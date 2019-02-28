MARCH 1
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
MARCH 1-3
‘Beauty and the Beast’
Christian Youth Theater Waco will performing the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” live at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Tickets are available for the four weekend shows: 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $8-10 by visiting the website. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $12. Call 254-340-0084. Online: cytwaco.org.
MARCH 2
Lady Bears hoops
The Bears host Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
HWF Family Funday
Texas Independence Day will be celebrated at this Historic Waco Foundation Family Funday, 1 to 4 p.m. at at the East Terrace Museum, 100 Mill St. Family Fundays cost $10 per family. Online: historicwaco.org
Freedom Ball
The 11th annual Freedom Ball honors active-duty servicemen and servicewomen, veterans and their families, 6 to 11 p.m. in the Brazos Ballroom at the Waco Convention Center. Gold Star families will be recognized. Proceeds are used to market the aviation assets of Greater Waco and provide scholarships to high school and college students pursuing careers in aviation- and engineering-related fields. Call 254-757-5633. Online: wacochamber.com/freedom-ball/
Rise Up for MPS
Vocal Majority will perform a benefit concert for the Jenna Marie Richbourg Endowment Fund, 7 p.m. at the Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 Hewitt Drive. Proceeds go to the National MPS Society, which supports families affected by MPS and ML.
MARCH 3
Bluffing for a Cure
The second Dwayne Densman Bluffing for a Cure crawfish boil and poker tournament benefiting the American Cancer Society, 2 to 6:30 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Guests can purchase tickets for dinner and drinks for $50 each; $100 to play poker. Call 254-753-0806.
U.S. Navy concert
The U.S. Navy Concert Band will perform at 3 p.m. at the Jones Concert Hall of the Glennis McCrary Music Building at Baylor University. Waco is one of 25 cities on its 2019 tour. The performance is free and open to the public.
MARCH 5
Helping Hands Happy Hour
Providence Foundation will have a Helping Hands Happy Hour, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Baylor Club with celebrity bartenders serving cocktails. Guests can nibble on appetizers and preview raffle items, and get a sneak peek of runway fashions that will be in the style show on March 22.
Community band
The Waco Community Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center on the McLennan Community College campus. Call 299-8283. Online: mclennan.edu
MARCH 6
Christian Writers Workshop
Local Author Mary L. Hamilton will speak on “Taking the Fear Out of Marketing” at the weekly Wednesday night meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060.
MARCH 7
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Legends of Country Music” show, 7 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
MARCH 9
Master Gardeners
McLennan County Master Gardeners will be on hand at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave., to share information on xeriscaping and rain gardens. The farmers market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bunco fundraiser
“Let the Good Times Roll for the Children” bunco event, sponsored by Merak No. 104 Daughters of the Nile, will be at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at noon and the games begin at 2 p.m. Registration fee of $35 includes light lunch and two raffle tickets. Call 817-219-0041 or email deerrunner@windstream.net. Rregistration form available on Facebook page “Rolling for the Children.”
MARCH 12
GOP Women
McLennan Country Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center. The speaker will be announced on the website www.mcrwpac.com. Reservations are due by March 7. Visit the club’s home page to reserve a seat or call Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773. Online: mcrwpac.com
MARCH 14-15
Gaines book launch
“A Book Launch Event featuring Joanna Gaines,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. both nights at Magnolia at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave., will celebrate the release of her children’s book, “We Are the Gardeners!” The two-night, ticketed event will feature Gaines in conversation with Samantha Ponder. Cost is $45 for adults with a signed book, $35 for adults without; children ages 4 to 12 cost $5. Tickets are available at www.magnolia.com.
MARCH 15
West Over 40 Dance
Branded Heart will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
MARCH 16
Food Truck Showdown
The popular food event brings in mobile eateries from iin and out of state, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Heritage Square. A kids zone, petting zoo, reptile shows, music and a pop-up market also provided. Online: texasfoodtruckshowdown.com
‘That Mancini Magic’
Waco Jazz Orchestra presents a night of Henry Mancini music with guest artist Cecil Welch, 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Tickets can be purchased at www.wacohippodrometheatre.com. Online: wacojazzorchestra.com
MARCH 17
‘Miracles for Marlee’
A fundraiser to benefit the family of Marlee Harper will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. Marlee, the daughter of Hayes and Adrianna Harper of Waco, who was born Nov. 21, 2018, requires a liver transplant due to a rare disease. Live bands include Sloppy Joe, Sundae Drivers and The Standards. Raffle items and a silent auction will be held. More information on Facebook at Miracles for Marlee.
