland Mall.
November 25
Baylor Singing Seniors concert
The Baylor Singing Seniors will perform their fall/Christmas concert at 5 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave. Online: baylorsingingseniors.org
November 27
Baylor basketball
The Bears host South Dakota, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
December 3
Christmas jazz
Waco Jazz Orchestra will present a "Christmas Jazz" concert, 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Performing Art Center at McLennan Community College. Online: wacojazzorchestra.com
December 4
Christmas Gift Market
The sixth annual Woodway Christian School Christmas Gift Market is from noon to 6 p.m. at Woodway Christian School, located in First Baptist Woodway Church, 13000 Woodway Drive. Local vendors will have jewelry, holiday décor, food, clothes and more. Call 254-772-1298.
November 9
‘The Nutcracker’
Ballet Frontier of Texas will perform "The Nutcracker," 2 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. The Waco Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s music. Online: wacosymphony.com
December 12
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host Morehead State, noon in the Ferrell Center.
December 13
David Phelps concert
David Phelps, Grammy and Dove Award-winning gospel singer and member of the Gaither Vocal Band, will perform his "It Must be Christmas" concert, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road. The First Woodway choir will perform select songs. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 254-772-9696. Online: itickets.com/
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ksury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the December issue is Nov. 2.