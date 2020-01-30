February 1
Mid Tex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show
The annual event will have exhibits and demonstrations for farmers and ranchers as well as weekend gardeners, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Online: wacochamber.com
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays TCU in a Big 12 game, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
February 1-2
‘Always, Patsy Cline’
Musical biography of the legendary singer and songwriter. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
February 5
Christian Writers Workshop
Featured speaker is Linda Hammond with her topic “Writing a Devotional,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Attendees will be asked to apply her teaching and write a devotional for the following Wednesday meeting. For information, call 339-3060.
Lady Bears basketball
Kansas plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com
February 6
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree begins at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets are at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Branded Heart will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
February 6-8
Family & Faith Film Festival
The inaugural Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will be at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. A VIP preview party is at Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave. at 7 p.m. Thursday. Film screenings and other sessions will be held Friday and Saturday. For tickets and information, call 254-400-8181 or go online. Online: wacofamilyandfaithfilmfestival.com
February 7
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
DAR meeting
McLennan Community College Professor Donald Keltner will present “The War of 1812: Causes, Conflict and Legacy” at the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting in the community room of the Community Bank Wealth Management & Trust building, 1711 Lake Success Drive. Refreshments are served at 1 p.m. and the program begins at 1:30. The chapter also will have a book share; members are encouraged to bring a book or books to exchange.
Father-daughter dance
A Father-Daughter Sweet Memories Dance will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Tickets cost $30, which include a photo. For tickets, call the arboretum at 254-399-9204. Online: woodway-texas.com
February 8
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Oklahoma State in a Big 12 game, 5 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
February 8-9
Home Product Show
The Heart of Texas Home Product Show, sponsored by the Heart of Texas Builders Association, is from 10 a..m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a..m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Extraco Events Center, 4600 Bosque Blvd. Admission costs $5. Online: hotbawaco.com
February 11
Republican women
McLennan County Republican Women PAC will host a candidate forum at its monthly luncheon at the Baylor Club. Meet candidates for county commissioner for Precincts 1 and 3 and the State Board of Education District 14. Buffet opens at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at noon and is open to the public. Cost is $18, which includes lunch. Advance reservations are requested and can be made online by Feb. 6. Online: mcrwpac.com
February 12
Christian Writers Workshop
Attendees will share a devotional they wrote during the previous session, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Fellowship and encouragement with writers is offered. For information, call 339-3060.
Lady Bears basketball
TCU plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
February 13
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Valentine dance with Midnight Mustangs, who will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
February 15
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays West Virginia in a Big 12 game, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Symphony of the City
A progressive cocktail party that tours beautiful homes and lets patrons experience music and artwork, 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $225 each and will be available for purchase online beginning Jan. 10. Online: wacosymphonycouncil.com
February 18
Mission Waco banquet
The annual celebration banquet, with featured speaker Dr. Brian Fikkert, a professor of economics, is at 6 p.m. in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center. For sponsorship or reservations, call 753-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. Online: missionwaco.org
February 19
Lunch with the Masters
Dr. Robert Creech will present “Restoring a Texas Tallgrass,” noon to 2 p.m. in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way. Bring your own lunch to the free event. Online: woodway-texas.com
Christian Writers Workshop
David Price will speak on “The Value of Critique Groups,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Attendees will be asked to compose a poem or song lyrics for the following Wednesday meeting. For information, call 339-3060.
February 20
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Roger Kirby and Texas Heartbeat will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
February 22
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Kansas in a Big 12 game, 11 a.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Lady Bears basketball
Oklahoma plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 4 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Mardi Gras Ball
The annual Mardi Gras Ball benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Baylor Club. Call 254-752-9330, ext. 127. Online: advocacycntr.org
February 25
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Kansas State in a Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
February 26
Christian Writers Workshop
Share original poetry or music with other writers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. Fellowship and encouragement with writers is offered. For information, call 339-3060.
February 27
Hearts in the Arts
The 18th annual Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala, benefiting scholarships for McLennan Community College students, begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception at the Ball Performing Arts Center on campus. McLennan Theatre will perform Bob Fosse’s “Chicago” at 7:30. Reservations are due Feb. 20. Call the MCC Foundation at 299-8604. Online: mclennan.edu/foundation/hearts
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
February 29
Lady Bears basketball
Kansas State plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
March 2
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Texas Tech in a Big 12 game, 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
March 5
Lady Bears basketball
Texas plays the Baylor women in a Big 12 game, 7:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
March 7
Freedom Ball
The patriotically themed gala recognizes active-duty military, veterans Gold Star spouses for their service and sacrifice. Proceeds benefit the Greater Waco Aviation Alliance Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to McLennan County high school and college students pursuing aviation/aerospace and engineering careers. Call 254-757-5633. Online: wacochamber.com/freedom-ball/
March 20
Boots, Buckles and Bling
This event benefits the Cenikor Foundation, which provides affordable substance abuse treatment. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Dinner is served at 7:30 p.m. with dancing and live entertainment to follow. Online: cenikor.org/Waco
March 20-21
Ceramic show
The 18th annual Ceramic Show, sponsored by West, Central Texas Ceramic Expo and Handcrafted Items, will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the West Knights of Columbus Club, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive. Admission costs $2 for adults, $1 for children ages 7-17 and free to children 6 and younger. Call 254-716-5227 or 254-755-0026 or email grd@att.net. Online: westceramicshow
March 21
Waco Symphony
The “Belles and Brass and Ludwig van” program will celebrate some of the works of Ludwig van Beethoven on his 250th birthday and include the presentation of the Waco Symphony Belles and Brass, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. Online: wacosymphony.com
March 27
H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff
The Waco ISD Education Foundation’s 14th annual H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff raises funds to provide grants for special programs for classroom teachers. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: wacoisd.org/cookoff
March 28
Texas Food Truck Showdown
The event, which will bring in 40 food trucks and a variety of eats, returns to Heritage Square. Live music will be available all day, along with beer and wine garden, and kids zone. Online: thetexasfoodtruckshowdown.com
Sports Hall of Fame
The 2020 class will be honored at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. A reception will be held in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame beforehand at 4 p.m. Combination reception/banquet tickets cost $200 each or $1,400 for a reserved table of eight. Banquet-only tickets cost $75 each or $600 for a reserved table of eight. Call 254-756-1633. Online: tshof.org
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the February issue is Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.