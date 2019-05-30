June 1
Shakespeare on the Rock
Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet” will be performed at 8 p.m. at Salado’s Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. College students from Central Texas will play the roles. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Online: tablerock.org
June 2
Bowen MusicFest
The annual Bowen MusicFest, benefiting charities chosen by the Bowen Family Foundation, returns to Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium. Cheap Trick will perform, along with full band sets by Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith & the Saints, and Josh Weathers. Advance general admission tickets cost $25; at the gate cost is $30. Children 12 and under are free. Online: bowenmusicfest.com
June 4
Young at Heart Dance
Ragland Trio will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
June 5
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.
Midsummer Nights
The Morticians will perform at this free concert in the Carleen Bright Arboretum , 8 to 9 p.m. The concert series is held each Wednesday evening in June. Online: woodway-texas.com
June 6
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Legends of Country” music show, 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
River Sounds
The Gimbles pay tribute to Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble to start this summer’s River Sounds concert series at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center (moved from the Bosque River Stage due to flooding). Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. No glass containers or pets allowed. Online: mclennan.edu/brs/
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Backroads is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
June 7
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
June 8
Home on the Range
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will show families what life was like on the frontier in the late 1800s with “Home on the Range,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Texas Top Guns re-enactment group will have demonstrations of the skills necessary for early Texas Rangers to survive. Online: texasranger.org and on the museum’s Facebook page
Texas History Days
The history of the cultures that made Salado what it is today will be showcased, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center on Main Street. Online: saladomuseum.org
June 11
Young at Heart Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
June 12
Midsummer Nights
Touch of Grey will perform at this free concert in the Carleen Bright Arboretum , 8 to 9 p.m. The concert series is held each Wednesday evening in June. Online: woodway-texas.com
June 13
River Sounds
The Waco Jazz Orchestra and the MCC Faculty Jazz Band perform at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center (moved from the Bosque River Stage due to flooding). Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. No glass containers or pets allowed. Online: mclennan.edu/brs/
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Branded Heart is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
June 14
Brazos Nights
This free concert in Indian Spring Park will have performances by Charley Crockett, Quaker City Night Hawks and Thomas Csorba. Gates open at 6 p.m. Concert is from 7 to 11 p.m. Online: brazosnightswaco.com
June 17
Homespun Quilters
The Waco Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. Members will share salads and desserts, and need to bring their entries for the bazaar challenge and the “Sew Me A Song” challenge.
June 17-18
Starburst Junior Golf Classic
The annual Starburst Junior Golf Classic, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will bne held at Cotton Creek Golf Club and Ridgewood Country Club for players age 7 to 19. Online: starburstgolf.com
June 20
River Sounds
The Waco Community Band performs at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center (moved from the Bosque River Stage due to flooding). Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. No glass containers or pets allowed. Online: mclennan.edu/brs/
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Roger Kirby and Texas Heartbeat is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
June 21
‘Songs of America’ event
Singer Tim McGraw and author Jon Meacham will talk about their book at the Magnolia Market. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the talk is at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $85 and can be purchased online. Online: songsofamericabook.com
June 22
Buzz Off event
This mosquito prevention awareness event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave. Numerous organizations are participating. Call 848-9654 or 744-4156 or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.
June 23
Art reception
An art reception for Texas Fine Artists will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The exhibit runs from June 11 through July 14. Online: woodway-texas.com
June 25
Young at Heart Dance
Silver Wings will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
June 26
Midsummer Nights
The Texas Heat Wave Band will perform at this free concert in the Carleen Bright Arboretum , 8 to 9 p.m. The concert series is held each Wednesday evening in June. Online: woodway-texas.com
June 27
River Sounds
Little Joe y La Familia performs at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center (moved from the Bosque River Stage due to flooding). Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. No glass containers or pets allowed. Online: mclennan.edu/brs/
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
June 27-30
Waco Children’s Theatre
Waco Children’s Theatre will be performing “Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.” back-to-back at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, at 7 p.m. Thursday, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Call 776-0707. Online: wacochildrenstheatre.org
June 29
Cattle Baron’s Ball
“Summer Nights, Carnival Lights” is the theme for this year’s Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball, benefiting the American Cancer Society, 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: facebook.com/wacocattlebaronsball
July 4
Fourth on the Brazos
The annual Fourth on the Brazos, sponsored by H-E-B and the city of Waco, will take place at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The music, which includes Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, starts at 6. The Waco Community Band begins at 9 p.m. prior to the 9:15 scheduled start of fireworks over the Brazos. Admission is free. Vendors will be on site. To enter the Corndog Classic Eating Competition, call 750-5627. Online: brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos
July 14
TriWaco Triathlon
The 11th TriWaco Triathlon, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, begins with a 1,500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River followed by a 40K bike ride and 10K run. A sprint distance also is available. Call 757-5600. Online: triwaco.org
July 21
Church celebration
Edwards Chapel AME Church will hold a Family and Friends Celebration, 3:30 p.m. at the church, 3600 N. 21 St. Guest speaker is the Rev. Gill Jefferies of Greater St. James Non-Denominational Church in Dallas. A meal will be served at the end of the service. For information, call George Banks at 512-755-6286 or Ida Banks at 254-981-0654.
