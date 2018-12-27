JANUARY 3
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its oldies show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Lady Bears basketball The Bears host the University of Connecticut, 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
JANUARY 4
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
JANUARY 8
GOP women's luncheon
Former U.S. Rep. Allen West will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women’s luncheon, 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. West is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former U.S. representative of Florida's 22 Congressional District. He is the author of "Hold Texas, Hold the Nation: Victory or Death." His book will be available to purchase. Cost of the luncheon is $25, which includes lunch or $5 for chair access only. Reservations are required by calling Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or emailing MCRWreservations@gmail.com by Jan. 4.
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Iowa State, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com Young at Heart Dance Club The Ragland Trio will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
JANUARY 9
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host Kansas State, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
JANUARY 12
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Kansas University, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
JANUARY 15
Young at Heart Dance Club
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
JANUARY 16
Christian Writers Workshop
All writers are welcome to the group’s first meeting of the 2019 season. Get acquainted with other writers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060.
JANUARY 17
First Pitch Luncheon
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presents the First Pitch Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium. Previews of the upcoming baseball and softball seasons at Baylor and McLennan Community College will be presented. Call 757-5611 or email ahaygood@wacochamber.com. Online: wacochamber.com Symphony concert Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez will perform with the Waco Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in Baylor's Waco Hall. Online: wacosymphony.com
JANUARY 19
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Texas Tech, 5 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
JANUARY 20
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host West Virginia, 4 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
JANUARY 21
MLK Peace March
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity will host the 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March. It begins at 9 a.m. at Indian Spring Park. Bring a canned good for the food drive. The event is free. Lunch will be served after the program at the Bledsoe Miller Center.
JANUARY 22
Young at Heart Dance Club
Silver Wings will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
JANUARY 23
Christian Writers Workshop
Writers are encouraged to share their 500-word essay on “The Person With the Greatest Impact On My Life,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060.
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor hosts Iowa State, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
JANUARY 24
McLennan Steinway Series
Pianist Beegie Adair brings her jazz repertoire to the Ball Performing Arts Center for the McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Call 299-8604. Online: mclennan.edu/foundation
JANUARY 25-27
‘Steel Magnolias’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
JANUARY 26
Christian Writers Workshop Kickoff
CWW officially kicks off its 2019 season with nationally known speaker Jonathan Pitts, who will speak on “Writing From The Heart: Finding Motivation, Authenticity and Vulnerability.” Tickets cost $20 ($5 for students). The event is from 9 a.m. until noon at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060 or 772-9696.
JANUARY 26-27
Miracle Match Marathon
The annual set of races, benefiting Be the Match in Central Texas, operated by the Natonal Marrow Donor Program, is this weekend with full and half marathons, 10K, 5K, kids marathon and relays. Online: miraclematchmarathon.com
JANUARY 27
With This Ring Bridal Show
The 30th annual With This Ring Bridal Extravaganza will begin at noon in the Waco Convention Center. A pre-show reception, “Honeymoons Around the World,” begins at 11 a.m. Online: withthisringbridalshow.com
JANUARY 29
Young at Heart Dance Club
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
JANUARY 30
Christian Writers Workshop
Speaker to be determined. Meeting is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060. For information call 254-339-3060.
JANUARY 31
Chi Omega dinner
Waco Alumnae Chapter of Chi Omega hosts a scholarship dinner with guest speaker Kelly Harp of Harp Design Co., 6 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Tickets cost $50. Call 424-9297.
‘Steel Magnolias’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org FEBRUARY
FEBRUARY 1-3
‘Steel Magnolias’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
FEBRUARY 2
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor hosts Texas Tech, 1 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor basketball
Baylor Bears host TCU, 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 6
Christian Writers Workshop
Lisa Burkhart Worley of Roaring Lions Ministry will be the featured speaker. The event is free and is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060.
FEBRUARY 8
Night to Shine
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, this prom night experience for people with special needs who are 14 and older returns at 6 p.m. at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road. Online: crestview-church.org/night-to-shine/
FEBRUARY 9
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor hosts TCU, noon at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor basketball
Baylor Bears host Kansas State, 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 11
Baylor basketball
Baylor Bears host Oklahoma, 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 13
Christian Writers Workshop
Chris Fabiszewski will speak on editing at the weekly Wednesday night meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060.
FEBRUARY 15
West Over 40 Dance
Branded Heart will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. These attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
FEBRUARY 16
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor hosts Oklahoma, 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 19
Mission Waco banquet
D.Z. Cofield, senior pastor of the historic Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker at the annual Mission Waco banquet, 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Call 753-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org Online: missionwaco.org
FEBRUARY 20
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor hosts Kansas, 6 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
Christian Writers Workshop
Members will share a 250-300 word testimony or story from their childhood, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060.
FEBRUARY 23
Baylor basketball
Baylor Bears host West Virginia, 1 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 25
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor hosts Texas, 6 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 27
Christian Writers Workshop
Frank Ball, writer, speaker, counselor and weird dreamer, will be the featured speaker. He will talk about writing captivating stories, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 339-3060.
Baylor basketball
Baylor Bears host Texas, 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
FEBRUARY 28
‘Pirates of Penzance’
The musical “Pirates of Penzance” will headline the MCC Foundation's 17th Hearts in the Arts Gala. The musical is at 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center. A 6 p.m. hors d’oeuvres and wine reception is at the center and Fountain Plaza. Patron tickets cost $75 and include the reception and theatre performance. Reservations are due Feb. 21. Online: mclennan.edu/foundation/hearts
