July 1
Waco Children’s Theatre
Waco Children’s Theatre summer camp will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma” at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Showtime is 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary because the performance will be a reunion of the 2003 cast of “Oklahoma” and other former Waco Children’s Theatre participants. Tickets are available at the door one hour before the show. Call 776-0707. Online: wacochildrenstheatre.org
‘Mary Poppins Jr.’
Waco Civic Theatre presents this children’s musical, 2 p.m. at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Tickets cost $10-12. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
July 3
Young at Heart Dance Club
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
July 4
Fourth on the Brazos
City of Waco and H-E-B celebrate the Fourth of July with activities in the evening, music and fireworks at Touchdown Alley near McLane Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks over the Brazos River scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Online: brazosnightwaco.com
Battle Ropes for the Brave
A Battle Ropes for the Braves community workout (donation only) begins at 8:30 a.m. at The Muscle Cave, 3332 Franklin Ave. All proceeds go to Operation Gratitude to send care packages to American military personnel. Online: themusclecave.com
July 6
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
July 10
Young at Heart Dance Club
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
July 12
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its oldies jukebox show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. It is a week later because the July 4 holiday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
July 14
Car show
Humane Society of Central Texas fundraising event will showcase vehicles, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter, address. Free to spectators; entry fee for each car is $20. Online: humanesocietycentraltexas.org
July 15
TriWaco Triathlon
The 10th annual TriWaco Triathlon, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, begins with a 1,500-meter open-water swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 25-mile bike ride and a 10-kilometer run. A sprint distance race also is available. Call 757-5600. Online: triwaco.org
July 16
Baylor Singing Seniors
A reading session for the Baylor Singing Seniors choir will be held at 9 a.m. First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. It is open to the public. To ask questions, call 254-857-9794.
Homespun Quilters Guild
Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeshore Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd., for a “Beauty and the Beast” member quilt challenge. Online: wacohomespunquiltguild.org
July 17
CWJC open house
Christian Women's Job Corps open house and ice cream social, 6 to 7 p.m. at 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Meet teachers, staff and volunteers, visit with alumni. Register for door prizes and tour the facility. Call 757-0416. Online: cwjcwaco.org
Young at Heart Dance Club
HOT Road Gang will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
July 18
Waco Newcomers & Neighbors
Sally Firmin, director of academic support programs at Baylor University, will speak on "Blessed are the Resilient … for They Bounce!" at the club’s luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club. Contact Kathy Northrup at 254-836-5170 no later than July 12 for reservations. Fee for lunch is $20. Online: newcomersandneighborsofwaco.com and Facebook
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardeners Virgil Curtis and Wayne Federwisch will present "How to Grow a Bonsai," noon at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Participants are invited to bring a lunch. Free. For information, call 399-9204. Online: mclennanmastergardeners.org
July 19
Baskets of Hope preview party
Christian Women's Job Corps will host a preview party for its annual Baskets of Hope fundraiser in the fall, 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Club. Admission is free. Call 757-0416. Online: cwjcwaco.org
July 19-29
‘The Wizard of Oz’
The musical version of the popular film will performed by Waco Civic Theatre, in collaboration with the Waco ISD Fine Arts Department, at the Waco High Performing Arts Center. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
July 20
West Over 40 Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
July 24
Young at Heart Dance Club
Johnnie Bradshaw (DJ/vocals) will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
July 28
Howl at the Moon 5K
This race, benefiting the Humane Society of Central Texas, starts at 10 p.m. at Indian Spring Park. Registration costs $25 before July 15. Online: humanesocietycentraltexas.org
July 31
Young at Heart Dance Club
Silver Wings will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
August 2
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its monthly show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. It is a week later because the July 4 holiday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
August 3
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
August 15
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Jeanette Kelly will discuss entomology, the study of insects, noon at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Participants are invited to bring a lunch. Free. For information, call 399-9204. Online: mclennanmastergardeners.org
August 17
West Over 40 Dance
Backroads will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
