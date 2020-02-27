2020 V I S I O N — Step into your light

Brian Townley’s recipes for success provide wise and nourishing food for thought. Award-winning photographer Charla Holmes’ imaginative photographs add flavorful ingredients that engage visual interpretations. Together, their collaboration stimulates audiences to see things they may not have seen before, as well as view familiar things as they have never seen them before.
This is the third installment of a monthly feature in Waco Today throughout 2020, utilizing the collaboration of Townley’s prose and Holmes’ photographic skills in gorgeous illustrations with a variety of Waco’s citizens.
“Two of the greatest gifts a parent can pass on to their children are roots and wings.”
– Julie Hays
Groundbreaking, trendsetting and leadership sometimes can be lonely excursions. Those who have the imagination, the courage and the perseverance to venture beyond the established boundaries can often be misunderstood and even feel isolated.
That is because if our philosophy or ideologies were readily accepted or easily understood, then by definition, they would not be “groundbreaking.”
Trying new things can be scary – even terrifying. It’s natural to have the tendency to remain within your comfort zone, purposely avoiding situations that can cause feelings of fear and anxiety.
However, an infinite pleasure in life can come from achieving what people say you cannot do. Confidence is like the sunlight, when you face it head on, you will seldom feel the shadows of fear.
In order to overcome fear and insecurities, you must envision the person you aspire to be. Reach boldly beyond obstacles that may be preventing you from fulfilling your greatest self. Embrace the day you discover that you are unique, you are strong, and you are full of light.
No one can hold you back when your confidence burns brighter than your fears.
About the Author
Brian Townley is a local Realtor, philanthropist and motivational speaker/author who shares his experiences and unique perspectives through inspirational words. He can be reached at Brian@BrianTownley.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.