May 2
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its gospel music show, 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Branded Heart is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
May 3
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
Boot Scootin’ Dance
May 3-5
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
Boot Scootin’ Dance
May 4
Plant sale
McLennan County Master Gardeners will have their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the center breezeway of the Westview Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive. An array of fresh, healthy plants grown by local Master Gardeners and well-suited to Central Texas growing conditions will be available. Educational seminars on native plants, “Planting for Pollinators” and “Why Herbs?” will be presented. Online: txmg.org/mclennan/
Kite festival
Heart of Texas Sertoma Club’s annual kite festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field on Overflow Road near Speegleville Park. The event is free. The free family event will include live music, food, prize wheel, hula hoop contests, games and bounce houses. For more information, call 776-0947. Online: wacosertoma.org
DAR meeting
“Fanny Campbell, Female Privateer: Fact or Fiction” will be the topic of a luncheon talk to the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 11 a.m. at The Center, North 12th Street and Columbus Avenue. DAR state registrar Susan Johnson will give the presentation. Cost of the luncheon is $20 and reservations are due by April 30. For reservations, email atpasd@mindspring.com or henrydownstreasurer@gmail.com or call 254-754-5119.
KidZoobilee
The Star Wars-themed “May the 4th be with You” sets the scene for the annual KidZoobilee, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $20 per person age 3 and older. Call 750-8423. Online: cameronparkzoo.com
May 4-5
Gem and mineral show
The 59th annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show will be held in the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Precious stones, geodes, crystals, fossils and rare minerals will be displayed. Admission costs $5 for adults, $1 for children 10 and under. Online: wacosertoma.org
May 5
Sunday Brunch
Meals on Wheels Waco annual spring fundraiser will feature Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Waco Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford, noon to 2 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Cost is $65 and reservations are required. Call 752-0316 or email janet@mowwaco.org. Online: mowwaco.org
Singing Seniors concert
Baylor Singing Seniors will have their spring concert, 4 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive, All Singing Seniors alumni will be honored at this concert.
May 6
Jazz concert
Waco Jazz Orchestra will have its “Up Jumped Spring” concert, 7:30 p.m. in MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center. The concert is free. Online: wacojazzorchestra.com
May 9-12
‘Mamma Mia’
Waco Civic Theatre presents the musical about a daughter, three dads and a wedding. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
May 11
Shooting for a Cure
This Cattle Baron’s Ball skeet-shooting event begins at 11 a.m . at Weber’s Shooting Range in Troy. Online: facebook.com/wacocattlebaronsball
May 12
Art reception
A reception for artists Barbara Haynes and Sandra Sadler will be in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 6 to 7:30 p.m. The reception is free. The artwork will be on display from May 7 to June 9.
May 14
GOP Women
McLennan County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. The speaker is Abby Johnson, an anti-abortion activist who previously worked at Planned Parenthood as a clinic director. She resigned from Planned Parenthood in October 2009 and is the author of “Unplanned” and “The Walls are Talking: Former Abortion Clinic Workers Tell their Stories.” She runs an anti-abortion ministry. Reservations are due by May 10. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Visit the website to reserve a seat or call 855-3773. Online: mcrwpac.com
Young at Heart Dance
Ragland Trio will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
May 15
Go Red for Women
Actress and comedienne Tracey Conway is the guest speaker at this American Heart Association fundraising luncheon at the Baylor Club. Registration and silent auction begins at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11. Tickets cost $150. Online: WacoGoRed.Heart.org
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Mark Barnett will give a presentation on trees and discuss what ails them, noon to 2 p.m. in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Woodway Drive. Bring your own lunch to the free event. Online: woodway-texas.com
May 16
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
May 16-19
‘Mamma Mia’
May 17
West Over 40 Dance
Backroads will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
May 18
Pints in the Park
Barbecue and beer samples, as well as music is available at this event at Brazos Park East, which starts at 3 p.m. for general admission and at 2 p.m. for VIP entry. VIP tickets cost $60; barbecue and beer tickets cost $35 and concert-only tickets cost $15. Online: pintsintheparkwaco.com
Boots on the Brazos
Barbecue dinner, raffle and dance fundraiser benefits The Arc of McLennan County, which assists children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It runs from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30. Individual tickets cost $100. Online: wacoarc.org
May 21
Young at Heart Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
May 23
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
May 28
Young at Heart Dance
Out of the Blue will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
May 30
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
