MARCH 2
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Texas Tech in a Big 12 game, 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
MARCH 4
Christian Writers Workshop
Author Frank Ball will share the ins and outs of self-publishing, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Ball has experience as a writer, speaker and teacher. For information, call 339-3060.
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com
MARCH 5
McGregor Chamber banquet
The McGregor Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet, 6:30 p.m. at the Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson St. in McGregor. Chet Garner, creator and host of “The Daytripper,” a Texas travel show on PBS, is the guest speaker. Call 840-2292. Online: mcgregorchamber.com
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will present its “Legends of Country” show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Preshow is at 6:45 p.m. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets are at Lone Star Music and Lee Lotckwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Lady Bears basketball
Texas plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
MARCH 6
Baylor Lifelong Learning Spring Coffee
Dr. David Jortner, Baylor University associate professor of theater arts, will present “The Eagle and the Rising Sun: The Intersections of America and Japan as Seen on the 20th-Century Japanese Stage” to the Baylor Lifelong Learning Spring Coffee at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Coffee begins at 9:30 a.m. and the presentation is from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free and you do not need to be a member of Lifelong Learning to attend. Call 254-710-6440. Online: baylor.edu/lifelonglearning
MARCH 7
Spring Break Round Up
Texas Rangers and re-enactors along with a chuck wagon outside let visitors experience life in the Old West. Activities are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Ranger Trail. Activities included with regular admission. Online: texasranger.org
Freedom Ball
The patriotically themed gala recognizes active-duty military, veterans and Gold Star spouses for their service and sacrifice. Proceeds benefit the Greater Waco Aviation Alliance Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to McLennan County high school and college students pursuing aviation/aerospace and engineering careers. Call 254-757-5633. Online: wacochamber.com/freedom-ball/
MARCH 10
Republican women
McLennan County Republican Women PAC will host Janet Jackson, training director for the Texas Republican County Chairman’s Association and Bosque County Republican Party chairman, at the Baylor Club. She will explain the precinct, county and state Republican convention requirements and how to become a delegate. This is an important, don’t miss, event. Buffet opens at 11:30 a.m. Meeting begins at noon and is open to the public. Cost is $18, which includes lunch. Prepaid reservations are required and must be reserved online prior to March 5. Online: mcrwpac.com
MARCH 12
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Backroads will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
MARCH 14
Shooting for a Cure
This skeet shoot is part of the activities prior to the Cattle Baron’s Ball, benefing the American Cancer Society, at Weber’s Shooting Range, 14757 N. Interstate 35 frontage road in Troy. Registration is at 9 a.m. Shoot begins at 10 a.m. Online: centraltexascattlebaronsball.org
Jazz concert
The Waco Jazz Orchestra presents “Beauty and the Brass,” featuring Grammy-nominated Calabria Foti (vocals) and Bob McChesney (trombone), 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. For tickets, go to www.wacohippodrometheatre.com. Online: wacojazzorchesta.com
MARCH 18
Lunch with the Masters
Jene Herring and Carol Wood have both been Master Gardeners since 2004 and have advanced training in vegetable gardening. They will discuss that topic from noon to 1:30 p.m. in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way. Bring your own lunch to the free event. Call 399-9204. Online: txmg.org/mclennan/
Christian Writers Workshop
Chris Fabiszewski will presents tips and tricks to make your writing more efficient, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Bring a laptop to this hands-on workshop. For information, call 339-3060.
MARCH 19
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Branded Heart will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
MARCH 20
Boots, Buckles and Bling
This event benefits the Cenikor Foundation, which provides affordable substance abuse treatment. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Dinner is served at 7:30 p.m. with dancing and live entertainment to follow. Online: cenikor.org/Waco
MARCH 20-21
Wine, Divas and Dessert
Cabaret-style production will have divas performing on stage at 7 p.m. each night at the Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, in this benefit for Cultural Arts of Waco. Tickets are available online in tables of two for $100 or four for $200. Online: culturalartswaco.org
Ceramic show
The 18th annual Ceramic Show, sponsored by West, Central Texas Ceramic Expo and Handcrafted Items, will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the West Knights of Columbus Club, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive. Admission costs $2 for adults, $1 for children ages 7-17 and free to children 6 and younger. Call 254-716-5227 or 254-755-0026 or email grd@att.net. Online: westceramicshow.com
MARCH 21
Bach birthday recital
The Central Texas Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a program of Johann Sebastian Bach at 10 a.m. at Seventh and James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. The program includes music for organ, piano and voice, including the well-known “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” and “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.” The program is free and open to the public.
Waco Symphony
The “Belles and Brass and Ludwig van” program will celebrate some of the works of Ludwig van Beethoven on his 250th birthday and include the presentation of the Waco Symphony Belles and Brass, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. Online: wacosymphony.com
MARCH 25
Christian Writers Workshop
Come prepared to share an original story of a childhood or school memory, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Stories should be 250-300 words long. For information, call 339-3060.
