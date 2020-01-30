2020 V I S I O N — The wings of hope

Brian Townley’s recipes for success provide wise and nourishing food for thought. Award-winning photographer Charla Holmes’ imaginative photographs add flavorful ingredients that engage visual interpretations. Together, their collaboration stimulates audiences to see things they may not have seen before, as well as view familiar things as they have never seen them before.
This is the second installment of a monthly feature in Waco Today throughout 2020, utilizing the collaboration of Townley’s prose and Holmes’ photographic skills in gorgeous illustrations with a variety of Waco’s citizens.
“Where there is hope, there will always be life.”
– Connie Nichols
It may be difficult to see a colorful future during dark times. While it may not be easy to wait for answers, healing or opportunities, it would be worse to give up and miss it by a mile -- or miss it by a minute. In other words, you get from life what you have the courage to pursue.
The world is full of uncertainties and all of us have experienced distress at times. It’s how you put the pieces back together that says the most about your character. We all must make choices in life -- but at the end of the day, our choices make us too.
You gain courage and strength with every experience that requires you to face fear head on. That’s because fears are thoughts standing in the way of personal progress. When you realize you have the unyielding courage to show the strength of your character, you will be introduced to a new world of transformation.
Fear should never be allowed to control the present, define your past, or determine your future. The only thing stronger than fear is hope. Even when it seems there is no hope in sight, keep looking. What if the one thing you’re avoiding is the one thing that will give you wings?
About the Author
Brian Townley is a local Realtor, philanthropist and motivational speaker/author who shares his experiences and unique perspectives through inspirational words. He can be reached at Brian@BrianTownley.com.