MARCH 20
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Polly Woodard will explain straw bale gardening and how to plan, prepare, and condition straw bales for this innovative method of growing a home vegetable garden. The lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. in the Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way. Take your own lunch. Call 399-9204. Online: https://txmg.org/mclennan/
Christian Writers Workshop
Members should be prepared to share a 250-500 word testimony about a “Crossroads Event in My Life” at the weekly Wednesday night meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060.
MARCH 21
Table Toppers
The Art Center’s annual fundraising event, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club. Tickets before March 1 cost $75 for members and $80 for nonmembers. After that, $80 and $90. Online: artcenterwaco.org
MARCH 22
Providence Style Show
The 28th Providence Foundation Champagne Luncheon and Style Show, 10 a.m. at Waco Convention Center. Models will showcase fashions from Waco boutiques and department stores. Call 254-751-4717 or email paige.corley@ascension.org.
MARCH 22-31
‘Shakespeare in Love’
Waco Civic Theatre presents its performances of “Shakespeare in Love,” at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
MARCH 23
Wash ’N Roll
The Raising Wheels Foundation will host a community Wash ‘N Roll event in which where the wheelchairs of children in Central Texas get washed and cleaned, and the parents are pampered. It is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hope and Believe Therapy Clinic, 4900 Sanger Ave. Food trucks, comfort dogs, a photo booth and head/neck massages for parents will available. Volunteers are sought to help. Online: raisingwheelsfoundation.org/project/washnroll/
Master Gardeners
McLennan County Master Gardeners will be on hand at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave., to share information on composting. The farmers market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Waco Symphony
“All-Orchestral: Spotlight on the Orchestra!” program will showcase the abilities of the musicians and include presentation of the Waco Symphony Belles and Brass, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. Online: wacosymphony.com
MARCH 27
Christian Writers Workshop
Dallas historian and author Rosemary Rumbley will be the featured speaker at the weekly Wednesday night meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road. Her topic is “God Will Always Bless His Writers.” Call 339-3060.
MARCH 29
H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff
This Waco ISD Foundation event raises funds to provide grants for special programs for classroom teachers. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: wacoisdfoundation.org
MARCH 30
Sports Hall of Fame
The 2019 class will be honored at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. A reception will be at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame beforehand at 4 p.m. Combination reception/banquet tickets cost $200 each or $1,400 for a reserved table of eight. Banquet-only tickets cost $75 each, or $600 for a reserved table of eight. Call 800-567-9561 or visit http://www.tshof.org/buy-tickets/.
Panhellenic forum
Waco Alumnae Panhellenic Association will hold its spring forum, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Garden Room at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive. High school senior girls and college transfer students in McLennan County, along with their parents, may attend for information about sorority recruitment. Preregister at wacopanhellenic.com. For further information, call Juliebeth Parrish at 254-424-6611.
APRIL 3
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.
APRIL 6-7
Heart of Texas Airshow
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds military jet demonstration team returns to the skies over Waco for this two-day show at Texas State Technical College Airport. The F-35 Lightning II, the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter, will have its first demonstration in Texas at the airshow. Online: heartoftexasairshow.com
APRIL 7
Bunny Brunch
The brunch includes a meal, style show and children’s activities, 10:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club. Tickets cost $30 and proceeds benefit VOICE, a nonprofit that serves children and families in our community. Email callen@voiceinc.org or 254-855-2259. Online: voiceinc.com
APRIL 11
Waco Symphony
Actor Henry Winkler will narrate Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. He will be joined by standout Midway twins Haeun Moon on violin and Hayoung Moon on cello. Online: wacosymphony.com
APRIL 13
Youth Connection
Youth Connection Inc. will host “Making Choices – Youth Conference” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the University High gymnasium. It is open to Waco and McLennan County schools and their students in fifth through 12th grades to hear speaker Craig J. Boykin. Cost is $5 per student for the first 100 students; $2.50 each after that. Price includes lunch. Numbers attending is requested by April 5. To ask questions, call 254-202-8480 or 254-300-3646, or email Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org.
Putt-putt tournament
Putt-Putter Miniature Golf Tournament, 6 p.m. tee time at Waco Lions Park, benefiting the Waco Founder Lions Club Projects for Charity. Entry fee is $50 for a two-person team. Check-in and on-site registration begins at 5 p.m. Call 776-5341 for more information and early registration or email wacofounderlions@gmail.com.
Submissions to Calendar
Items should be emailed to ksury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the April issue is March 6.