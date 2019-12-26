JANUARY 1

New Year’s Day hike

The annual first day hike at Mother Neff State Park near Moody offers guided hikes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. The hike is free, but a $2 per person admission fee applies. Children 12 and younger get in free. Online: facebook.com/MotherNeffStatePark

JANUARY 2

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree begins at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets are at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Branded Heart Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

JANUARY 3

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco

JANUARY 4

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Texas in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

JANUARY 8

DFW Writers Workshop

Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. It will not meet on Christmas Day. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.

JANUARY 9

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Old Friends Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

JANUARY 12

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Old Friends Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

JANUARY 15

Christian Writers Workshop

Christian Writers Workshop begins its seventh year with a “Getting to Know You” session with other writers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. For information, call 339-3060.

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Iowa State in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

JANUARY 16

First Pitch Luncheon

Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presents its First Pitch Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Previews of the upcoming baseball and softball seasons at Baylor and McLennan Community College will be presented. Call 757-5611 or email ahaygood@wacochamber.com. Online: wacochamber.com

Waco Symphony concert

Violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen will perform in concert with the Waco Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall. Call 754-0851. Online: wacosymphony.com

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

JANUARY 18

Lady Bears basketball

West Virginia plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

JANUARY 20

MLK Peace March

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity will host the 24th annual Dr. Marking Luther King Jr. Peace March. It begins at 9 a.m. at Indian Spring Park. Raffle drawings, communitywide cleanup and a canned food drive are scheduled. The event is free. Lunch will be served after the program at the Bledsoe Miller Center.

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Oklahoma in a Big 12 game, 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

JANUARY 22

Christian Writers Workshop

Reita Hawthorne will speak on how writers can “Leave A Legacy,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Writers will be given a “legacy” writing assignment to be presented at the following Wednesday meeting. For information, call 339-3060.

JANUARY 23

Speakeasy Night

Historic Waco Foundation event has a Roaring Twenties theme and lets guests learn to make three cocktails popular in that era. Tickets cost $125 a person or $225 a couple. Reservations must be made by Jan. 16. Call 753-5166. Online: historicwaco.org

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

JANUARY 23-24

‘Always, Patsy Cline’

Tribute and musical to the legendary country singer based on the true story of her correspondence with a fan. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Online: wacocivivtheatre.org

JANUARY 25

Christian Writers Conference

Rose-Mary Rumbley and Dr. Thomas Kidd are the featured speakers, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road in Woodway (across the road from First Woodway Baptist main campus). Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for students. Register online at www.firstwoodway.org or at the door.

Fashion show, brunch

The third Women United Fashion Show and Brunch, sponsored by United Way Waco-McLennan County, 11 a.m. Proceeds provide scholarships to benefit the advancement of women in education and financial stability. Online: unitedwaywaco.org

Lady Bears basketball

Texas Tech plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 2 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

JANUARY 25-26

Miracle Match Marathon

Variety of races and the firetruck pull are among the events at Indian Spring Park for this weekend that benefits Be the Match in Texas, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. Online: miraclematchmarathon.com

‘Hank Williams: Lost Highway’

Musical biography of the legendary singer and songwriter. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivivtheatre.org

JANUARY 26

With This Ring Bridal Show

The 31st annual With This Ring Bridal Show will be the Waco Convention Center. A pre-show reception of “Honeymoons Around the World” begins at 11 a.m. with the show starting at noon. Online: withthisringbridalshow.com

JANUARY 28

Lady Bears basketball

Iowa State plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

JANUARY 29

Christian Writers Workshop

Attendees will be sharing their “Legacy” writing assignments with other writers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. For information, call 339-3060.

JANUARY 30

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Texas Heartbeat Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

JANUARY 30-31

‘Always, Patsy Cline’

Tribute and musical to the legendary country singer based on the true story of her correspondence with a fan. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Online: wacocivivtheatre.org

FEBRUARY 1

Mid Tex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show

The annual event will have exhibits and demonstrations for farmers and ranchers as well as weekend gardeners, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Online: wacochamber.com

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays TCU in a Big 12 game, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

FEBRUARY 1-2

‘Always, Patsy Cline’

Musical biography of the legendary singer and songwriter. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivivtheatre.org

FEBRUARY 5

Christian Writers Workshop

Featured speaker is Linda Hammond with her topic “Writing a Devotional,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Attendees will be asked to apply her teaching and write a devotional for the following Wednesday meeting. For information, call 339-3060.

Lady Bears basketball

Kansas plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

FEBRUARY 8

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Oklahoma State in a Big 12 game, 5 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

FEBRUARY 12

Christian Writers Workshop

Attendees will share a devotional they wrote during the previous session, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Fellowship and encouragement with writers is offered. For information, call 339-3060.

Lady Bears basketball

TCU plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

FEBRUARY 15

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays West Virginia in a Big 12 game, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

Symphony of the City

A progressive cocktail party that tours beautiful homes and lets patrons experience music and artwork, 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $225 each and will be available for purchase online beginning Jan. 10. Online: wacosymphonycouncil.com

FEBRUARY 18

Mission Waco banquet

Dr. Brian Fikkert, professor of economics at Covenant College, is the speaker at the annual Mission Waco Mission Waco banquet, 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Call 752-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. Online: missionwaco.org

FEBRUARY 19

Christian Writers Workshop

David Price will speak on “The Value of Critique Groups,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Attendees will be asked to compose a poem or song lyrics for the following Wednesday meeting. For information, call 339-3060.

FEBRUARY 22

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Kansas in a Big 12 game, 11 a.m. in the Ferrell Center.

Lady Bears basketball

Oklahoma plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 4 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

FEBRUARY 25

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Kansas State in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

FEBRUARY 26

Christian Writers Workshop

Share original poetry or music with other writers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Fellowship and encouragement with writers is offered. For information, call 339-3060.

FEBRUARY 27

Hearts in the Arts

The 18th annual Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala, benefiting scholarships for McLennan Community College students, begins with a 6 p.m. reception at the Ball Performing Arts Center on campus. McLennan Theatre will perform “Chicago” at 7:30. Call the MCC Foundation at 299-8604. Online: mclennan.edu

FEBRUARY 29

Lady Bears basketball

Kansas State plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the February issue is Jan. 3.

