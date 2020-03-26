APRIL 1
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com
APRIL 2
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will present its “Oldies Jukebox” show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Preshow is at 6:45 p.m. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets are at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
APRIL 2-5
‘Jane Austen’s Emma’
Waco Civic Theatre presents a faithful adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Performances at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
APRIL 3
Woodway Wine & Food Fest
Wine tasting, food pairing and live music will be available to those 21 and older at this event, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Cost is $40 per person. Call 254-399-9204. Online: woodway-texas.com
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
Alzheimer’s conference
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Free Caregiver Conference: Continuing Our Journey of Knowledge, Skills and Hope, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Community education units available. Register online or call 254-753-7722 for more information. Online: www.alz.org/northcentraltexas
APRIL 4
Bunny Brunch
The third Bunny Brunch, benefiting VOICE (Viable Options in Community Endeavors Inc.), a nonprofit that helps children and families, begins at 11 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Online: voiceinc.org
APRIL 7
Young at Heart Dance
The Ragland Trio will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Admission costs $5.
APRIL 9
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
APRIL 10
Crawfish for CASA
The ’80s cover band, The Spazmatics, return for the sixth annual Crawfish for CASA, 7 p.m. at The Phoenix, 401 S. Third St. Benefit supports Court Appointed Special Advocates of McLennan County, which supports abused and neglected children. Crawfish boil or chicken gumbo will be available along with a silent auction. Tickets cost $125 for individuals and tables of 10 for $1,000. Call 254-498-3021 or email limelightsocialinfo@gmail.com. Online: casaforeverychild.org
APRIL 10-11
Coin show
Waco Coin Club presents its 40th annual Waco Coin Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St. Free parking, police security, door prizes and free appraisals offered. Admission costs $2, children are free with paid adult. Proceeds go to scholarship funds at MCC, TSTC and Baylor University. Call 254-224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
APRIL 14
Feast of Caring
This annual fundraiser for Caritas is a communitywide “soup cookoff” with silent and audible auctions that help support the work of Caritas. Area restaurants will have soup for sampling and voting on during the event, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Waco Convention Center. Call 753-4593. Online: caritas-waco.org
Republican women
McLennan County Republican Women PAC will meet at the Baylor Club. Buffet opens at 11:30 a.m. Meeting begins at noon and is open to the public. Cost is $18, which includes lunch. Prepaid reservations are required and must be reserved online prior to April 9. Online: mcrwpac.com
Young at Heart Dance
Out of the Blue will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Admission costs $5.
APRIL 15
Lunch with the Masters
Kelly Bryan, a retired biologist with a master’s degree in field biology/ornithology from Sam Houston State University, will share his knowledge about birds from noon to 1:30 p.m. in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way. Bryan initiated the West Texas Hummingbird Project in 2007. Bring your own lunch to the free event. Call 399-9204. Online: txmg.org/mclennan/
APRIL 16
America 50th anniversary tour
Waco Symphony presents the group America on its 50th anniversary tour, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor University campus. Online: wacosymphony.com
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
APRIL 17
Horses for Healing
This fundraiser benefits the REACH Therapeutic Riding Center near McGregor and its equine therapy programs for children, adults and military veterans. The event is from 6:30 to 10:30 at the REACH facilities. Tickets cost $75. Call 254-848-7888. Online: reachtrc.org
APRIL 17-18
Art on Elm
The free pop-up art exhibition on historic Elm Avenue features local artists, musicians, craft and food vendors and children’s activities. The “Splash of Color!” preview party and opening of the juried art exhibition begins Friday night. The free activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with art, handcrafted goods, music and food is at ArtPlace, 418 Elm Ave., and along Dallas Street to Sherman Street in East Waco. Online: artonelm.org
Antique farm machinery ride, show
Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will have its annual ride and show. The 13-mile ride begins at 3 p.m. Friday at 886 Steinkamp Road in McGregor. The show begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Tonkawa Park in Crawford. Hamburgers, chips and drinks sold for $10 at noon. Live music starts at noon. For registration and vendor information, call 254-486-2366 or email vmassirer@yahoo.com.
APRIL 18
Run/Walk for Autism
The Heart of Texas Autism Network will have its 5K run and 1K walk at Brazos Park East, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, activities, music and refreshments also offered. Register from the website. Online: hotan254.org
APRIL 21
Young at Heart Dance
The Ragland Trio will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Admission costs $5.
APRIL 23
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
APRIL 24
Youth Connection conference
Youth Connection Inc. will host its 24th annual professional conference, “Moving Forward: Effective Ways to Impact Others,” from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the McLennan Community College Conference Center. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Registration fee is $75, which includes lunch and program materials. A $20 college student fee is available with current school ID. Continuing Education credits will be available for an additional $10. This conference is approved for social workers, licensed professional counselors, psychologists and any other individual approved for CE credit. For information, call 254-202-8480 or email wacotx.youthconnection@gmail.com.
