When Will Phipps was brought on as executive director of the newly formed Greater Waco Sports Commission three years ago, trying to land an Ironman race was part of the 10-year plan.
That didn’t take long.
Waco will host its first Ironman 70.3 race on Oct. 28, bringing 3,000 competitors, along with their family and friends to the event. Bicycle World Texas, owned by Todd Behringer (himself a Ironman competitor), is the national title sponsor for the event.
Phipps is still surprised at Waco’s good fortune in being chosen as an Ironman site, which was announced in February 2017. He knew Ironman officials were looking for another Texas site for its 70.3 race, which is also referred to as a Half Ironman because its total of 70.3 miles is half the length of a traditional Ironman race.
Austin had the 70.3 race for years, but participants had become disenchanted with the course (bad roads for bikes, it wasn’t spectator-friendly) and the event never had more than 2,400 competitors. Ironman officials were looking at larger cities such as Fort Worth and San Antonio, Phipps said.
“I didn’t think we had a chance,” he said.
But the commission made its case nonetheless. Commission members and longtime triathlon and marathon organizer Nancy Goodnight sold Ironman officials on two fronts: during a site visit (including a helicopter tour of the area) and the ongoing success of TriWaco, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s triathlon that held its 10th race in July with nearly 1,000 participants signed up.
“If the Chamber’s TriWaco (in July) wasn’t successful, I don’t think we would have gotten it,” Phipps said.
The Ironman race this month, however, will be more than three times the size of TriWaco, with 3,000 competitors, representing 47 states and 20 countries, Phipps said.
Goodnight, who has competed in Ironman, said participating in Waco’s 70.3 event in her backyard would be a dream, but she’s more concerned that Waco puts its best foot forward as a host. To that end, Goodnight is taking the role of volunteer coordinator, working to get 2,000 volunteers to help in various capacities.
Goodnight has plenty of experience. She coordinates a number of area races and the popular Miracle Match Marathon in January, and she handled logistics for Cattle Baron’s Ball for eight years. She knows who to call to get things done.
“No one is better at that than Nancy,” Phipps said. “We’re fortunate to have her.”
The Ironman Foundation puts money back into the community that hosts an Ironman race, Goodnight said. It provides grants to organizations that pitch in with help. For example, a Scout troop could earn funds by working an aid station (there will be seven run aid stations and three bicycle aid stations).
Groups are already coming in to ride and run the course in preparation for the race. While the bike course will be completely safe for competitors on race day with roads closed and a police presence, that’s not the case now. Goodnight hopes both riders and drivers will be cautious as bikers train on the roadways in the days and weeks before the race.
While Nancy Goodnight won’t compete, her oldest daughter Katherine, a TCU graduate, is among the competitors. Katherine’s sister Sarah competed in Kona, Hawaii, last year in the Ironman World Championship.
Waco’s contract to host the Ironman 70.3 is five years, but both Phipps and Goodnight hope that connection can continue well past that.