June 1

Shakespeare on the Rock

Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet” will be performed at 8 p.m. at Salado’s Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. College students from Central Texas will play the roles. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Online: tablerock.org

June 2

Bowen MusicFest

The annual Bowen MusicFest, benefiting charities chosen by the Bowen Family Foundation, returns to Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium. Cheap Trick will perform, along with full band sets by Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith & the Saints, and Josh Weathers. Advance general admission tickets cost $25; at the gate cost is $30. Children 12 and under are free. Online: bowenmusicfest.com

June 4

Young at Heart Dance

Ragland Trio will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.

June 5

DFW Writers Workshop

Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.

Midsummer Nights

The Morticians will perform at this free concert in the Carleen Bright Arboretum , 8 to 9 p.m. The concert series is held each Wednesday evening in June. Online: woodway-texas.com

June 6

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Legends of Country” music show, 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.

River Sounds

The Gimbles pay tribute to Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble to start this summer’s River Sounds concert series at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center (moved from the Bosque River Stage due to flooding). Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. No glass containers or pets allowed. Online: mclennan.edu/brs/

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Backroads is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.

June 7

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco

June 8

Home on the Range

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will show families what life was like on the frontier in the late 1800s with “Home on the Range,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Texas Top Guns re-enactment group will have demonstrations of the skills necessary for early Texas Rangers to survive. Online: texasranger.org and on the museum’s Facebook page

Texas History Days

The history of the cultures that made Salado what it is today will be showcased, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center on Main Street. Online: saladomuseum.org

June 11

Young at Heart Dance

Texas Heartbeat will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.

June 12

Midsummer Nights

Touch of Grey will perform at this free concert in the Carleen Bright Arboretum , 8 to 9 p.m. The concert series is held each Wednesday evening in June. Online: woodway-texas.com

June 13

River Sounds

The Waco Jazz Orchestra and the MCC Faculty Jazz Band perform at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center (moved from the Bosque River Stage due to flooding). Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. No glass containers or pets allowed. Online: mclennan.edu/brs/

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Branded Heart is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.

June 14

Brazos Nights

This free concert in Indian Spring Park will have performances by Charley Crockett, Quaker City Night Hawks and Thomas Csorba. Gates open at 6 p.m. Concert is from 7 to 11 p.m. Online: brazosnightswaco.com

June 17

Homespun Quilters

The Waco Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. Members will share salads and desserts, and need to bring their entries for the bazaar challenge and the “Sew Me A Song” challenge.

June 17-18

Starburst Junior Golf Classic

The annual Starburst Junior Golf Classic, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will bne held at Cotton Creek Golf Club and Ridgewood Country Club for players age 7 to 19. Online: starburstgolf.com

June 20

River Sounds

The Waco Community Band performs at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center (moved from the Bosque River Stage due to flooding). Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. No glass containers or pets allowed. Online: mclennan.edu/brs/

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Roger Kirby and Texas Heartbeat is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.

June 21

‘Songs of America’ event

Singer Tim McGraw and author Jon Meacham will talk about their book at the Magnolia Market. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the talk is at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $85 and can be purchased online. Online: songsofamericabook.com

June 22

Buzz Off event

This mosquito prevention awareness event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave. Numerous organizations are participating. Call 848-9654 or 744-4156 or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.

June 23

Art reception

An art reception for Texas Fine Artists will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The exhibit runs from June 11 through July 14. Online: woodway-texas.com

June 25

Young at Heart Dance

Silver Wings will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.

June 26

Midsummer Nights

The Texas Heat Wave Band will perform at this free concert in the Carleen Bright Arboretum , 8 to 9 p.m. The concert series is held each Wednesday evening in June. Online: woodway-texas.com

June 27

River Sounds

Little Joe y La Familia performs at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center (moved from the Bosque River Stage due to flooding). Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. No glass containers or pets allowed. Online: mclennan.edu/brs/

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition is the band from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.

June 27-30

Waco Children’s Theatre

Waco Children’s Theatre will be performing “Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.” back-to-back at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, at 7 p.m. Thursday, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Call 776-0707. Online: wacochildrenstheatre.org

June 29

Cattle Baron’s Ball

“Summer Nights, Carnival Lights” is the theme for this year’s Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball, benefiting the American Cancer Society, 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: facebook.com/wacocattlebaronsball

July 4

Fourth on the Brazos

The annual Fourth on the Brazos, sponsored by H-E-B and the city of Waco, will take place at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The music, which includes Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, starts at 6. The Waco Community Band begins at 9 p.m. prior to the 9:15 scheduled start of fireworks over the Brazos. Admission is free. Vendors will be on site. To enter the Corndog Classic Eating Competition, call 750-5627. Online: brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos

July 14

TriWaco Triathlon

The 11th TriWaco Triathlon, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, begins with a 1,500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River followed by a 40K bike ride and 10K run. A sprint distance also is available. Call 757-5600. Online: triwaco.org

July 21

Church celebration

Edwards Chapel AME Church will hold a Family and Friends Celebration, 3:30 p.m. at the church, 3600 N. 21 St. Guest speaker is the Rev. Gill Jefferies of Greater St. James Non-Denominational Church in Dallas. A meal will be served at the end of the service. For information, call George Banks at 512-755-6286 or Ida Banks at 254-981-0654.

