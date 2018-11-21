December 1-2
Waco Wonderland
The holidays kick off in downtown Waco with this annual festival, which includes the traditional tree lighting and fireworks display on Nov. 30. Visits with Santa, the Snow Hill, Ferris wheel rides, petting zoo, musical entertainment, holiday movies and more will be available. The Wonderland Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday on Austin Avenue and travels to Third Street. The Wonderland Run 5K/10K races are before the parade. Online: wacowonderland.com
‘Cinderella’
Waco Children’s Theatre will present a Christmas-themed “Cinderella” for younger children at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performances are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10 except for the Saturday matinee, which costs $8. Tickets can be reserved by emailing info@wacochildrenstheatre.org. Call 254-776-0707. Online: wacochildrenstheatre.org
December 1
Big Texas Christmas Present
Big 95 KBGO-FM and the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will help Compassion Ministries by accepting donations from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. A list of donation suggestions is at compassionwaco.com. Call 254-750-8631.
‘A Christmas Carol’
The Charles Dickens classic will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheatre in Salado, Royal Street and Table Rock Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for children 12 and under. Call 254-947-9205. Online: tablerock.org
Norwegian Christmas tour
The 27th annual Norwegian Country Christmas Tour of historic churches and homes in Clifton ushers in the holiday season, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 254-675-3720. Online: cliftontexas.org
December 2
Designer Purse Bingo
This event at the Melody Ranch near the traffic circle benefits the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bingo games beginning at 6:30. Tickets cost $50; raffle tickets cost $10 or three for $25. Online: advocacycntr.org
December 3
Christmas jazz
Waco Jazz Orchestra will present a “Christmas Jazz” concert, 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Performing Art Center at McLennan Community College. Online: wacojazzorchestra.com
December 4
Christmas Gift Market
The sixth annual Woodway Christian School Christmas Gift Market is from noon to 6 p.m. at Woodway Christian School, located in First Baptist Woodway Church, 13000 Woodway Drive. Local vendors will have jewelry, holiday décor, food, clothes and more. Call 254-772-1298.
Feast of Sharing
The annual H-E-B-sponsored holiday meal, along with music, arts and crafts, and kids activities will be from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Waco Convention Center. Online: heb.com
December 6
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its Christmas show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. It is also the 100th show for the jamboree. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
December 6-9
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
December 7
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
DAR meeting
Kelly Atkinson, director of The Cove, will speak on “Providing Care, Opportunity, Value and Empowerment to Homeless Youth” at this meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The meeting is at The Center, 12th Street and Columbus Avenue. Refreshments are served at 1 p.m., and the program follows at 1:30.
December 7-8
‘A Christmas Carol’
The Charles Dickens classic will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheatre in Salado, Royal Street and Table Rock Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for children 12 and under. Call 254-947-9205. Online: tablerock.org
December 8
Central’s Market
The 12th annual Central’s Market at Central Christian Church takes place at the church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive. It will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twenty-five local vendors will be selling handmade goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor as well as Christmas items. A bake sale offers prepackaged cakes and sweet treats, homemade salsa and more. Food trucks will be on site. Call 254-776-7768. Online: cccwaco.org
Historic House Tour
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs hosts a tour of its house at 2900 Bosque Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. Live music will be on the main floor by Waco’s only youth cello choir. Tickets cost $5 with children admitted at no charge. Call 254-235-1354.
December 7-9
Christmas on the Brazos
Historic Waco Foundation’s three house museums will display decorations during various points in history during “Christmas Through the Decades,” the theme for the annual Christmas on the Brazos. The Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, McCulloch House and East Terrace will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20; special activities are extra. Call 753-5166. Online: historicwaco.org
December 9
‘The Nutcracker’
Ballet Frontier of Texas will perform “The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. The Waco Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s music. Online: wacosymphony.com
December 12
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host Morehead State, noon in the Ferrell Center.
December 13
Waco Christian Women’s Connection
Guest speaker Quijette Cone, of College Station, will talk about “Music From The Heart” at the group’s monthly luncheon at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Vocalist is Jimmie Porterfield and an annual bake sale to benefit Stonecroft Ministries will be held. The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $21. RSVP by Dec. 10. Call Jane Gottlieb at 254-498-5667 or email Janegottlieb39@gmail.com.
David Phelps concert
David Phelps, Grammy and Dove Award-winning gospel singer and member of the Gaither Vocal Band, will perform his "This Must be Christmas" concert, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road. The First Woodway choir will perform select songs. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 254-772-9696. Online: itickets.com/
December 14-16
‘It's a Wonderful Life’
Waco Children’s Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life” with its teen group at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10 except for the Saturday matinee, which costs $8. Tickets can be reserved by emailing info@wacochildrenstheatre.org. Call 254-776-0707. Online: wacochildrenstheatre.org
December 15
Christmas concert fundraiser
Cynthia Clawson and pianist Bruce Greer will perform a Christmas concert fundraiser benefiting Mission Waco at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Ave. Online: missionwaco.org
December 18
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Stephen F. Austin State University, 7:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
December 19
Newcomers and Neighbors
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at Ridgewood Country Club for its annual Christmas party. Ann Harder and her band will perform holiday songs. Arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Reservations are due Dec. 13; those new to the club need to contact Kathy Northrup at 254-836-5170. Cost of the lunch is $20. Online: newcomersandneighborsofwaco.com or on Facebook
December 20-23
‘Most Wonderful Show of the Year’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “The Most Wonderful Show of the Year” musical review at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
December 21
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Oregon, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
December 29
Baylor basketball
The Bears host New Orleans, 5 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
December 31
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, noon in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
Barkin’ Ball
The annual New Year’s Eve fundraiser for Fuzzy Friends Rescue goes with “A Cirque Celebration” theme, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $200 per person. Call 254-714-2150. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.com
January 3
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host the University of Connecticut, 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
January 8
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Iowa State, 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
January 9
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host Kansas State, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
January 12
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Kansas University, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
January 17
Symphony concert
Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez will perform with the Waco Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in Baylor's Waco Hall. Online: wacosymphony.com
January 19
Baylor basketball
The Bears host Texas Tech, 5 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
January 20
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host West Virginia, 4 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
January 23
Lady Bears basketball
The Bears host Iowa State, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. Online: baylorbears.com
January 26-27
Miracle Match Marathon
The annual set of races, benefiting Be the Match in Central Texas, operated by the Natonal Marrow Donor Program, is this weekend with full and half marathons, 10K, 5K, kids marathon and relays. Online: miraclematchmarathon.com
January 27
With This Ring Bridal Show
The 30th annual With This Ring Bridal Extravaganza will begin at noon in the Waco Convention Center. A pre-show reception, “Honeymoons Around the World,” begins at 11 a.m. Online: withthisringbridalshow.com
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ksury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the January issue is Dec. 6.