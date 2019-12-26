JANUARY 1
New Year’s Day hike
The annual first day hike at Mother Neff State Park near Moody offers guided hikes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. The hike is free, but a $2 per person admission fee applies. Children 12 and younger get in free. Online: facebook.com/MotherNeffStatePark
JANUARY 2
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree begins at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets are at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Branded Heart Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
JANUARY 3
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
JANUARY 4
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Texas in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
JANUARY 8
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. It will not meet on Christmas Day. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.
JANUARY 9
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
JANUARY 12
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
JANUARY 15
Christian Writers Workshop
Christian Writers Workshop begins its seventh year with a “Getting to Know You” session with other writers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. For information, call 339-3060.
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Iowa State in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
JANUARY 16
First Pitch Luncheon
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presents its First Pitch Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Previews of the upcoming baseball and softball seasons at Baylor and McLennan Community College will be presented. Call 757-5611 or email ahaygood@wacochamber.com. Online: wacochamber.com
Waco Symphony concert
Violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen will perform in concert with the Waco Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall. Call 754-0851. Online: wacosymphony.com
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
JANUARY 18
Lady Bears basketball
West Virginia plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
JANUARY 20
MLK Peace March
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity will host the 24th annual Dr. Marking Luther King Jr. Peace March. It begins at 9 a.m. at Indian Spring Park. Raffle drawings, communitywide cleanup and a canned food drive are scheduled. The event is free. Lunch will be served after the program at the Bledsoe Miller Center.
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Oklahoma in a Big 12 game, 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
JANUARY 22
Christian Writers Workshop
Reita Hawthorne will speak on how writers can “Leave A Legacy,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Writers will be given a “legacy” writing assignment to be presented at the following Wednesday meeting. For information, call 339-3060.
JANUARY 23
Speakeasy Night
Historic Waco Foundation event has a Roaring Twenties theme and lets guests learn to make three cocktails popular in that era. Tickets cost $125 a person or $225 a couple. Reservations must be made by Jan. 16. Call 753-5166. Online: historicwaco.org
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
JANUARY 23-24
‘Always, Patsy Cline’
Tribute and musical to the legendary country singer based on the true story of her correspondence with a fan. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Online: wacocivivtheatre.org
JANUARY 25
Christian Writers Conference
Rose-Mary Rumbley and Dr. Thomas Kidd are the featured speakers, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road in Woodway (across the road from First Woodway Baptist main campus). Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for students. Register online at www.firstwoodway.org or at the door.
Fashion show, brunch
The third Women United Fashion Show and Brunch, sponsored by United Way Waco-McLennan County, 11 a.m. Proceeds provide scholarships to benefit the advancement of women in education and financial stability. Online: unitedwaywaco.org
Lady Bears basketball
Texas Tech plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 2 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
JANUARY 25-26
Miracle Match Marathon
Variety of races and the firetruck pull are among the events at Indian Spring Park for this weekend that benefits Be the Match in Texas, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. Online: miraclematchmarathon.com
‘Hank Williams: Lost Highway’
Musical biography of the legendary singer and songwriter. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivivtheatre.org
JANUARY 26
With This Ring Bridal Show
The 31st annual With This Ring Bridal Show will be the Waco Convention Center. A pre-show reception of “Honeymoons Around the World” begins at 11 a.m. with the show starting at noon. Online: withthisringbridalshow.com
JANUARY 28
Lady Bears basketball
Iowa State plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
JANUARY 29
Christian Writers Workshop
Attendees will be sharing their “Legacy” writing assignments with other writers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. For information, call 339-3060.
JANUARY 30
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Texas Heartbeat Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
JANUARY 30-31
‘Always, Patsy Cline’
Tribute and musical to the legendary country singer based on the true story of her correspondence with a fan. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Online: wacocivivtheatre.org
FEBRUARY 1
Mid Tex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show
The annual event will have exhibits and demonstrations for farmers and ranchers as well as weekend gardeners, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Online: wacochamber.com
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays TCU in a Big 12 game, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 1-2
‘Always, Patsy Cline’
Musical biography of the legendary singer and songwriter. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivivtheatre.org
FEBRUARY 5
Christian Writers Workshop
Featured speaker is Linda Hammond with her topic “Writing a Devotional,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Attendees will be asked to apply her teaching and write a devotional for the following Wednesday meeting. For information, call 339-3060.
Lady Bears basketball
Kansas plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 8
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Oklahoma State in a Big 12 game, 5 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 12
Christian Writers Workshop
Attendees will share a devotional they wrote during the previous session, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Fellowship and encouragement with writers is offered. For information, call 339-3060.
Lady Bears basketball
TCU plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 15
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays West Virginia in a Big 12 game, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Symphony of the City
A progressive cocktail party that tours beautiful homes and lets patrons experience music and artwork, 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $225 each and will be available for purchase online beginning Jan. 10. Online: wacosymphonycouncil.com
FEBRUARY 18
Mission Waco banquet
Dr. Brian Fikkert, professor of economics at Covenant College, is the speaker at the annual Mission Waco Mission Waco banquet, 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Call 752-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. Online: missionwaco.org
FEBRUARY 19
Christian Writers Workshop
David Price will speak on “The Value of Critique Groups,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Attendees will be asked to compose a poem or song lyrics for the following Wednesday meeting. For information, call 339-3060.
FEBRUARY 22
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Kansas in a Big 12 game, 11 a.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Lady Bears basketball
Oklahoma plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 4 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 25
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Kansas State in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 26
Christian Writers Workshop
Share original poetry or music with other writers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Fellowship and encouragement with writers is offered. For information, call 339-3060.
FEBRUARY 27
Hearts in the Arts
The 18th annual Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala, benefiting scholarships for McLennan Community College students, begins with a 6 p.m. reception at the Ball Performing Arts Center on campus. McLennan Theatre will perform “Chicago” at 7:30. Call the MCC Foundation at 299-8604. Online: mclennan.edu
FEBRUARY 29
Lady Bears basketball
Kansas State plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the February issue is Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.