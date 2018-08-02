August 2
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its monthly show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. It is a week later because the July 4 holiday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
August 3
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
August 4
Genealogy workshop
Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring a genealogy workshop, 1 to 4 p.m. at the West Waco Library and Genealogical Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The workshop is open and free to any woman interested in joining the DAR. For additional information, contact Peggy at 254-754-5119. Online: texasdar.org/chapters/HenryDowns
Wine tasting benefit
A wine tasting and tapas party supporting the National Injury Prevention Council’s Drowning Prevention Campaign, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Listen to live music while enjoying wines paired with small bites from local restaurants. Tickets cost $45. Call 951-897-4545 or visit nationalinjurypreventioncouncil.org.
August 7
Young at Heart Dance Club
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
August 14
GOP women’s luncheon
State Sen. Dr. Donna Campbell of District 25 will speak at the McLennan County Republicans Women's luncheon, 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Campbell serves on the Senate Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committees. Reservations are due by Aug. 9. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Make reservation by calling Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or emailingroseandmary57@yahoo.com.
Young at Heart Dance Club
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
August 15
Newcomers & Neighbors
Sue Damhesel, manager of Chico's in Waco, will present fall fashions with Waco Newcomers and Neighbors board members as models. Plan to arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Reservations are due Aug. 9; those new to the club need to contact Kathy Northrup at 836-5170. Lunch cost is $20. Online: newcomersandneighborsofwaco.com Also on Facebook
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Jeanette Kelly will discuss entomology, the study of insects, noon at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Participants are invited to bring a lunch. Free. For information, call 399-9204. Online: mclennanmastergardeners.org
August 17
Shoji Tabuchi performance
Legendary Branson performer Shoji Tabuchi and his daughter, Christina Lingo-Tabuchi will be in concert at the Waco Hippodome, 724 Austin Ave., at 7 p.m. Online: wacohippodrometheatre.com
West Over 40 Dance
Backroads will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
August 20
Waco Homespun Quilters Guild
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. The theme is “College Night.”
August 21
Young at Heart Dance Club
Silver Wings will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
August 23
Kick Off Luncheon
The luncheon, sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Online: wacochamber.com
August 25
Margarita & Salsa Festival
This popular event bring performers John Baumann, Aaron Watson and Gary Allan to the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 254-224-8282 for tickets. Online: margaritasalsatix.com
August 28
Young at Heart Dance Club
Triple Threat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
August 29
‘One Ranger’ talk
Retired lawman and author Bob Alexander will share his history of the Texas Rangers with the topic "Winchester Warriors -- Texas Rangers Transitioning into Lawmen," 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Free. Call 254-753-5166. Online: historicwaco.org
September 1
Baylor football
Baylor Bears host Abilene Christian Wildcats, 7 p.m. in McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
September 2
Brazos River 0.5K
Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners presents the Inaugural Brazos River 0.5K (one-third of a mile), 11 a.m. at Brazos Park East in Waco. Participants receive a free beer to help with hydration. Proceeds will go to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Registration is $30 through Sept. 1. Online: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/BrazosRiver05K
September 4
Retired teacher luncheon
Newly retired teachers will be honored at a luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Region 12 Service Center, 2010 W. Loop 340. Tim Lee, executive director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association will speak. It is sponsored by the Waco-McLennan County Chapter of TSTA. Cost is free for new retirees and $10 for members. New retirees should make reservations with Bonnie Emmons at 254-644-0926. Current members and those who retired before the 2017-18 school year should call Walter Drake for reservations at 254-776-5960, or send lunch payments with dues.
September 13
Champions breakfast
Champions of Christian Service Breakfast, sponsored by Mission Waco Mission World, 6:45 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center. Speaker is Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone. Call 254-753-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org for tables or tickets. Online: missionwaco.org
September 15
Baylor football
Baylor Bears host Duke Blue Devils, 2:30 p.m. in McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
September 26
International Literacy Day
Central Texas Literacy Coalition will celebrate International Literacy Day at its 3 p.m. meeting at Community Bank and Trust board room, 1409 Wooded Acres Drive. Monetary awards will be presented by Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver to five nonprofit organizations that support literacy. It is open to the public. Call 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
September 29
Waco Oktoberfest for MDA
First-ever Waco Oktoberfest, benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Barnett's Public House, 420 Franklin Ave. Live music, cornhole tournament, 0.5K Beer Run, food trucks and other activities are planned. Contact john@barnettspublichouse.com
Down on the Bayou
This Cajun-themed fundraiser benefits Youth Connection Inc. It runs from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Knox Center, adjacent to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. Tickets cost $75 per person (tables of eight cost $525.) Patrons will feast on Cajun cuisine while dancing to live music of The Morticians. Contact Carolyn Nichols at 254-202-8480 or Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org. Online: youthconnectionwaco.wordpress.com
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ksury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the September issue is Aug. 8.