Mission Waco Race One 5K
Mission Waco’s ninth annual 5K and one-mile fun run will start at 8 a.m. from Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th St. The race supports Mission Waco programs. Register by April 7 to secure a T-shirt. Call 753-4900. Online: missionwaco.brushfire.com
APRIL 24-26
Silo District Marathon
Marathon weekend at the Silos, 600 Webster Ave., with packet pickup on Friday and Saturday. Races include 5K and kids fun run on Saturday, full and half-marathon on Sunday. Magnolia Market open during the weekend. Online: magnolia.com/events/silo-district-marathon/
APRIL 25
Putt-Putter tournament
Miniature golf tournament at Waco Lions Park includes a cocktail buffet and prizes. The event benefits the Waco Founder Club charity projects. Entry fee is $50 for a two-person team. Tee time is 6 p.m. Check-in and on-site registration begins at 5 p.m. Call 776-5341 for more information and early registration.
APRIL 26
Ink 4 Awareness
This fundraiser for the Heart of Texas Autism Network will be at Infamous Ink, 933 Lake Air Drive. It is coordinated by owners Chonna and Zac Colbert. Online: hotan254.org
APRIL 28
Rise Up! Waco
Mark Victor Hansen, co-creator of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series and his wife, Crystal Dwyer Hansen, a certified business coach, author and wellness expert, will speak at this year’s gala and dinner to benefit the Talitha Koum Institute. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Brazos Ballroom of the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $125 or a table of 10 for $1,250. Online: talithakoum.org/rise
Young at Heart Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Admission costs $5.
APRIL 30
Family Health Center Gala
Family Health Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a gala at the Baylor Club. Dinner, live music and a program will be held. Tickets cost $180 and reservations are required. Call 254-723-4392. Online: wacofhc.org
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Branded Heart Band will perform at the Sul Ross Senior Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive, 7 to 10 p.m. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
MAY 1
Allen Samuels Chamber Classic
This golf tournament has a four-person Florida scramble format at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Rounds begin at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the pavilion. Contact Amanda Haygood at 254-757-5611 with questions. Online: wacochamber.com/chamber-golf-classic/
MAY 1-3
‘The Music Man’
Waco Civic Theatre presents the story of fast-talking salesman Harold Hill in River City, Iowa. Performances are at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
MAY 2
Plant sale
McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its annual plant sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive. A large variety of plants grown by Master Gardeners will be available. Cash, check and credit cards accepted. Online: txmg.org/mclennan
Wild Game Dinner
This fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco serves up exotic and wild game food options, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson. Funds raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco. Online: WildGameDinnerforMOW on Facebook
MAY 7
National Day of Prayer
First Methodist Church and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church invite the Waco community to pray together for the country and to have a light lunch. It will be led by pastors of area churches and then break up into small groups of two to three people to pray. Meet at the Family Life Center at First Methodist Church, corner of Cobbs and Lake Air drives, from noon to 1 p.m.
Fashion with a Passion
Mission Waco’s Fashion with a Passion style show supports Mission Waco’s arts programs for low-income children and youth. It will be in The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. A fair trade market sales and silent auction is from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the fashion show and a raffle from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $48 per person or $370 for a table of eight. Call 254-753-4900. Online: missionwaco.org
Couture for a Cure
This style show, which is part of the Cattle Baron’s Ball, will include cancer survivors and others walking in memory or honor of a loved one modeling fashion from local boutiques. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Cost is $65 or $600 for a row of 10. Online: centraltexascattlebaronsball.org
MAY 7-10
‘The Music Man’
Waco Civic Theatre presents the story of fast-talking salesman Harold Hill in River City, Iowa. Performances are at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
MAY 8
Pooches on Parade
“Paws in Wonderland” is the theme for the Pooches on Parade champagne brunch and runway show benefiting the Angel Hearts medical program of Fuzzy Friends Rescue. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Waco Convention Center. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.com
MAY 8-9
CoTown Collab
This free curated local market allows local business owners to showcase their products as the community of Waco is invited to learn more and take part in workshops. It is held at The Phoenix, 401 S. Third St. Admission and parking is free. Online: cotowncollab.com
MAY 14-17
‘The Music Man’
Waco Civic Theatre presents the story of fast-talking salesman Harold Hill in River City, Iowa. Performances are at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
MAY 30
Providence Gala
Legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire will perform in concert at the Providence Gala, 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. during the Providence Gala, at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. The gala benefits the Providence Foundation. Purchasing tickets online at the Extraco Events Center reserves balcony seating to the concert and an Austin Party Band concert afterward until midnight. For floor-level seating for the gala with dinner, open bar and formal attire, contact Paige.Corley@ascension.org or call 254-751-4717. Online: extracoeventscenter.com
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the May issue is April 6.
