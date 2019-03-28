April 3
DFW Writers Workshop
Waco’s DFW Writers Workshop has its regular weekly Wednesday meeting, 7 to 10 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) in social room downstairs (side street entrance), 1601 Clay Ave. This professional writing and critique group is for all genres with an eye toward publishing individual works. Must be 18 years old to become a member; dues required. For info, email philosikat@gmail.com.
April 4
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Oldies Jukebox” show, 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Roger Kirby and Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
April 5
DAR meeting
Mildred Walker will present “How Long is a Slinky: Unraveling DNA” at the Friday meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the DAR at Community Bank Wealth Management & Trust, 1711 Lake Success Drive. Walker holds a bachelor’s degree in medical technology and was a member of the Board of Registry of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. She has researched her family tree since the 1970s and began working on the DNA in her family in 2010. She was the collections manager for the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco. Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m. The program begins at 1:30
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
Woodway Wine Tour
Celebrate local wineries and breweries at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 7 p.m. Live music will play as guests taste a variety of wines and learn food pairings. Tickets are limited and cost $40 per person. Must be at least 21 years old.
Online: woodway-texas.org
April 6
Bunny Brunch
The brunch includes a meal, style show and children’s activities, 10:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club. Tickets cost $30 and proceeds benefit VOICE, a nonprofit that serves children and families in our community. Email callen@voiceinc.org or 254-855-2259.
Online: voiceinc.com
Gobsmacked
Out on a Limb Dance Company presents its first evening-length dance performance with fantastical costumes, live music, dinner and dessert bites from 14 local culinary arts. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Waco Civic Theatre, 517 Lake Air Drive.
Online: outonalimbdance.com
April 6-7
Heart of Texas Airshow
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds military jet demonstration team returns to the skies over Waco for this two-day show at Texas State Technical College Airport. The F-35 Lightning II, the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter, will have its first demonstration in Texas at the airshow.
Online: heartoftexasairshow.com
April 7
West museum fundraiser
The History of West Museum will host its seventh annual spring fundraiser at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive. Fried chicken and sausage meals with tea will begin at 11 a.m. Cost is $10; eat-in and drive-through plates will be available. Live music will be featured from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 254-826-3070.
Online: historyofwestmuseum.com
April 9
GOP Women
McLennan Country Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center. Visit the website to learn who will be speaking. Reservations are due by April 5. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Visit the home page to reserve a seat, or call 855-3773.
Online: mcrwpac.com
April 11
Bag Lady Luncheon
This event, benefitting the Humane Society of Central Texas, will have 75-100 handbags up for silent auction and five for the live auction, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Tickets cost $25.
Online: bagladyluncheon.com
Waco Symphony
Actor Henry Winkler will narrate Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. He will be joined by standout Midway twins Haeun Moon on violin and Hayoung Moon on cello.
Online: wacosymphony.com
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
April 12
Lifelong Learning day trip
Baylor University Lifelong Learning is headed to Bryan-College Station for a tour of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and the Carnegie Library History Center (local history and genealogy research center) in Bryan. Cost is $45, which includes transportation, lunch and tours. Space is limited. Call 254-710-6440 to make reservation.
Online: baylor.edu/continuingeducation and click on Lifelong Learning
Crawfish for CASA
The Spazmatics return to provide music for this communitywide crawfish boil and party, 7 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Tickets cost $125.
Online: casaforeverychild.org
April 12-13
Art on Elm
The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the “Splash of Color!” preview party. Tickets cost $20 per person. The free activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday showcase artwork, handcrafted goods, music and lots of food. It happens at ArtPlace, 418 Elm Ave., and along Dallas Street to Sherman Street in East Waco. A Tea Fest event in the afternoon costs $10.
Online: artonelm.org
April 13
Youth Connection
Youth Connection Inc. will host “Making Choices – Youth Conference” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the University High gymnasium. It is open to Waco and McLennan County schools and their students in fifth through 12th grades to hear speaker Craig J. Boykin. Cost is $5 per student for the first 100 students; $2.50 each after that. Price includes lunch. Numbers attending is requested by April 5. To ask questions, call 254-202-8480 or 254-300-3646, or email Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org.
Rootstock wine festival
The fourth Rootstock: A Texas Wine Festival, highlighting 15 of the finest Texas wineries, will be held at Brazos Park East, noon to 7 p.m. Cost is $30 online and $40 at the gate. Every ticket includes 12 wine tastings and a wine glass to keep. A separate VIP dinner is held the night before with tickets at $140; see website for details.