MARCH 26
Table Toppers
The 29th annual Table Toppers tea and champagne luncheon, benefiting Art Center of Waco, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The theme is “Butterfly Tea” and tables will be decorated by local designer, businesses, organizations and schools. Online: artcenterwaco.org
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
MARCH 27
H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff
The Waco ISD Education Foundation’s 14th annual H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff raises funds to provide grants for special programs for classroom teachers. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: wacoisd.org/cookoff
Trivia Night
A trivia competition benefiting Waco Center for Youth clients will be held at 7 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6:3 p.m. The contest is sponsored by the Waco Center for Youth Volunteer Services Council. A table of eight costs $200. Call 254-745-5173.
MARCH 27-29
‘Jane Austen’s Emma’
Waco Civic Theatre presents a faithful adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Performances are at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
MARCH 28
Texas Food Truck Showdown
The event, which will bring in 40 food trucks and a variety of eats, returns to Heritage Square. Live music will be available all day, along with beer and wine garden, and kids zone. Online: thetexasfoodtruckshowdown.com
Sports Hall of Fame
The 2020 class will be honored at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. A reception will be held in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame beforehand at 4 p.m. Combination reception/banquet tickets cost $200 each or $1,400 for a reserved table of eight. Banquet-only tickets cost $75 each or $600 for a reserved table of eight. Call 254-756-1633. Online: tshof.org
LiveStrong Color Run
A color run for the family, benefiting the LiveStrong at the YMCA program, which assists cancer survivors, is from 10 a.m. to noon at Woodway Park. Online: ymcaofcentraltexas.org
Unbound Light Up the Dark 5K
This family-friendly “glow in the dark” run raises money and awareness for the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound in Waco. It will be held at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley. Food trucks, inflatables and check-in opens at 5 p.m. A 1K Nugget Run is at 7:15 with the 5K race starting at 8 p.m. A concert follows. Online: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/lutn
MARCH 29
Waco Alumnae Panhellenic Spring Forum
Students interested in college sorority recruitment during the 2020-21 school year can attend this informational event, 2 p.m. in the Garden Room at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive. Parents are welcome to attend. Online preregistration is requested. Online: wacopanhellenic.org
MARCH 31
Taste of Waco2World Missions
The Waco Regional Baptist Association’s networking and missions ministry team presents the Taste of Waco2World Missions fundraiser, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Speaker will be Jimmy Dorrell, co-founder and president of Mission Waco and pastor of Church Under the Bridge. The event offers a chance to taste food from churches on missions and local nonprofits. Donations will go to mission scholarships. Call 254-753-2408.
APRIL 2-5
‘Jane Austen’s Emma’
Waco Civic Theatre presents a faithful adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
APRIL 3
Woodway Wine & Food Fest
Wine tasting, food pairing and live music will be available to those 21 and older at this event, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Cost is $40 per person. Cal 254-399-9204. Online: woodway-texas.com
APRIL 4
Bunny Brunch
The third Bunny Brunch, benefiting VOICE (Viable Options in Community Endeavors Inc.), a nonprofit that helps children and families, begins at 11 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Online: voiceinc.org
APRIL 14
Feast of Caring
This annual fundraiser for Caritas is a communitywide “soup cookoff” with silent and audible auctions that help support the work of Caritas. Area restaurants will have soup for sampling and voting on during the event, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Waco Convention Center. Call 753-4593. Online: caritas-waco.org
APRIL 15
Lunch with the Masters
Kelly Bryan, a retired biologist with a master’s degree in field biology/ornithology from Sam Houston State University, will share his knowledge about birds from noon to 1:30 p.m. in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way. Bryan initiated the West Texas Hummingbird Project in 2007. Bring your own lunch to the free event. Call 399-9204. Online: txmg.org/mclennan/
APRIL 16
America 50th anniversary tour
Waco Symphony presents the group America on its 50th anniversary tour, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor University campus. Online: wacosymphony.com
APRIL 24
Youth Connection conference
Youth Connection Inc. will host its 24th annual professional conference, “Moving Forward: Effective Ways to Impact Others,” from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the McLennan Community College Conference Center. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Registration fee is $75, which includes lunch and program materials. A $20 college student fee is available with current school ID. Continuing Education credits will be available for an additional $10. This conference is approved for social workers, licensed professional counselors, psychologists and any other individual approved for CE credit. For information, call 254-202-8480 or email wacotx.youthconnection@gmail.com.
Mission Waco Race One 5K
Mission Waco’s ninth annual 5K and one-mile fun run will start at 8 a.m. from Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th St. The race supports Mission Waco programs. Register by April 7 to secure a T-shirt. Call 753-4900. Online: missionwaco.brushfire.com
