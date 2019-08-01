AUGUST 1
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its gospel edition music show, 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Dance lessons from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. RSVP to Gia Delancia at 214-799-3694
AUGUST 2
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
AUGUST 6
Young at Heart Dance
Out of the Blue Band will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
AUGUST 7
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.
AUGUST 8
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Backroads Band will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Dance lessons from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. RSVP to Gia Delancia at 214-799-3694.
AUGUST 10
Genealogy/lineage workshop
The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its second annual genealogy/ lineage workshop, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West Waco Library and Genealogical Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd. This free workshop is for women 18 and older interested in joining the DAR. Reservations are not required but would be helpful. For information, call 754-5119. Online: www.texasdar.org/chapters/HenryDowns/
AUGUST 11
Feast day festival
West Church of the Assumption will host its annual Feast Day Festival at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West. A lunch of fried/baked chicken, sausage and trimmings will be served at 11 a.m. A gift card tree, bingo, country store, raffle, and water slide are available. A live auction begins at noon. Call 254-826-5675or email eapetter@gmail.com for more information.
Casino party
Wild West Casino Night, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. The event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco. Individual tickets cost $150. Online: bfgwaco.org
AUGUST 13
Young at Heart Dance
Silver Wings Band will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
AUGUST 15
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition Band will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Dance lessons from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. RSVP to Gia Delancia at 214-799-3694.
AUGUST 16
Baylor Lifelong Learning
Baylor Professor Dr. T. Michael Parrish will present a talk on Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor and the civil rights movement, 10 a.m. at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, to kick off the Baylor Lifelong Learning program’s 2019-20 events and courses. This event is free to the community. Call 710-6440 for information. Online: Baylor.edu/LifelongLearning
West Over 40 Dance
Backroads will perform at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours, 7 to 10 p.m. Those attending should bring finger foods. Cost is $5.
Family movie night
Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive, is hosting its annual free family movie night with the movie “Leap” starting at 8 p.m. Free hotdogs, s’mores, and snowcones will be available.
AUGUST 17
TSHOF Book Festival
The third annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Book Festival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive. Admission is free. Six authors of sports-related books will present their work in 30-minute slots. A book signing will be in the Red McCombs Great Hall. Online: tshof.org
‘Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door’
“Stars! Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door” is a one-night tribute show benefiting Waco Civic Theatre, 6:30 p.m. at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Tickets cost $75 per person; an extra $50 for VIP. Online: wacocivictheatre.org.
AUGUST 20
Young at Heart Dance
The Ragland Trio Band will perform at the Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Cost is $5.
AUGUST 21
Lunch with the Masters
Fran Pontasch, a viticulture regional specialist, will give a presentation on vineyards, noon to 2 p.m. in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, a Pavilion Way in Woodway. Bring your own lunch to the free event. Online: woodway-texas.com
AUGUST 22
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends Band will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Dance lessons from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. RSVP to Gia Delancia at 214-799-3694.
AUGUST 23-25
Woodturners convention
The Southwestern Association of Woodturners will have its annual symposium, sponsored by 28 clubs in five states, at the Waco Convention Center. An area of woodturning and pen turning demonstrations will be free to the public to watch.
AUGUST 30-31
Westfest
The 43rd annual celebration of Czech heritage and community fundraiser opens with its preview party Friday night with country performer Rodney Atkins. The downtown parade kicks off Saturday’s activities. Online: westfest.org
AUGUST 31
Baylor football
The 2019 season kicks off at 6 p.m. when the Bears host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
SEPTEMBER 1
Westfest
The final day of this celebration of Czech heritage and community fundraiser includes the Kolache 5K race and Polka Mass on the grounds. Online: westfest.org
SEPTEMBER 3
Retired teachers luncheon
A luncheon honoring newly retired teachers will be at 10 a.m. at the Region 12 Service Center, 2101 West Loop 340 in Waco. It is sponsored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association. Guest speaker is Tim Lee, executive director of TRTA. The cost is free for new retirees and $10 for members. New retirees should make reservations with Bonnie Emmons at 254-644-0926. All others should contact Walter Drake for reservations at 254-776-5960, or send lunch payment with dues.
SEPTEMBER 5
Fashion show
The inaugural Seasons of Style fashion show is designed to raise awareness of the Caritas Hidden Treasures thrift store program and raise funds to assist the hungry and poor. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at The Venue, 110 Ritchie Road in Woodway. Tickets cost $40 per person. Call 753-4593, ext. 213. Online: caritas-waco.org.
SEPTEMBER 7
Baylor football
The Bears host the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners, 3 p.m. at McLane Stadium (Kickoff time could change). Online: baylorbears.com
SEPTEMBER 14
Down on the Bayou
Cajun-themed fundraiser for the Youth Connection Inc. will be from 7 to 11 p.m. at Knox Center, adjacent to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. Tickets cost $75. Call 202-8480 or email Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org. Online: youthconnectionwaco.wordpress.com
Artists reception
A reception for artists in the Climate Change Art Exhibit, sponsored by Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Visitors may attend for free, view the art, enjoy free wine, soft drinks and snacks, listen to live guitar by Frank Exum, and attend the announcement of awards for the top art pieces. Online: friendsofpeace.org
SEPTEMBER 22
Church picnic
St. Martin of Tours annual picnic will be at Tours Hall. 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. A fried chicken and sausage dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost of meal is $11. The live auction starts at 1 p.m. Activities include bingo, raffle, children’s area and country store.
SEPTEMBER 25
Central Texas Literacy Coalition
The group will celebrate International Literacy Month at its quarterly meeting, 3 p.m. at the Waco-McLennan County Public Library, 1717 Austin Ave. in the first floor meeting room. Kent McKeever, executive director of Greater Waco Legal Services, will be the presenter. It is open to the public. Call 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
Submissions to Calendar
Items should be emailed to ksury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the September issue is Aug. 7.