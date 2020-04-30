MAY 2
Wild Game Dinner
RESCHEDULED FOR AUG. 1. This fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco serves up exotic and wild game food options, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson. Funds raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco. Online: WildGameDinnerforMOW on Facebook
MAY 7
Fashion with a Passion
EVENT IS CANCELED. Mission Waco’s Fashion with a Passion style show supports Mission Waco’s arts programs for low-income children and youth. Call 254-753-4900. Online: missionwaco.org
Couture for a Cure
EVENT TO BE RESCHEDULED. This style show, which is part of the Cattle Baron’s Ball, will include cancer survivors and others walking in memory or honor of a loved one modeling fashion from local boutiques. Online: centraltexascattlebaronsball.org
MAY 8
Pooches on Parade
RESCHEDULED FOR SEPT. 18. “Paws in Wonderland” is the theme for the Pooches on Parade champagne brunch and runway show benefiting the Angel Hearts medical program of Fuzzy Friends Rescue. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.com
MAY 8-9
CoTown Collab
RESCHEDULED FOR AUG. 21-22. This free curated local market allows local business owners to showcase their products as the community of Waco is invited to learn more and take part in workshops. It is held at The Phoenix, 401 S. Third St. Admission and parking is free. Online: cotowncollab.com
MAY 30
Providence Gala
RESCHEDULED FOR FEB. 6, 2021. Legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire will perform in concert at the Providence Gala at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. The gala benefits the Providence Foundation. Purchasing tickets online at the Extraco Events Center reserves balcony seating to the concert and another concert afterward until midnight. For floor-level seating for the gala with dinner, open bar and formal attire, contact Paige.Corley@ascension.org or call 254-751-4717. Online: extracoeventscenter.com