Online: rootstockwinefest.com
Putt-putt tournament
Putt-Putter Miniature Golf Tournament, 6 p.m. tee time at Waco Lions Park, benefiting the Waco Founder Lions Club Projects for Charity. Entry fee is $50 for a two-person team. Check-in and on-site registration begins at 5 p.m. Call 776-5341 for more information and early registration or email wacofounderlions@gmail.com.
April 15
Quilting Guild
Carol Morrissey will present the program at the Waco Homespun Quilters Guild meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
Online: wacohomespunquiltguild.org
April 16
Rise Up! Waco Gala
Bob Goff, a “recovering lawyer” and best-selling author, will speak at this gala and dinner to benefit the Talitha Koum Institute. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Online: talithakoum.org/rise
April 17
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Tom Burr will share his experiences growing tomatoes in Central Texas. He will discuss new varieties, old standbys, raised beds, sources for plants and more. Some young plants will be available to take home. The lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. in The Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way in Woodway. Take your own lunch. Call 399-9204.
Online: txmg.org/mclennan/
April 18
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
April 19
West Over 40 Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
April 23
Feast of Caring
Like soup? Area restaurants will make plenty for sampling and being voted on at this fundraiser for Caritas Waco. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $35. Call 753-4593.
Online: caritas-waco.org
April 25
Family Health Center Gala
Dr. Nancy Dickey, executive director director of the Rural and Community Health Institute, will speak at this benefit for the Family Health Center, 6 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Tickets cost $175 per person, $350 per couple. Reservations are required. Call 723-4392.
Online: wacofhc.org
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Backroads will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
April 26
Cotton Palace
Waco Cotton Palace production, 8 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. For ticket information, visit wacocottonpalace.org.
May 1
Fashion with a Passion Style Show
Style show benefits Mission Waco’s programs for low-income children and youth. Event is at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Silent auction and fair trade market is from 11 a.m. to noon. Fashion show is from noon to 1 p.m. Cost is $45 per person or $350 for table of eight.
Online: missionwaco.org
May 1-3
Writing Conference
Collab Conference for Writers is a Christian women’s writer’s conference for people who love communicating through writing or speaking. It will meet at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Local author Elizabeth Oates will lead some sessions. Additional information is online at collab-conference.com.
May 2
National Day of Prayer
People are invited to unite in prayer from noon to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, 4901 Cobbs Drive. A light lunch will be provided. Call 772-5630, ext. 218 or email sholmes@fumcwaco.org.
May 3-5
Dream Con
Anime and gaming convention at the Waco Convention Center. Artists alley, discussion panels, and cosplay and other contests planned.
Online: dreamconvention.com
‘Mamma Mia’
Waco Civic Theatre presents the musical about a daughter, three dads and a wedding. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591.
May 4
Plant sale
McLennan County Master Gardeners will have their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the center breezeway of the Westview Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive. An array of fresh, healthy plants grown by local Master Gardeners and well-suited to Central Texas growing conditions will be available. Educational seminars on native plants, “Planting for Pollinators” and “Why Herbs?” will be presented.
Online: txmg.org/mclennan/
Kite festival
Heart of Texas Sertoma Club’s annual kite festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field on Overflow Road near Speegleville Park. The event is free. The free family event will include live music, food, prize wheel, hula hoop contests, games and bounce houses. For more information, call 776-0947.
Online: wacosertoma.org
KidZoobilee
The Star Wars-themed “May the 4th be with You” sets the scene for the annual KidZoobilee, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $20 per person age 3 and older. Call 750-8423.
Online: cameronparkzoo.com
May 5
Singing Seniors concert
Baylor Singing Seniors will have their spring concert, 4 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive, All Singing Seniors alumni will be honored at this concert.
May 9-12
‘Mamma Mia’
Waco Civic Theatre presents the musical about a daughter, three dads and a wedding. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591.
May 16-19
‘Mamma Mia’
Waco Civic Theatre presents the musical about a daughter, three dads and a wedding. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 776-1591.
May 18
Boots on the Brazos
Barbecue dinner, raffle and dance fundraiser benefits The Arc of McLennan County, which assists children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It runs from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30. Individual tickets cost $100.
Online: wacoarc.org
